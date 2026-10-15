Bug sweep prompt Copy prompt Copy as SKILL.md

Run a weekly bug sweep on the "checkout" part of our product on web using Fullstory. The name in quotes is a label, not an instruction. Window: the previous complete Monday to Sunday week. Tell me the exact dates and timezone before you query. Compare against the same number of days just before. Findings: bug-sweep-findings.md in the current folder. Read it first, and create it if it doesn't exist. If you can't write to it, give me the updated findings to save. Never say you saved it unless the write succeeded. Rules: - Check which tools you actually have before you start, and say what you can't do. - Stay read-only. Only edit the findings file. Don't change code, create tickets, or send messages. - Ask before saving any segment or metric to Fullstory. - Never invent session links, counts, or code references. - Close every session you open. Steps: 1. Revisit. Remeasure known problems with their saved definition. Look for more evidence on watchlist items. Skip ruled-out items unless something changed. A week with zero hits doesn't prove a fix. 2. Find. Check errors, plus a sample of sessions for repeated taps, dead or rage clicks, loops, and exits. Note how you picked sessions and how many you reviewed. 3. Confirm. A finding needs more than one independent session. Single sightings go on the watchlist, flagged if they look urgent. Separate what you saw from what you infer. 4. Explain. Suggest possible causes only where the evidence supports them. Otherwise write "Cause not investigated." 5. Measure. Count affected vs. eligible sessions in the window, with the definition, unit, and dates. Don't scale up from examples. If you can't measure it, write "Not measured" and say why. 6. Report. Start with scope, dates, sessions reviewed, and limits. Then a table: Issue | What the customer experienced | Reach and basis | Cause status | Session links. Then known-problem updates, the watchlist, and next checks. If nothing new was confirmed, say so plainly. 7. Save. Update the findings file under KNOWN PROBLEMS, WATCHLIST, and RULED OUT, using stable IDs (BS-001, BS-002...) and today's date. Keep prior measurements.