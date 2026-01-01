Scott Voigt

Founder & CEO, Fullstory

Scott Voigt is the Founder and CEO of Fullstory. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

More by Scott Voigt

Why is Fullcapture better
Insights, Updates5 min read
Introducing Fullcapture: The superior way to unlock behavioral data insights

Explore how Fullcapture offers unmatched insights by capturing all user interactions server-side, surpassing traditional autocapture methods.

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fs-B-fullstory-crosses-the-pond
3 min read
Fullstory crosses the pond, expands to Europe

With a growing global customer base and expanding network of European partners, we are officially crossing the pond—and we couldn't be more excited.

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fs-series-D-OG-1200-628
Updates4 min read
Fullstory's Series D accelerates investment in Digital Experience Intelligence

Today marks a major milestone for Fullstory: closing our Series D funding round of a little over $100 million, resulting in a $1.8 billion valuation. 

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