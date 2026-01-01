This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

Fullstory is seeking a Commercial Counsel to join our growing legal team. You will report to our General Counsel and lead the negotiation and drafting of a variety of commercial agreements while partnering with business teams across Fullstory. Every day, you will negotiate complex agreements, manage our commercial negotiations, oversee the work of our outside counsel, and support teams including Sales, Product, Eng, and Marketing. You'll also be expected to leave the legal function meaningfully more automated than you found it.

To excel in this job, you must be a strong business partner and an independent thinker with excellent communication, negotiation, and analytical skills and you must be able to tell the difference between work AI should do and work that requires your judgment and your bar license. That discernment is the job.

In a typical day, you might:

Use AI to accelerate first-pass review, redline comparison, issue spotting, and research then apply the legal judgment that makes the output trustworthy. You own every word that goes out under your name.

Lead the negotiation and drafting of Master Services Agreements, Data Processing Agreements, order forms, NDAs, and vendor contracts, owning these end-to-end, with the GC as a sounding board on the hardest calls.

Build AI into how legal actually operates: playbooks a model can apply, clause libraries, automated intake, self-serve workflows that let the business move without waiting on us.

Partner closely with cross-functional teams like Sales on customer deals, Procurement on vendor contracts, Operations on process and systems.

Advise on the legal questions our own AI development raises: model terms, training data, customer AI commitments, and emerging AI regulation.

Track and ensure compliance with applicable global laws and regulations.

Here's what we're looking for:

3+ years at a law firm and/or in-house negotiating terms and conditions, technology agreements, data processing agreements, or similar at a cloud or software company.

A J.D. from an accredited law school and active membership in good standing with at least one state bar.

Experience with SaaS systems such as CLM and CRM technology, and a track record of getting leverage out of them.

Ability to distill complex legal concepts into simple, actionable recommendations for every level of the organization.

Comfort with AI-specific legal issues like data protection, IP and training data, vendor model terms, and the emerging global regulatory landscape or clear evidence you can get there fast.

The base salary for this position ranges between $165,000 - $190,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 15% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

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About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!