This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

Reporting to the VP, Brand, you’ll lead Fullstory’s content and communications strategy, helping people understand what our technology makes possible and why it matters. You’ll turn customer insights, product innovation, and expert perspectives into stories that earn attention, build trust, and prove our value.

This is a hands-on role spanning content strategy, editorial leadership, and PR. You’ll work with our internal teams with support from a PR agency to engage freelance writers, content creators, designers, engineers and partners on dynamic content that reinforces our market narrative and strategic objectives. As our commercial editor-in-chief, you’ll shape Fullstory’s voice, write and edit high-stakes work yourself, and help colleagues communicate with clarity and confidence.

Fullstory is embracing AI in our products and how we work. You’re already building reusable AI skills and directing AI workflows, and you’ll use them, with strong editorial judgment, to expand what our team can produce and help colleagues do better work.

In a typical day, you might:

Lead an integrated content and communications strategy that connects Fullstory’s positioning and business priorities to the questions our audiences care about, with a clear editorial calendar, distribution plan, and measures of success.

Create compelling content across formats, including original research, thought leadership, customer stories, campaign assets, and interactive experiences, partnering with subject matter experts and creative colleagues to make complex ideas accessible and useful.

Shape Fullstory’s voice as our editor-in-chief, writing and editing high-priority work, validating claims, and establishing practical standards that help contributors publish accurate, distinctive content with confidence and speed.

Drive public relations and executive communications in partnership with Matter Communications, developing story angles, announcements, and executive perspectives; guiding media outreach; and coordinating timely responses to communications needs.

Build reusable AI skills and workflows in Claude that help colleagues research, draft, edit, and repurpose content that’s on brand.

Improve the impact of our work by coordinating priorities across Brand, Campaigns, Product Marketing, Demand Generation, Sales, and Customer Success; briefing and directing freelance creators and agency partners; and using audience response and performance data to guide what we do next.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

A portfolio of writing and editing that demonstrates command of language, a distinctive point of view, and the ability to turn complex technology or business topics into clear, credible stories for different audiences.

Experience owning content strategy through execution , including setting priorities, developing and distributing content across channels, and showing how that work contributed to audience growth, engagement, or business outcomes.

Experience managing external communications channels , including shaping executive perspectives, developing announcements, media pitches, press releases, and working with executives, journalists, or public relations partners to amplify distribution and voice.

Examples of practical AI work beyond basic drafting , such as reusable skills or workflows adopted by colleagues, or interactive content built with Claude Code or comparable tools. You can explain your contribution, how you evaluated the output, and what improved as a result.

Experience leading editorial work across teams and external partners, including giving actionable feedback, resolving competing priorities, and helping contributors meet high standards and deadlines.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

In partnership with demand, establish a shared content and communications plan, a clear editorial standard, and dependable publishing rhythms, with early results showing which stories and formats resonate with our ICP audiences.

Put reusable AI skills and workflows into practice across contributing teams and launch interactive content that demonstrates how these tools can improve both the quality and usefulness of our work.

The base salary for this position ranges between $132,000 - $158,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 15% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

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About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!