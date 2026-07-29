Jaguar Land Rover + Fullstory: Why behavioral context is essential

At ProductCon London, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Jim Kennedy from Jaguar Land Rover about how large organizations modernize digital product experiences.

One idea kept coming up in our conversation:

Metrics measure performance, but behavior reveals experience.

Most product teams today already have plenty of dashboards. They know when a metric moves. Conversion rates, engagement numbers, and funnel performance are all easy to track.

What is harder is understanding why the experience produced that outcome.

That is where behavioral context changes the conversation.

When teams can see how customers actually interact with their product — where they hesitate, retry, loop, or abandon a task — something important happens.

Prioritization gets clearer.

Debates turn into evidence.

When behavior becomes visible, decisions get easier

Jim shared a simple example from Jaguar Land Rover.

His team built a homepage carousel for their mobile app. It looked great in design reviews. The motion was smooth, the content hierarchy made sense, and everyone felt good about the design.

But when they looked at real customer behavior, something surprising appeared.

Customers were scrolling one tile.

Everything underneath, the content the team believed was critical, was effectively invisible.

That moment forced a choice: be design-led or be outcome-led.

The team rebuilt the experience around what customers were actually doing. They simplified the flow, prioritized the first tile differently, and personalized the content based on behavior.

Only once engagement improved — deeper scrolls, more interaction — did they scale the feature.

In Jim’s words, the shift was simple:

We moved from “we think” to “we know.”

Behavioral insight didn’t just add information. It removed debate.

Designing for ownership, not just interaction

Another example from Jaguar Land Rover came from their effort to consolidate their EV charging app and their vehicle care app.

The obvious move would have been to combine the apps and keep them as separate features.

Instead, the team asked a different question: What is the customer actually trying to accomplish in this ownership journey?

Charging is high-frequency and high-interaction. Care is lower-frequency but high-urgency.

And the two journeys intersect. If charging fails, the customer needs support immediately.

So instead of designing two separate features, the team built platform capabilities underneath the experience — charging, proactive care, and intelligence — and let the interface orchestrate them into a single ownership moment.

That shift sounds subtle, but it’s powerful.

Stop designing features in isolation. Start designing journeys.

Journeys are where friction becomes visible

Customers don’t experience products screen by screen. They experience them as journeys toward an outcome.

When teams start analyzing those journeys instead of individual pages, the most meaningful opportunities often appear between steps — the moments where intent turns into hesitation or abandonment.

Those transition points are difficult to see in traditional dashboards.

Behavioral context makes them visible.

AI will amplify the systems behind it

Of course, no product conversation today is complete without talking about AI.

Jim shared a perspective that resonated strongly with the audience:

AI doesn’t create value. It amplifies the systems you’ve built.

If the signals behind those systems are fragmented or incomplete, AI will simply scale that uncertainty.

But when behavioral signals are clear and connected across the customer journey, AI becomes far more useful. It can surface patterns faster, identify opportunities earlier, and help teams respond before small frictions become larger problems.

Strong foundations make intelligent systems far more effective.

Product leadership is becoming a decision discipline

Most product teams today can ship features faster than ever.

The real constraint isn’t speed.

It’s confidence in what to prioritize next.

Product leaders spend a lot of time aligning teams around what deserves attention. When customer behavior becomes visible across the journey, those conversations get easier.

Decisions become evidence-driven.

Alignment happens faster.

And over time, that clarity compounds.

Teams move from debating what might be happening to understanding what actually is.

Last year, I rode in a self-driving Jaguar for the first time.

If I’m honest, I was still a little petrified.

But the experience felt magical — not only because of the machine itself, but also because of the invisible software orchestrating everything behind the scenes.

That intersection between physical engineering and digital experience is where companies like Jaguar Land Rover are now innovating.

And after this conversation with Jim, I’ll admit something. I’m leaning toward Land Rover for my next car whereas my wife is still firmly Team Tesla.

We’ll see who wins.

Interested in hearing more? Watch the full conversation below:

Article originally posted on LinkedIn by Jay Dave, March 10, 2026