Claire Fang
Chief Product and Technology Officer, Fullstory
As Fullstory's Chief Product and Technology Officer, Claire Fang brings more than two decades of product leadership experience to the executive team. With a background spanning public companies and startups, Fang brings a wealth of expertise in delivering innovation in enterprise software and building world-class product and engineering organizations. Before Fullstory, she was chief product officer at SeekOut and, before that, chief product officer for Qualtrics' EmployeeXM business.
More by Claire Fang
Agent identification is becoming plumbing. The brands that win will see whether an agent's visit worked.
Claire Fang on why AI agents don’t need prettier dashboards—and what the shift to agent-first analytics actually requires from your data.
Claire Fang explains how behavioral insights expose hidden user struggles and how real-time guidance can replace friction to lead users forward.