Brought to you by Fullstory & Google Cloud

Experiences are becoming agentic. Are you ready for it?

Join Fullstory and Google Cloud for #Bash_ in person in New York City, an innovation day for the people building what comes next. See how behavioral intelligence, Agentic Loops, and MCP are changing the way teams understand digital experiences, and giving builders the context to find problems, create solutions, and take action.

One room. Three sessions. Real data, real code, and the architects who can show you the way. Join any or all, and spend the open time in between with our Architects. Less dashboards. More bashing.

Agenda:

12:00 PM: Doors Open. Get plugged in and acquainted. Lunch is provided.

12:30 PM: Build it. Hands-on integration with your live environment. Laptop required.

1:45 PM: Break it. Skills & Prompts to get insights you did not know were there. Active Fullstory MCP connection required.

3:15 PM: Closing Bash. Not ready to bash? Get inspired by our customer panel.

4:00 PM: Closing Remarks.

4:30 PM: New York City Happy Hour.

Stop analyzing what happened. Act on what is happening. The room is capped, so secure your spot below.

This is an in-person event. A valid government-issued photo ID is required for entry.

November 10, 12:00 PM EST. Google Chelsea Market, New York, NY.