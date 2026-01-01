This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

Up to 25% travel required.

As a Customer Solutions Engineer on our Strategic Accounts team, you’ll own 8–12 of Fullstory’s largest customers, each with at least $300k in ARR. You are the face of Fullstory to our customers, whether in the boardroom or working with their teams to decide what to build next. Customers trust you because you know the product inside and out. You’d rather figure something out yourself than wait for training, and you’re often the first to try a new AI tool. You also know when to dig into the technical details and when to step back and tell the business story, and you’re confident pushing back on a customer when it’s the right call. That trust is how you’ll grow your accounts.

You’ll share an expansion quota with your Account Executive and hit it by helping customers get more value from Fullstory, not by cold-pitching. Your AE guides the commercial discussion but you own defining how Fullstory becomes an integral part of their work on a daily basis.

In a typical day, you might:

Plan and execute Proofs of Value to validate Fullstory’s capabilities in the customer’s environment. You’ll define success criteria, run the technical project, and prove the ROI to the customer’s technical and executive stakeholders.

Become a Fullstory product expert and help customers build with advanced capabilities like Funnels, Journeys, Conversions, Data Destinations, and our Mobile SDKs.

Build and present Executive Business Reviews that connect Fullstory usage to the business results your customers' leaders care about. You'll go deep with an engineer in the morning and hold a VP's attention in the afternoon.

Critical customers will call you when something isn't working. You'll dig into browser dev tools, read front-end code, trace SDK and API issues on web and mobile, and either fix the problem or know exactly who to bring in.

Plan and run onsites, working sessions, and customer events, from the technical agenda to the dinner afterward.Find new use cases, bring Fullstory to new teams (Product, UX, Engineering, Digital Marketing), and lead technical evaluations for add-ons like Advanced Data Export and Mobile Suite. You'll work with your AE to protect renewals and grow expansion revenue.

Use AI tools like Claude, Gemini, and OpenAI to prepare for customer meetings, speed up technical troubleshooting, and spot account risk early.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

3–5 years in a customer-facing technical role (Technical Customer Success, Technical Account Management, Customer Solutions Engineering, Solutions or Value Engineering) working with enterprise or strategic accounts.

Hands-on technical skills. You're comfortable in browser DevTools, can read HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and have worked with APIs, JSON, and SDK installs. You don't need to be a mobile developer, but you understand how iOS and Android apps are built.

Experience helping customers implement and get value from a technical SaaS product, such as an analytics, data, or developer platform.

Experience owning or co-owning renewal or expansion targets, or a clear interest in moving into a role with a number attached.

Nice to have: experience at a digital experience, product analytics, or similar SaaS company.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You're the go-to technical contact for every account in your portfolio. You've run an EBR or onsite with each one, and you've led your first add-on evaluation.

#LI-Hybrid

#LI-CD1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!