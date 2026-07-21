Your AI agent is brilliant. But it needs digital sight.

Chat used to sit in the bottom-right corner of a website. It was the place you went when something broke. It often was a glorified phone tree. It usually was an afterthought. But AI is changing the way we think about digital experience.

We've spent the last few years learning a new habit: asking questions and reasoning with Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini. That habit doesn’t switch off when we visit a retailer's site or a bank's app.

People now expect to ask their way through a digital experience, and AI agents are stepping into the spotlight. Fin's evolution from a support chatbot to a complex, reasoning customer-facing agent is a clear marker of where this is going.

But, for all their fluency, these agents open every conversation with some version of: "What can I help you with?"



That question is the tell. The agent is brilliant, but contextually, it’s flying blind.

Your AI agent can think, but can it see?

Think of an AI agent as a brain. Fin has built one of the best in the business. It reasons, it decides, it holds a conversation that is genuinely helpful. But it has to open with a question, because it can't see what just happened. The agent can only see what the customer chooses to share.

It doesn't know the customer rage-clicked the same button four times. It doesn't know they've spent ten minutes flipping between two products, comparing. It doesn't know the payment stalled on the third attempt. So it asks.

And every unnecessary question adds friction at exactly the wrong moment. The agent is missing context.

That context is the behavioral data that Fullstory provides.



Fullstory captures what the customer actually did. Our integration feeds every click, scroll, and hesitation as behavioral context into the agent's decision flow. Fin is the brain. We're the eyes.



With digital sight, the agent doesn't have to ask why someone is frustrated. It already knows, and it can act.

From evidence to intervention: it has to be real-time

The key to all of this is real-time. For years, behavioral data was something you studied after the fact. You’d learn and fix the issues next quarter. Useful work, but it's evidence: it tells you what happened once the moment is already gone.

In a high-stakes journey (like a payment, a VIP interaction, a time-sensitive decision), you don't get a “next quarter.” You get the next few seconds. Our integration is real-time. And that turns after-the-fact analysis into a live intervention. It’s a nudge to the customer, or a handoff to a care team, while the person is still there to help.

What this looks like in practice

Think of it this way: our behavioral context layer plugs in anywhere an AI system has to make a decision about a live human being.

We watched this play out with GemBet, an iGaming operator that uses Fin. LeanConvert, a global optimization consultancy, helped GemBet build a more intelligent support ecosystem in which AI, behavioral data, and journey design work as one system.

In their recent announcement, LeanConvert shared that they embedded Fullstory's behavioral data directly into decision-making flows in Fin. The result? Real-time, contextual responses at the exact moment players need guidance. This dramatically reduces ticket volume in the moments that matter most: payments and VIP interactions.

It's this kind of result that led Fin to name Fullstory their 2026 Technology Partner of the Year.

A complete digital experience, not just a capable one

If you’re a CX or product leader: AI chat isn't a feature tucked in the corner anymore. It's becoming the main event. Soon, it may be the primary way customers move through your product. A capable agent is table stakes now. A capable agent that can see your customer’s digital behavior? That is what separates a good experience from a complete experience.

To the teams at Fin and LeanConvert: thank you for building with us. The best part of my job is moments like this one, where we impact clients together.