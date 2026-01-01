FullstoryFree
The perfect way to get insights on the behavioral and sentiment signals flowing through your digital properties
30,000 sessions monthly
12 months session replay retention
12 months analytics retention
Core capabilities
A free plan packed with value
Included:
- Session replay capabilities
- Basic analytics and insights
- Limited monthly session capture
- Basic integrations
- Core debugging tools
Expanded plan details:
- Up to 10 users per account
- 12 months data analytics retention
- 12 months session replay retention
- 30,000 Monthly session capture limit
- Need more sessions or users? Explore our paid plans
Understand customer behavior
Gain insights into customer actions, uncover friction points, and personalize experiences with Fullstory’s behavioral data.
Improve digital experiences
Identify and fix pain points in real time, creating seamless, engaging experiences that keep customers coming back.
Learn from Session Insights
Take the guess work out of optimization. See what really happened at the individual user level with Session Replay.
“I love how easy it is to generate insights”
"Fullstory is the clearest window we have into our customer's experience."
“Provides insights into every aspect ”
“Provides insights into every aspect of user behavior. Great UI so it's easy for non-technical people (designers, product managers) to use.”
Frequently asked questions
What is FullstoryFree?
What's included in FullstoryFree?
What are the limitations?
Who is FullstoryFree best for?
How do I get started with FullstoryFree?
Can I upgrade later?
What happens if I exceed the free limits?
Do I need a credit card to sign up?
What kind of support is available?
Who owns the data collected through FullstoryFree?
How does Fullstory use the collected data?
How is visitor privacy protected?
What's the difference between FullstoryFree and paid plans regarding data rights?
Can I control what data is collected?
How is my data stored and protected?
Can I try premium features?
Get started with FullstoryFree!
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