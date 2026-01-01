Retail & Ecommerce

Find and fix friction that costs you sales

Shoppers don’t explain why they leave. Fullstory shows you exactly where they struggled, so your team can step in, fix what’s broken, and keep it from happening again.

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Find hidden friction

Find hidden friction

Spot where shoppers struggle—broken fields, slow load times, payment errors your funnel data never captures.

Recover lost revenue

Recover lost revenue

Trigger guides, surveys, and context-aware AI agents the moment shoppers hit a wall so you can assist before they leave.

Build shopper confidence

Build shopper confidence

Reproduce bugs from real sessions, prioritize by revenue impact, and give AI agents the context to intervene before it happens again.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + FIN

Skip the back-and-forth entirely

Fullstory provides Fin with a complete session summary the moment a shopper reaches out. Diagnosing the issue and resolving it without a human handoff.

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FULLSTORY + SIERRA

More issues are closed before they reach the queue

Session signals give Sierra what it needs to triage and resolve issues, so more conversations close before they reach a human queue.

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FULLSTORY + GOOGLE CLOUD

Power a digital personal shopper

Behavioral data flows into Google Cloud to build a proactive shopping assistant that understands intent and guides shoppers through buying decisions.

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79% of tickets resolved—how Ninety.io made Fin a smarter agent

“We all experience AI fatigue; AI interactions can feel less friendly. They lack the conversational warmth of a human touch. This is something we didn't realize we were missing. Fullstory adds a layer that makes Fin a more personable and friendly experience for our clients."

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Proof in Action

What retailers are building

The right product, before they search

The right product, before they search

Quantiphi used behavioral signals to build a co-shopping assistant that guides shoppers to the right product.

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Behavioral data as a merchandising roadmap

Behavioral data as a merchandising roadmap

Slalom relied on behavioral data to validate friction and deliver a concrete roadmap for improving product discovery.

Resolve the moment before shoppers leave

Resolve the moment before shoppers leave

When payment failed, Fin read the behavioral context, stepped in autonomously, and resolved the issue before abandonment.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your organization.

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Data & analytics teams

Fuel your AI models and agentic workflows with real-time behavioral context to drive proactive conversions.

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Support & CX teams

Transform your support channel into a success center by empowering AI agents to resolve issues autonomously.

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