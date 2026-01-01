FOOD & BEVERAGE
Personalize every customer's journey
Guests walk when points don't post or rewards fail, and most brands miss it. Fullstory catches loyalty friction the moment it starts so you fix it and keep them ordering.
Personalize with purpose
Build precise audiences from behavioral signals so every campaign reaches the right diner at the right moment.
Capture real-time intent
Tap into real-time signals to see how members interact with your menu, what they click, and where they stop.
Build digital habits
Deliver experiences smooth enough that customers choose you over third-party apps. Turn first-time diners into high-frequency loyalty members.
Built to work with the tools you use
Turn a stalled reward into an order
When a guest can't get points to apply or a reward to redeem, Fullstory streams the signal to Braze, which sends a timely, personalized message that saves the order and the relationship.
Personalize based on real intent
Behavioral signals build richer guest profiles in Adobe Experience Platform. Ensure every offer and free-item nudge reaches the right guest based on how they browse today, not what they ordered last month.
See how guests move through every test variant
Session data shows your team how guests engage with Optimizely experiments so you can spot friction, validate winners, and find ideas for what to test next.
Pizza Hut grew total transactions 6.5% by acting on the why behind the numbers
"We run so many reports. They can give us trends over time, but they don’t give us the why. We need that context to develop what our hypotheses are so we can develop the how. Behavioral data is really critical in establishing those customer needs states.”
What food and beverage teams can build
Target active intent
Havas builds smart audiences in Adobe Experience Platform using real digital body language, like hesitation on a combo upgrade, so your marketing spend reaches hungry customers actively looking to order.
Understand the why
Pizza Hut's global MarTech team used behavioral data to understand why customers ordered, not just when. The result: a 6.5% increase in total transactions across 110+ markets.
Win back guests
Fullstory identifies the exact moment a guest stopped and why. That signal feeds your retargeting and push flows with the context needed to bring them back and finish the order.