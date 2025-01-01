Sessions with leading brands:
RETAIL SESSION
WITH YANKEE CANDLE AND CXPERTS
Improving retail journeys from search to checkout with Yankee Candle and CXperts
Stacey Wolf-Vigh
Conversion Rate Optimization Lead, Newell Brands
Steven Shyne
Co-founder & COO, CXperts Inc
FINANCIAL SERVICES SESSION
WITH MASTERCARD AND BNY
Modern finance experiences that build user trust with Mastercard and BNY
Paul Butcher
Director, Customer Experience Strategy, Mastercard
Josef Pfeiffer
Senior Director, Product, BNY
GAMING/GAMBLING SESSION
WITH CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AND LEANCONVERT
Creating player experiences worth betting on with Caesars and LeanConvert
Brad Jaehn
VP of Customer Intelligence and Experience, Caesars Entertainment
Stuart Nelson
Client Services Director, LeanConvert
SUPPORT SESSION
WITH VIVID SEATS AND INTERCOM
How real-time behavioral data powers better support with VividSeats and Intercom
Brad Mattan
Lead UX Researcher, Vivid Seats
Ruth O'Brien
Senior Director, AI Support, Intercom
OPERATIONAL SESSION
WITH SLALOM
How to elevate your workforce with AI workflow clarity
Aaron Butler
Senior Director, Intelligent Operations, Slalom
What great analytics looks like when AI meets real behavior
Hear from Fullstory product experts on AI’s impact now and moving forward on digital experiences.
