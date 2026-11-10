Happy Cabbage and Super on shipping faster with MCP

Claire Fang, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Fullstory, sits down with Danny Gold of Happy Cabbage and Petar Zeman of Super to talk about what changes when MCP puts behavioral data in the hands of technical roles.

What you get in the full session:

How MCP and behavioral data are changing the day-to-day behaviors of technical roles

How teams get the speed to build and ship faster

A COO and a product designer on what that looks like from inside the work

Fill out the form to watch the full session on demand.