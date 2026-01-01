FullstoryFree

The perfect way to get insights on the behavioral  and sentiment signals flowing through your digital properties

  • 30,000 sessions monthly

  • 12 months session replay retention

  • 12 months analytics retention

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Core capabilities

A free plan packed with value

Included:

  • checkmarkSession replay capabilities
  • checkmarkBasic analytics and insights
  • checkmarkLimited monthly session capture
  • checkmarkBasic integrations
  • checkmarkCore debugging tools

Expanded plan details:

  • checkmarkUp to 10 users per account
  • checkmark12 months data analytics retention
  • checkmark12 months session replay retention
  • checkmark30,000 Monthly session capture limit
  • Need more sessions or users? Explore our paid plans
Understand customer behavior

Understand customer behavior

Gain insights into customer actions, uncover friction points, and personalize experiences with Fullstory’s behavioral data.

Improve digital experiences

Improve digital experiences

Identify and fix pain points in real time, creating seamless, engaging experiences that keep customers coming back.

Learn from Session Insights

Learn from Session Insights

Take the guess work out of optimization. See what really happened at the individual user level with Session Replay.

5-star rating

“I love how easy it is to generate insights”

"Fullstory is the clearest window we have into our customer's experience."

Read more on G2.com
5-star rating

“Provides insights into every aspect ”

“Provides insights into every aspect of user behavior. Great UI so it's easy for non-technical people (designers, product managers) to use.”

Read more on G2.com

Frequently asked questions

What is FullstoryFree?

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