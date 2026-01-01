This role can be performed remotely anywhere within Bogotá, Colombia.

As our Staff Software Engineer on the Guides & Surveys team you will help our customers guide, survey, and engage their users in real time, inside their own websites and apps. Guides & Surveys is one of Fullstory's fastest-growing products and you'll be one of the key engineers behind it.

Every day you will work across the full system your team owns, from infrastructure and back-end services to the JavaScript that runs on customers' sites, turning ambiguous product ideas into designs that ship. You'll own the service that stores user progress, guides, and survey data, keeping it reliable across devices, and you'll lead its next chapter as we bring it onto Fullstory's core technology stack.

To excel in this job, you must be a strong back-end engineer who can design complex systems end to end and clearly explain why your approach is the right one.

In a typical day, you might:

Own and evolve the back-end service that stores user progress, guides, and survey data (roughly 80% back end, 20% front end), and and lead large cross-team strategic initiatives.

Take projects with unclear requirements, clarify the product vision with your product manager and designer, and write design docs that lay out the recommended approach and its trade-offs, then review them with your team and partner teams such as mobile, web capture, data management, and infrastructure.

Break approved designs into a delivery plan in Jira, coordinate timelines with your product manager, and deliver end to end across infrastructure, back-end services, our JavaScript guides snippet, and the React-based editor, including test plans and acceptance scenarios.

Share an on-call rotation: triage questions and issues from other teams and Customer Support, debug across client and server, and occasionally join customer calls to troubleshoot.

Mentor engineers, raise the bar on code review and engineering workflows in GitHub, run proofs of concept for new technology, and partner with other staff engineers on company-wide initiatives, including hackathons and Builders' Fridays.

Use AI tools every day to speed up design, coding, code review, debugging, and test planning while verifying their output, and help shape AI-driven features for customers, such as content generation and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

You have designed, built, and operated complex back-end systems in production, from architecture through delivery, ideally in PHP or Go (Java or other back-end languages are also welcome), and you can move comfortably between languages.

You have written technical design docs, led architecture decisions by explaining why your approach beats the alternatives, and mentored other engineers along the way.

You have shipped front-end work in JavaScript, ideally with React.

English fluency (speaking, reading, writing) for daily collaboration with our US-based teams, including technical discussions and documentation.

Bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.

Nice to have: experience migrating a legacy service to a new stack, building in-app guidance or survey products, or working on real-time, client-side experiences.

This is a full-time employment opportunity facilitated via our Employer of Record (EOR), Rippling. Your local employment- payroll, benefits, and compliance, will be administered by Rippling in accordance to the local labor laws in your country.

The base salary for this position ranges between $90,000 - $100,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 15% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

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About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!