5 Digital Experience Ideas Worth Stealing

Some ideas are too good to keep to yourself. Chipotle found a small ordering error, put a revenue figure to it, and recovered 72% of the revenue it was losing. We gathered five ideas like that from brands that lead on digital experience. For each one, you’ll see what they did, why it worked and how to try it on your own journeys.

Key takeaways

Small issues can carry big price tags: The best teams measure friction by the journeys it affects, not the sitewide average, and that tells them what to fix first.

Speed changes what gets fixed: When teams can see how far an issue reaches in minutes, they spend less time debating and more time fixing what matters.

Every change is a chance to learn: Leading brands use each test and launch to understand their customers, not just to pick a winner.

Five questions to test your own approach: A quick check of how your team finds, measures and fixes friction.



Different brands, different challenges, same starting point: seeing what customers actually did.



