This role can be performed remotely from anywhere in the Sydney, Australia area.

We’re looking for a Growth Account Executive to join our ANZ Sales team. Reporting to the Head of APAC, you’ll drive new business for Fullstory in ANZ while maximizing adoption, customer success, and revenue across your installed base of accounts. (At Fullstory, Growth customers are companies with $5 million to $80 million in annual revenue.)

Fullstory moves fast, and the landscape we play in is always changing. We’re looking for someone who thrives on a challenge and works well autonomously.

In a typical day, you might:

Own a territory and actively prospect for new business opportunities.

Identify decision-makers and key influencers within prospects’ organizations.

Partner with other teams (Customer Success, Sales Engineering, Marketing, and Product) to help customers realize value with Fullstory.

Drive adoption of Fullstory and grow your existing customer base through expansion (upsell and cross-sell), renewals, and churn mitigation.

Proactively collaborate with key partners on pipeline, existing accounts, and new customer onboarding.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

3+ years of SaaS sales experience, which may include business development (SDR/BDR) roles.

Experience handling inbound leads and initiating cold outreach to prospective customers, including senior executives.

Experience working in a quota-driven environment with dynamic sales cycles.

A proven track record of exceeding assigned activity metrics.

The base salary for this position is 100,000 AUD, and is part of an OTE (on-target earnings) of 200,000 AUD. Total compensation will vary depending on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

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About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!