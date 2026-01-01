Integrations
Turbocharge your techstack
Connect Fullstory to the tools your team already uses. Thousands of ready-to-use integrations and an open API keep behavioral data moving between Fullstory and the tools your team lives in.
Explore the integration directory
Search the full library or filter by category to find the exact integration you need, and the steps to set it up.
Watch how tests and personalization land for real users.
Jump from an Adobe Analytics report to the session behind it.
Add Fullstory to your Magento storefront in a few steps.
Deploy Fullstory through Adobe Experience Platform tags.
Watch how Adobe Target experiences land with real users.
Land Fullstory behavioral data in Redshift, ready to query.
Deliver raw Fullstory event data straight to S3.
Deliver raw Fullstory event data to Azure Blob Storage.
Add Fullstory to your BigCommerce storefront in a few steps.
Don't see your tool? Build the connection you need
Fullstory's open platform lets you pull in custom data and push Fullstory data anywhere your stack needs it.
Open API
Add custom event data and context with our JavaScript and HTTP APIs.
Read the API docs →
Webhooks
Send segment, crash, and threshold alerts to the tools your team already uses.
Set up webhooks →
Data Layer Capture
Automatically capture your existing data layer as custom events and user variables.
Explore Data Layer Capture →
Fullstory Anywhere
Send Fullstory data to your warehouse and activate real-time experiences.
Explore Fullstory Anywhere →
Still searching? Let's connect.
Tell us what you want to connect. Our integration experts will help you make it work.