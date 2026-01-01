Scott Voigt
Founder & CEO, Fullstory
Scott Voigt is the Founder and CEO of Fullstory. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
More by Scott Voigt
Introducing Fullcapture: The superior way to unlock behavioral data insights
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Explore how Fullcapture offers unmatched insights by capturing all user interactions server-side, surpassing traditional autocapture methods.
3 min readFullstory crosses the pond, expands to Europe
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With a growing global customer base and expanding network of European partners, we are officially crossing the pond—and we couldn't be more excited.
Updates • 4 min readFullstory's Series D accelerates investment in Digital Experience Intelligence
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Today marks a major milestone for Fullstory: closing our Series D funding round of a little over $100 million, resulting in a $1.8 billion valuation.