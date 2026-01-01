Know what to test. Know why it won.
Fullstory shows where people struggle before you test and why a variant wins after, so every Optimizely experiment is worth running.
Optimizely shows the winner. Fullstory shows why.
Test the friction that matters
Fullstory surfaces where people hit friction, breakage, or missed opportunity, so your testing backlog starts with real problems, not hunches.
Every variant, explained
See exactly how people behaved in each variation, so you understand why a test won or lost, not just that it did.
A pipeline that never runs dry
Every struggle is a candidate for your next test, giving your team a steady stream of high-signal ideas.
Accelerate your Optimizely experiments
Prioritize the right tests
Let real frustration patterns, not opinions, decide what you experiment on next.
Diagnose a losing variant
Filter sessions by variation and watch exactly where people got stuck.
Compare funnels by variation
Segment by experiment and variation to see where each version loses people.
Validate the win
Confirm a winning variant improved the real experience, not just the metric, before you roll it out.
Additional resources
Send experiment and variation data to Fullstory in a few steps.
The Optimizely-verified Fullstory connector.
How industry leaders are fine-tuning their efforts across digital touchpoints, including mobile apps.