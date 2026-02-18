Claire Fang

Chief Product and Technology Officer, Fullstory

As Fullstory's Chief Product and Technology Officer, Claire Fang brings more than two decades of product leadership experience to the executive team. With a background spanning public companies and startups, Fang brings a wealth of expertise in delivering innovation in enterprise software and building world-class product and engineering organizations. Before Fullstory, she was chief product officer at SeekOut and, before that, chief product officer for Qualtrics' EmployeeXM business.