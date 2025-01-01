Background
mobile (1)

Sessions with leading brands:

Thank you for tuning in

A big thank you to everyone who joined us for Virtual Innovation Day. It was great to have you with us. If you weren’t able to attend or want to revisit your favorite moments, all sessions are available to watch on demand.

And don't forget to explore Ask StoryAI, our newest feature announced at the event, for finding clarity in your data fast.

GET A DEMO →

RETAIL SESSION

WITH YANKEE CANDLE AND CXPERTS

Watch on Demand

Improving retail journeys from search to checkout with Yankee Candle and CXperts

speakerAvatar

Stacey Wolf-Vigh

Conversion Rate Optimization Lead, Newell Brands

speakerAvatar

Steven Shyne

Co-founder & COO, CXperts Inc

FINANCIAL SERVICES SESSION

WITH MASTERCARD AND BNY

Watch on Demand

Modern finance experiences that build user trust with Mastercard and BNY

speakerAvatar

Paul Butcher

Director, Customer Experience Strategy, Mastercard

speakerAvatar

Josef Pfeiffer

Senior Director, Product, BNY

GAMING/GAMBLING SESSION

WITH CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AND LEANCONVERT

Watch on Demand

Creating player experiences worth betting on with Caesars and LeanConvert

speakerAvatar

Brad Jaehn

VP of Customer Intelligence and Experience, Caesars Entertainment

speakerAvatar

Stuart Nelson

Client Services Director, LeanConvert

SUPPORT SESSION

WITH VIVID SEATS AND INTERCOM

Watch on Demand

How real-time behavioral data powers better support with VividSeats and Intercom

speakerAvatar

Brad Mattan

Lead UX Researcher, Vivid Seats

speakerAvatar

Ruth O'Brien

Senior Director, AI Support, Intercom

OPERATIONAL SESSION

WITH SLALOM

Watch on Demand

How to elevate your workforce with AI workflow clarity

speakerAvatar

Aaron Butler

Senior Director, Intelligent Operations, Slalom

What great analytics looks like when AI meets real behavior

Hear from Fullstory product experts on AI’s impact now and moving forward on digital experiences.

WATCH THE SESSION →

Frame 27259 (1)

Additional resources

Introducing Ask StoryAI: Your proactive analyst inside Fullstory

Discover how Ask StoryAI surfaces key changes, explains user behavior, and shortens the path from noticing a shift to knowing what caused it.

Read the blog
Fullstory Community

If you’re already a Fullstory user, keep the conversation going. Swap insights, discuss trends, and network with other leaders in your industry.

Join now
Powerful AI that’s built in, not bolted on

AI isn’t just an add-on—it’s the future of behavioral data. See how Fullstory’s StoryAI delivers real insights, not just reports.

Read the blog