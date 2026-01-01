FOOD & BEVERAGE

Increase conversion and order completion

Hungry guests don't explain why they leave. Fullstory shows exactly where your checkout broke, so your team can fix the flow and give AI agents the context to rescue the order.

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Catch ordering friction as it happens

Catch ordering friction as it happens

Spot broken buttons, failed coupons, and stalled payments the moment they kill orders, not in next week's report.

Empower your AI agents

Empower your AI agents

Give AI agents instant behavioral context so they see exactly what customers see and guide them through checkout.

Validate releases instantly

Validate releases instantly

See checkout completion rates the moment you push a new layout. Confirm fixes worked before launching your next campaign.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + FIN

Skip the back-and-forth entirely

Fullstory provides Fin with a complete session summary the moment a hungry guest reaches out. Diagnose the delivery or checkout issue and resolve it without a human handoff.

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FULLSTORY + GOOGLE CLOUD

Power a digital concierge

Behavioral data flows into Google Cloud to build a proactive ordering assistant that understands intent and guides guests through complex menu modifiers or grocery combinations.

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FULLSTORY + for customer agents

Give your custom bots digital sight

Building a proprietary ordering bot for your restaurant app? Give your custom AI the digital sight it needs by feeding real-time session summaries directly into your existing system, so it can see exactly where the guest got stuck and help them complete their order

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Chipotle reclaimed 71.5% of lost revenue by fixing a single ordering error

"Fullstory really helps us fully understand frictional points in our processes. With just web analytics, you don't get that. You can see where people are falling out, but not why.”

Read the full story →

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WHAT'S POSSIBLE

What food and beverage teams can build

Find the costly error

Find the costly error

Chipotle used Fullstory to identify a service error in their checkout flow. Fixing it reclaimed 71.5% of the revenue that error had been quietly costing them.

Lift signup conversion

Lift signup conversion

Tikla Gelsin analyzed behavioral data across their iOS and Android ordering apps, surfacing friction that was blocking new users. Signup conversion increased by 6 percentage points.

Recover the cart

Recover the cart

Fullstory flags the exact session behind every abandoned order: the broken step, the error state, the drop-off point. Your team can reproduce the issue and ship the fix without chasing the customer for context.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your organization.

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Product & engineering teams

Eliminate the UX bottlenecks that cause cart abandonment and build experiences that convert faster.

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Support & CX teams

Give agents and AI bots the context to resolve ordering issues without back-and-forth.

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