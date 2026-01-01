This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance 1 day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As our Account Executive, Growth, you'll report to the Regional Vice President, Growth and win new customers among companies with up to $25 million in annual revenue. Day to day, you'll prospect, run discovery and demos, and close deals, while renewing and growing a book of existing customers. To excel, you'll bring self-starter energy, natural curiosity, and the confidence to lead a customer call. You'll help teams see how their users actually experience their digital products, and you'll use AI to spend less time on research and more time with buyers.

In a typical day, you might:

Own a book of around 150 accounts, splitting your time roughly evenly between winning new business and renewing and growing existing customers.

Generate your own pipeline through cold outreach to net-new prospects and within your existing customer book.

Work a pipeline of inbound leads, qualifying quickly so your time goes to buyers with a real need.

Run deals from first call through demo and close, averaging around $20K over a typical four- to six-week sales cycle.

Use AI tools to research accounts, prep for discovery, and draft outreach, so more of your day goes to live conversations with buyers.

Here's what we're looking for:

You've closed deals in a quota-carrying role, not only booked meetings for someone else to close.

Proven track record of self-generating pipeline through outbound prospecting that you can walk us through in detail.

Experience running your own discovery calls and demos, uncovering a buyer's business needs before pitching a solution.

Experience managing your own pipeline day to day with little instruction, from first touch to close.

You've used AI tools in a past role to research accounts, prep for calls, or draft outreach.

The base salary for this position ranges from $55,000 - $65,000 USD. Including the base salary, this role has an OTE (on-target earnings) of $110,000 - $130,000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

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About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!