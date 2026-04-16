Retailers can describe their phygital strategy. Most cannot tell you where it breaks. Store teams see queues, confused shoppers, and abandoned carts near the till; digital touchpoints in those same journeys are invisible without instrumentation. Behavioral data capture on BOPIS flows, in-store apps, QR paths, and kiosk interfaces is the instrumentation layer that closes the gap between phygital vision and phygital results.
Phygital experience: Fixing the data gap in omnichannel retail
Expert group of contributors
Article summary
Most retailers have phygital strategies (BOPIS, in-store apps, kiosks), but lack clear visibility into what happens on the digital parts of those journeys.
Phygital is as much a behavioral data capture problem as it is a design challenge.
Behavioral data and digital experience analytics show where phygital journeys break down and how much revenue is at risk.
You probably have BOPIS. An in-store app. Maybe a few kiosks. Your team can describe the phygital strategy. But can anyone say where customers abandon, why they hesitate, or how much that friction costs?
Physical retail is back. But most leaders have invested in the infrastructure without the instrumentation. The store floor is observable. The digital legs of those journeys are a black box.
Behavioral data is the missing layer that makes phygital measurable.
What is a phygital experience (in retail)?
A phygital experience is a single customer journey that spans physical and digital touchpoints without losing context. The term combines "physical" and "digital" to describe moments where both worlds meet in one interaction.
In retail, this usually looks like discovering products on social, checking stock via mobile apps, then picking up in store. Or scanning a QR code on a shelf to access product details, reviews, or sizing guides. The customer experience moves between digital channels and brick-and-mortar stores, and expects prices, promotions, and account details to follow.
Today's customers expect to switch between online and offline channels without losing their place or their context.
Concrete examples of phygital experiences include:
Click-and-collect (BOPIS): Purchase online, pick up at the physical store
In-store app usage: Open the retailer's app while aisle browsing to check sizes, read reviews, or find product availability
QR codes on shelves: Scan to access rich content, video demos, or home delivery options
For a VP of Ecommerce, phygital experience is judged by how easily shoppers move between channels without losing context or intent. The goal is a single coherent experience across every touchpoint.
Phygital vs omnichannel vs unified commerce
These three terms get blurred constantly, but they describe different layers of retail execution. Getting them straight matters for how you structure teams and technology.
Phygital
Omnichannel
Unified commerce
What it is
The customer's lived experience when a single journey crosses physical and digital
The strategy for coordinating all channels with a consistent brand, offer, and service
The technical backbone: one system of record for orders, inventory, pricing, and customer profiles
Scope
Journey-level (one checkout, one store visit, one QR scan)
Business-wide channel strategy
Platform and data infrastructure
Measured by
Journey completion rates, friction points, time-on-task
Channel consistency, NPS, cross-channel retention
Real-time data sync, inventory accuracy, order visibility
Failure mode
Digital touchpoints break silently. No one sees where the journey fell apart.
Channels exist but feel disconnected: different prices, inconsistent offers, slow service recovery
Siloed systems. POS and ecommerce don't share inventory or customer data in real time.
You can have omnichannel and unified commerce on paper and still deliver a broken phygital experience if you can't see friction in the digital steps. The checkout architecture might be sound, but if the mobile pickup flow is confusing, slots are limited, or address validation fails, the experience breaks anyway.
The hidden measurement gap in phygital journeys
Budgets are flowing into BOPIS, curbside pickup, clienteling apps, and kiosks. But reporting still focuses on store sales versus online sales, not the full customer journey. The gap lives between those two numbers.
The physical environment has natural instrumentation. Store teams see lines at the service desk. They notice confused customers near the pickup counter. They see abandoned carts near the till.
The digital environment has none of that. You can't see digital friction unless you instrument for it. No one sees the taps, swipes, and hesitations that lead to abandonment.
Tag-based analytics miss behaviors in phygital journeys when teams didn't predefine events for edge cases or new flows. Retailers know how many BOPIS orders were placed. They don't know how many customers tried and failed, or why.
Behavioral data platforms capture every interaction, tagged or not.
Where phygital retail breaks: concrete journey examples
The physical world is observable. The digital world is only visible with the right data. Here are four common phygital journeys where friction hides in plain sight.
Journey
Where friction hides
What traditional analytics misses
Click-and-collect (BOPIS)
Payment step, slot selection, address validation
Whether abandonment comes from unclear fees, limited slots, or form errors, and which customers tried multiple times before giving up
In-store app usage
Search results, navigation depth, load times on store Wi-Fi
Which searches return no results, where users switch to a competitor's site, which product pages cause exits
QR-to-purchase path
Landing page relevance, mobile optimization, add-to-cart flow
Exact drop-off point after the scan: whether content mismatch or slow load caused it
Kiosk and endless aisle
Account login, address capture, payment on kiosk interface
Which step triggers staff intervention, error patterns that don't surface in aggregate usage counts
Standard analytics count what was clicked or purchased. They don't show rage taps on a broken button, repeated back-and-forth between steps, or the exact moment a customer gave up. Those signals explain where phygital actually breaks.
Phygital is a data capture problem, not just an experience design problem
Design teams often get the brief to "fix the phygital experience." Without trustworthy behavioral data, they're guessing which problems matter most.
The physical environment already has natural instrumentation: staff feedback, observed queues, product returns. The digital environment has none of that by default. It stays invisible unless you capture it.
Without behavioral data from web, mobile apps, and non-traditional interfaces (kiosks, embedded browsers, in-store tablets), retailers can't connect physical outcomes like a missed pickup or an abandoned kiosk back to their digital causes.
Most phygital initiatives stall after pilots because teams can't prove which changes reduced friction or recovered revenue. Investment moves elsewhere.
Digital experience analytics are the instrumentation layer that makes phygital measurable. Platforms like Fullstory capture every interaction without manual tagging.
Using behavioral data to improve phygital journeys
The point is faster decisions: where shoppers struggle, what to fix first, how much revenue is at risk.
Platforms like Fullstory capture every interaction via Fullcapture, so you can retroactively analyze new phygital paths (a newly launched curbside flow, for instance) without waiting on tags.
Session replay and aggregate views (funnels, heatmaps, journey maps) show where customers hesitate in BOPIS checkout or stall in kiosk workflows.
StoryAI does this at scale. Given thousands of sessions, it surfaces patterns like "high-value customers dropping during pickup-slot selection on mobile" without manual review.
Guides and Surveys goes further. Teams can drop in-app prompts or micro-surveys into BOPIS flows or kiosk interfaces to catch confusion in the moment, instead of piecing it together afterward.
Behavioral data feeds experimentation too: A/B tests on pickup options, in-store app navigation, or QR landing pages.
Key metrics for phygital experience success
These metrics tie to specific phygital flows rather than generic KPIs:
Metric
What it measures
BOPIS initiation vs completion rate
Percentage who start and finish click-and-collect checkout
Time to complete pickup order on mobile
Proxy for friction in mobile checkout
Store visits that include app interaction
Adoption and utility of in-store digital tools
QR scan-to-add-to-cart conversion
Effectiveness of QR-based discovery
Kiosk usage vs staff-assisted orders
Whether self-service actually works
Repeat usage of in-store digital tools
Whether first experience was compelling
Most are hard to track with traditional analytics. With complete behavioral data, they become tractable. Connect each to revenue impact (BOPIS order value, incremental store sales from app or kiosk usage) to decide what to fix first.
How retail leaders can operationalize phygital insights
Set up regular reviews. Product, ecommerce, store ops, and CX teams should review phygital journey data together, focused on a small set of flows like BOPIS, returns, and in-store app usage.
Create shared definitions for success. Agree on acceptable abandonment and error rates for each phygital flow. Without those numbers, teams prioritize differently and pull in different directions.
Pair quantitative data with qualitative feedback. Validate behavioral data against feedback from store associates. When a behavioral insight says "customers confused about pickup timing," and a store manager confirms "customers always ask us when they can pick up," you have confidence to act.
Give store leaders access. Simplified views from tools like Fullstory help store leaders spot and escalate local issues.
Phygital experience needs better digital sight, not more channels
The limiting factor for phygital success isn't channel availability anymore. It's behavioral visibility into the digital steps that connect store and screen.
Phygital is a behavioral data capture problem as much as a design problem. Without seeing the digital half of those journeys, you're guessing at what to fix.
Behavioral data platforms like Fullstory give retail and e-commerce leaders the "digital sight" to find friction, size the revenue at risk, and fix it.
What is a phygital experience?
How is phygital different from omnichannel?
What are examples of phygital retail?
How do you measure phygital experience success?
What technology enables phygital retail?
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