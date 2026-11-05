Nick Laudato leads web experience strategy at Fullstory, where he works on how the website gets found and what happens once people land on it. That covers SEO, GEO/AEO, CRO, personalization, and site architecture, plus keeping Fullstory’s Contentful CMS in good shape.

He’s spent almost a decade in search, across in-house, agency, and B2B SaaS roles. That’s long enough to remember when a ranking reliably meant a click. These days he spends a lot of time working out where traffic went and what AI is saying about the brand while nobody’s looking.

To keep up, he’s built an AI automation stack with Claude Code and MCP that handles SEO and GEO reporting, content briefs, internal linking, and AI visibility tracking.

Nick lives in Northeast Ohio with his wife and daughter. When he’s off the clock he’s usually out on the water or building side projects with AI, mostly for fun and sometimes for no reason at all.