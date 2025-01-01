Background
Virtual Innovation Day is designed for doers, featuring clear examples and straightforward answers that you can immediately put to work. Our event focuses on what builders need: real behavior to guide decisions and practical ways AI helps you ship better experiences.

BLOCK ONE | 11AM EST

RETAIL SESSION

WITH YANKEE CANDLE AND CXPERTS

Improving retail journeys from search to checkout with Yankee Candle and CXperts

Stacey Wolf-Vigh

Conversion Rate Optimization Lead, Newell Brands

Steven Shyne

Co-founder & COO, CXperts Inc

BLOCK ONE | 11AM EST

FINANCIAL SERVICES SESSION

WITH MASTERCARD

Modern finance experiences that build user trust with Mastercard

Paul Butcher

Director, Customer Experience Strategy, Mastercard

BLOCK ONE | 11AM EST

GAMING/GAMBLING SESSION

WITH CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AND LEANCONVERT

Creating player experiences worth betting on with Caesars and LeanConvert

Brad Jaehn

VP of Customer Intelligence and Experience, Caesars Entertainment

Stuart Nelson

Client Services Director, LeanConvert

BLOCK ONE | 11AM EST

SUPPORT SESSION

WITH VIVID SEATS

How real-time behavioral data powers better support with VividSeats

Brad Mattan

Lead UX Researcher, Vivid Seats

More great BLOCK ONE options to come

We’re still building! Check back here for updates.

BLOCK TWO

AI FOR ALL SESSION

WITH FULLSTORY

What great analytics looks like when AI meets real behavior

Get the scoop on AI’s impact and a special announcement from Fullstory

Claire Fang

Chief Product & Technology Officer, Fullstory

Angela Sze

Senior Director of Product, Fullstory

Hear from the people getting things done

Attend your Block One favorite live on December 9 and get the rest on demand.