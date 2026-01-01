Give Zendesk agents the session behind a ticket.
Fullstory puts the customer’s recent sessions and AI summaries in the Zendesk sidebar, so agents fix the real issue without asking for a screenshot.
Stop asking customers. See what happened.
The session, right in the ticket
The Fullstory app in the Zendesk sidebar shows the requester’s most recent sessions, so agents never switch tools to find context.
AI summaries in one click
Generate an AI summary of any session to see the customer’s goal, the errors they hit, and where frustration set in.
Root cause in moments
Watch the session replay behind a ticket and pinpoint the source of an issue in moments, not hours or days.
Accelerate your Zendesk support
Never ask for a screenshot again
The customer’s recent sessions are already on the ticket, so agents skip the back-and-forth.
Escalate bugs with proof
Hand engineering the exact session replay so they can reproduce and fix issues faster.
Ramp new agents faster
New agents see what actually happened instead of interpreting a customer’s description.
Triage by real impact
Watch how an issue affects customers to prioritize the fixes that matter most.
Additional resources
Add recent sessions to the ticket sidebar and match users by email or ID.
Generate AI summaries right from the ticket.
Install the Fullstory app for Zendesk Support.