Your customers’ story on every Salesforce record.
Fullstory shows your service and sales teams, and their AI agents, what each customer actually did, so every case and conversation starts with context.
Every record tells the story, for people and AI.
Context on every case
See a customer’s recent sessions right on the case, contact, or lead, so your team knows what happened before they reply. No screenshots, no back-and-forth.
Summaries, not guesswork
AI session summaries tell your team what the customer was trying to do and where they got stuck, in seconds, right inside Salesforce.
Behavior that sells
Fullcapture records every session automatically, so reps see which features customers use or avoid and every renewal, upsell, and follow-up starts from real behavior.
Accelerate your Salesforce workflows
Resolve cases on the first touch
Open a case, read the AI session summary, and fix the issue without asking the customer to explain it again.
Spot expansion and risk signals
See which features an account adopts or ignores before your renewal and upsell conversations.
Follow up on real intent
Review a lead’s recent sessions and tailor outreach to what they actually explored.
Bring CRM context into Fullstory
Sync Salesforce user fields into Fullstory to segment sessions by account, plan, or owner.
Additional resources
Install Fullstory for Service Cloud and Sales Cloud.
Add recent sessions to cases, contacts, and leads.
Turn on AI summaries and customize what they capture.