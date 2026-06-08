When you're releasing a new product, website, or mobile app design, there is one absolute truth: it won’t be perfect. Digital products are a reflection of human creativity and effort, and with that comes the possibility of room for growth or improvement. Even as we look toward a future where AI might build everything for us, we must remember that AI itself was built by humans, too.

Since imperfection is inevitable, you need a system in place to catch issues when they inevitably arise, understand why they're happening, and resolve them before they cost you customers. But before we get to what that system looks like, it helps to understand how products are designed and where traditional testing falls short.

Product design is a hypothesis, not a guarantee

At its core, product design is focused on aligning business objectives with hypotheses about how users will interact with a product to achieve those objectives. But that alignment is difficult to achieve.

Every user experience across websites and mobile apps is made up of micro-funnels designed to help users complete specific tasks, like buying a product or signing up for a service. SaaS applications are particularly complex in this regard, as they serve more "jobs to be done" than other industries, resulting in significantly more micro-funnels to design and maintain. Predicting user behavior is inherently difficult, and that challenge compounds over time as behavior evolves. As a result, designing a perfect experience that never confuses or frustrates users is practically impossible. This is the root of a lot of churn; frustrated users quickly become ex-users.

The limits of planned testing

To try and get ahead of churn caused by imperfect experiences, teams test.

Most product teams rely on Synthetic User Monitoring (SUM) to test their applications before launch. SUM simulates ideal user journeys to catch issues before real customers encounter them, but it has a fundamental limitation: it can only test the scenarios you planned for. And in complex SaaS applications with countless possible routes, it is nearly impossible to plan for every scenario.

Real User Monitoring (RUM) is where the rubber meets the road, as the product finally lands in the hands of human customers. But humans are unpredictable; even your most optimized happy paths aren't guaranteed to be the ones users take to complete tasks. Instead, "cowpaths" form. Like a worn path in the grass that creates shortcuts between sections of sidewalks, but within digital products. RUM helps teams discover the user behaviors and navigation routes that weren’t necessarily accounted for in the original design or synthetic testing.

Four requirements of a proactive system

SUM and RUM each play a role in understanding your product experience, but neither alone nor both together is enough to catch, diagnose, and fix issues before they cost you customers. To catch and resolve product issues before they impact your bottom line, you need a system built on four key components.

1. Complete data capture

To truly capture human behavior, a system must record everything by default—every action on every element in every corner of your product, including everything happening behind the scenes. A system that only captures the most common element types or basic friction heuristics simply won't cut it. Catching every friction point requires an all-or-nothing approach to data.

2. Automated issue detection

Raw data alone doesn't tell you where to look. You need intelligence layered on top—something that can identify spiking issues, surface their root causes, and quantify their business impact without requiring a team of analysts to dig through the data manually.

3. Fast, flexible remediation

When issues are identified, speed matters. A proactive system doesn't just flag problems; it empowers teams to act on them immediately, whether that means deploying a fix, reaching out to affected users, or bridging the gap while a permanent solution is in progress.

4. Accessibility across teams

Data must be accessible to people across various job roles and technical skill levels, within the tools they already use, so that the right people can act on the right information at the right time.

How Fullstory brings it all together

Fullstory is built to deliver on all four of these requirements.

To capture complete data, Fullstory records every action on every element across your product by default.

Then, Fullstory's StoryAI turns that data into actionable insights, alerting you to spiking issues, their root causes, and their business impact. When issues are identified, Fullstory empowers teams to act fast—deploying in-app guides on-the-fly to assist users while a code fix is in progress, and activating data in real time to send email offers that encourage affected users to return.

Finally, Fullstory's MCP makes this data accessible across teams and technical skill levels, allowing anyone to analyze data in plain language on a single pane of glass alongside other systems like CRM and IT ticketing tools.

All of these elements combine to proactively resolve product issues, allowing teams to win more customers, expand account spend, and maximize retention.

→ Want to see how Fullstory can help you catch, diagnose, and fix issues before they cost you customers? Watch a demo here.