User onboarding checklist: What to include (+ template)

A comprehensive user onboarding checklist can still leave new users stuck, if you don't cover the right steps.

A user onboarding checklist should guide new users to their activation milestone, and the best ones adapt as you learn where and why users actually struggle.

This guide covers what to include, what to cut, examples by product type, a ready-to-adapt template, and how to build one from real user behavior instead of guesswork.

Key Takeaways A user onboarding checklist is a short, in-app feature meant to drive immediate activation, while a broader product onboarding checklist manages the entire, multi-channel adoption journey.

Include steps that stand between users and value, plus the core action itself. Leave off every extra item that frustrates users and lowers completion odds.

Ditch the static, one-size-fits-all setup menu. Replace internal assumptions with behavioral evidence (like session replays and frustration signals) to adapt the checklist to different user segments.

Create and fine-tune your checklists in a unified platform; fix drop-offs and deploy updates instantly without waiting for an engineering sprint.





What is a user onboarding checklist?

A user onboarding checklist is a short, in-app list of three to five actionable tasks that guide new users from sign-up to their activation milestone. A good checklist tracks what’s done and disappears when finished, driving users straight to value without friction or confusion.

The most important item is the one tied to that initial milestone: the specific action that decides if users stay or drift off. For a project tool, it could be assigning a task; for an analytics platform, it might be installing the tracking snippet. Everything else on the list exists to enable that first breakthrough.

Onboarding checklists that hit the mark link every item directly to an action that proves your product’s value.

But even the best steps won’t work if you fail to keep the users hooked. That’s where a visual progress indicator comes in. When you show users exactly where they are in the process, they feel less anxious and more motivated to move forward. These visual cues drive:

Momentum: Checking off the first task gives users a sense of satisfaction and the confidence to keep going. Even better, if the first task is already marked complete before the user starts, the destination looks closer. A backs this up, finding that 34% of people who received an artificial boost completed tasks, versus 19% who didn’t.

Clarity: A finite list of three to five steps prevents overwhelm by showing exactly what they need to do next and avoids annoying surprises later.

Completion: The progress bar triggers a natural desire to see through what they’ve started, encouraging them to sprint toward the finish line.

What a user onboarding checklist is not

It’s not a generic setup list that every account sees regardless of role or specific reason for signing up.

A static list treats a solo freelancer the same way as an enterprise admin. Both expect different flows. One needs to publish something before lunch. The other needs to provision seats and connect Single Sign-On (SSO) before anyone can do anything.

Every irrelevant task you include frustrates users and actively delays their time-to-value. Users don’t stick around to filter out the noise; they simply leave.

What to include in a user onboarding checklist

Momentum is great, but it only matters if you point them at the right tasks. Before you list actions, your customer onboarding checklist needs a solid structure. No matter what steps you choose, every effective list includes:

A personalized welcome header

A visual progress indicator (e.g., a progress bar or step count)

Action-oriented task titles

The estimated time to complete

Contextual help links (or embedded tooltips)

A dismiss or skip button

A final success state (or completion reward)

Next, outline the key tasks that lead to activation. Start from the milestone and work backward. Ask what a user must have in place before the core action becomes possible, then include only those things.

When mapping out your sequence, pull from these key categories:

Account and profile setup

Steps like adding a profile photo upfront aren’t necessary. Connecting a data source, generating an API key, inviting a teammate, or naming a workspace are. Stick to the absolute minimum actions required for the product to function.

If a task doesn’t block that first milestone, cut it. When you keep the process concise, users reach value faster.

The core activation action

This is the moment users experience their first win (or not) and decide your product’s worth. Make sure they achieve it effortlessly. Major payoffs like rapid script installations or smooth data imports justify why they signed up.

Just remember that cluttering the path with text-heavy tooltips or mandatory tours is the fastest way to spike early churn and revenue loss.

Feature-discovery tasks

Show one or two of your platform’s deeper capabilities (e.g., configuring automated alerts, setting up custom dashboards) that users might miss. Pick the ones that correlate with retention, not the ones your team is proudest of. These “sticky” features turn casual sign-ups into long-term power users.

Keep it restrained, though; dumping every advanced tool onto this initial list will quickly overwhelm beginners.

Segment-specific steps

Design tasks based on the user’s specific role or goal. A developer generating API keys shouldn’t wade through the same steps as a marketing lead building a dashboard. Customizing this flow proves your product understands their daily reality.

If you force-feed everyone the same onboarding tasks, the platform will feel disconnected and irrelevant right from the start.

An optional feedback checkpoint

Add a quick one-click rating or micro-survey when the user completes the list to gauge sentiment and identify hidden friction in the product’s onboarding. This gives you instant visibility into where new users get stuck.

Don’t force it, and keep it short. Few users appreciate a mandatory, multi-question form right after they’ve used a product once.

What not to include in the checklist

If you fill users’ screens with difficult or low-value tasks, their initial excitement of trying a new product fades quickly. Deciding what to leave off is just as important as what to keep.

Avoid these recurring failure modes that add to and drive users away:

High-friction tasks: Even a short list can cause churn if the tasks themselves are painfully hard. Asking a new user to map complex schemas or pull off an integration before a smaller win kills momentum. Reserve your initial checklist strictly for helping users reach their activation moment effortlessly.

No clear tie to value: If every step is pure configuration that doesn’t produce a tangible result, the bounce rate can surge. Cut steps that only serve your internal CRM (like asking for company size) and ensure every item leads users to their primary goal.

Rigid, unskippable sequences: Don’t treat your checklist as an automated assembly line, where steps must follow a fixed order. When you force users through steps, a single missing piece of information (like an API credential or brand asset) halts the entire process. Ensure the checklist is flexible enough to let users jump around and complete what they can.

Including email-friendly information: Nurture sequences and webinar invitations live outside the product. If you’re working from a customer onboarding email template, treat it as a parallel track to avoid congesting the in-app list.

User onboarding checklist examples

Here are three onboarding checklist examples organized by product type:

1. The network-effect list (collaboration tools)

Activation milestone: a second person takes an action in the workspace

Since the core product value lies in a multi-player environment, solo users can’t experience its full potential. Instead of forcing users to configure settings, the checklist makes “bringing a colleague into the workspace” the first key milestone.

Every pre-invite task must make the request worth sending, and everything after should keep the second person engaged once they accept.

For example, in a project management app, a pre-invite task like “Create your first board” ensures the workspace isn’t empty when the guest arrives. Similarly, a post-invite task like “Assign a ticket” lets the new user start working instead of staring at a blank screen.

A sample checklist for a project management software:

Create your first project (pre-completed if they named a workspace at signup). Add three tasks. Invite a teammate. Assign a task to them. Turn on notifications.

If you bury the invite at position five, few users will ever reach it.

2. The staged threshold (fintech and compliance apps)

Activation milestone: first verified identity or successful transaction

These products carry unavoidable friction, like document uploads and waiting periods. The checklist earns its place by making the wait legible.

By breaking a massive goal into smaller, phased targets, you give users a taste of achievement before the heavier tasks arrive. For instance, you could split an intimidating “account approval” into “verify your email” and “upload your ID”.

A sample checklist for a wealth management platform:

Verify your identity. Link a funding source. Review your account limits. Make your first transfer.

To make the entire sequence feel doable, tell people what’s happening between steps. A warning like “Verification usually takes two hours” avoids the refresh-and-panic loop that generates needless support tickets.

3. The opt-in launcher (developer & flexible tools)

Activation milestone: first successful API call or data flowing into the dashboard

When a product is highly flexible, the list should be, too. A rigid list alienates users whose use case you didn’t anticipate. Instead of a fixed script, create a checklist with optional, self-serve launchers that trigger contextual actions based on what the user actually came to build.

A sample checklist for an event tracking API:

Generate an API key. Install the SDK. Send a test event. See data appear in your dashboard.

Steps three (the work) and four (the payoff) are deliberately separate. If you collapse them into one item, you erase the exact moment when your product proves itself.

User onboarding checklist template

Below are two templates you can adapt today.

Structure matters more than wording. Both templates follow the same shape: Name the activation milestone first, then list only the steps standing between a new user and that outcome.

Template A: Team-based B2B product

Activation milestone: [The first action that predicts retention in your data, e.g., creating and sharing a custom report]

Step 1: The already completed task (e.g., confirm your email – Completed)

Step 2: The single blocking configuration (e.g., connect a data source)

Step 3: The core action in the user’s words—the language users would actually use when doing this task, rather than using proprietary feature names (e.g., build your first report)

Step 4: The feature most strongly correlated with month-two retention (e.g., add a filter to narrow results)

Step 5: The network-effect trigger (e.g., share the report with a teammate)

Template B: Self-serve solo product

Activation milestone: [The first output that the user would be annoyed to lose, e.g., exporting a finished graphic]

Step 1: The pre-checked step from signup (e.g., create your account – Already done)

Step 2: The data or asset import (e.g., import your brand assets)

Step 3: The core action in the user’s words (e.g., draft your first graphic)

Step 4: The value-preservation step (e.g., export the final file)

How to build a user onboarding checklist from real user behavior

A template gets you to a first draft. Behavioral data gets you to the one that actually works. Here’s how to build your sequence based on how real users use your product (or drop it early):

1. Find your real activation milestone

Most teams choose their activation milestone in a meeting, based on assumptions. Instead, dig into your product’s usage data to quickly find a more accurate one. Take the users who were still active in month two, then work backward: What did they do in their first week that the churned cohort didn’t?

Traditional rarely answer this question. They count visits rather than linking early actions to retention. More advanced product analytics platforms go deeper. They allow you to compare segments (retained vs. churned users) to see which early action separates them.

The output of this step must be a single, measurable sentence: "Users who [specific action] within [timeframe] retain at [rate]." If you can’t finish that sentence with an actual number, you aren’t ready to write the checklist yet.

2. Find where users actually get stuck

Next, watch what goes wrong along the way. This is where quantitative and qualitative analysis differ: The funnel tells you which step leaks, but session replays show why.

Filter for frustration signals like rage clicks, dead clicks, and thrashed cursors on your new-user segment and onboarding pages. Patterns will emerge:

A cluster of dead clicks on a seemingly interactive element

Clicks concentrated on the integration step

Form abandonment on a field asking for information not available immediately

Ten session replays of new users failing at step two will settle more internal debate than a month of opinions. This behavioral data also produces better checklist copy, because you hear the friction in users’ terms rather than your own.

3. Write and sequence the checklist items

With the behavioral evidence in front of you, apply these three rules when you draft your list:

Order by dependency, not importance: If a user can’t send a test event before installing the SDK, the sequence is clear.

Put the core action in the middle: Don’t leave the heaviest lift for the end. Let early momentum carry users through critical tasks.

Segment by role or plan: Admins' initial concerns are configuration and access; end users care about creating something. The same steps can’t serve both. They only bloat the product and push users away.

4. Implement it without engineering

Building a checklist manually eats too much of your engineers’ time. To solve this, use a no-code editor with live previews, like Fullstory Guides and Surveys, to create one that matches your app’s native branding and styling.

Then, focus on how you show task completion. Signal it with a page event on a specific element or a URL the user lands on after finishing, so your reporting measures actual progress. Next, apply precise triggering logic: Show the checklist immediately after signup, hide it by plan segment, or launch it after a tour completes.

(Note: The Guides and Surveys module is currently available for web applications. For mobile, Fullstory captures the behavioral data, but the checklist requires a native delivery path.)

5. Measure and iterate

The most important metrics are completion rate, activation rate, and time to value.

Pay attention to how many people complete the checklist versus how many actually reach activation. High completion rates without actual activation indicate checkbox ticking. The reverse means your checklist is mostly ornamental. requires both to drive meaningful outcomes.

Then pair the numbers directly with Fullstory’s behavioral context to see why users do what they do throughout their onboarding experience. If an item’s drop-off spikes, you can instantly pull up the session replays to find the exact friction point and adjust the checklist accordingly.

This is the loop most teams skip. The checklist isn’t a one-off project; it’s reporting you keep returning to. Setup steps that move with feature updates or tier changes make a real difference.



Build checklists around what users actually do.

User onboarding checklist best practices

Most user onboarding best practices come down to ruthless restraint. Whether you’re building a collaborative workspace or a complex developer tool, these rules hold up across product types:

Cap the list at five items. Attention is the scarce resource, not screen space. If you have a sixth item, one of them is unnecessary.

Tie every item to value, not just setup. If a step doesn’t actually move your user closer to the milestone, cut it and see whether anyone notices.

Show progress and start above zero. A visible progress bar with one item already checked (e.g., Account created) gives users an immediate psychological head start.

Personalize by segment. Role, plan, and signup source provide enough context to produce meaningfully different flows. Avoid generic lists that irritate users with steps unrelated to what they need.

Let users dismiss it. If users can’t close the checklist, they'll see it as a snag rather than guidance. Allow users to minimize it, but keep a launcher available so they can reopen it when needed.

Name items in the user’s words. Pull your task phrasing directly from support tickets and customer feedback rather than using your internal, company-centric feature names.

Define completion precisely. Decide up front whether an item completes on a click or on an actual event. The first option inflates your numbers without proving value.

Don’t stack it against a full tour. Running a checklist alongside a mandatory, multi-step product tour splits attention and buries both.

Explain the waits. When a step depends on data processing or backend approval, state clearly how long it takes or provide a realistic estimate. Silence reads as failure.

Iterate using fresh data. Products keep evolving. A checklist written 18 months ago describes a product that no longer exists. Revise your logic every quarter to reflect what’s new.

Effectively guide your users with Fullstory

A checklist built once and left alone quickly drifts out of sync with what users actually need. Not because the original thinking was wrong, but because the product moved, the audience shifted, and nobody noticed.

That’s why you need both the analysis and intervention in one place. Checklists in Fullstory’s Guides and Surveys are built directly on behavioral data. The same platform that reveals where users get stuck by capturing quantitative and qualitative friction data is the one you use to build and adjust the checklist itself.

You eliminate the cost of maintaining a standalone no-code widget bolted onto a separate analytics tool. That means you no longer need to waste effort reconciling disconnected segments and hoping they agree.

The outcome is clear: less guessing about what belongs on the list, and faster iteration when a step stops converting. The unified platform lets you spot a problem and immediately ship the fix without the burden of engineering tickets.