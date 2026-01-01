FOOD & BEVERAGE
Increase conversion and order completion
Hungry guests don't explain why they leave. Fullstory shows exactly where your checkout broke, so your team can fix the flow and give AI agents the context to rescue the order.
Catch ordering friction as it happens
Spot broken buttons, failed coupons, and stalled payments the moment they kill orders, not in next week's report.
Empower your AI agents
Give AI agents instant behavioral context so they see exactly what customers see and guide them through checkout.
Validate releases instantly
See checkout completion rates the moment you push a new layout. Confirm fixes worked before launching your next campaign.
Built to work with the tools you use
Skip the back-and-forth entirely
Fullstory provides Fin with a complete session summary the moment a hungry guest reaches out. Diagnose the delivery or checkout issue and resolve it without a human handoff.
Power a digital concierge
Behavioral data flows into Google Cloud to build a proactive ordering assistant that understands intent and guides guests through complex menu modifiers or grocery combinations.
Give your custom bots digital sight
Building a proprietary ordering bot for your restaurant app? Give your custom AI the digital sight it needs by feeding real-time session summaries directly into your existing system, so it can see exactly where the guest got stuck and help them complete their order
Chipotle reclaimed 71.5% of lost revenue by fixing a single ordering error
"Fullstory really helps us fully understand frictional points in our processes. With just web analytics, you don't get that. You can see where people are falling out, but not why.”
What food and beverage teams can build
Find the costly error
Chipotle used Fullstory to identify a service error in their checkout flow. Fixing it reclaimed 71.5% of the revenue that error had been quietly costing them.
Lift signup conversion
Tikla Gelsin analyzed behavioral data across their iOS and Android ordering apps, surfacing friction that was blocking new users. Signup conversion increased by 6 percentage points.
Recover the cart
Fullstory flags the exact session behind every abandoned order: the broken step, the error state, the drop-off point. Your team can reproduce the issue and ship the fix without chasing the customer for context.