Atlanta, GA – March 18, 2026 – Fullstory, a leading behavioral data company, today announced significant company acceleration and major product innovations in the second half of its fiscal year. This period was marked by the fastest overall growth in three years, driven by continued upmarket expansion and multi-product traction. Considerable advancements in AI capabilities within its intelligent experience platform have made Fullstory’s AI offering, StoryAI, the fastest-growing expansion offering in the company’s history.

Accelerating Growth and Strategic Expansion

Fullstory achieved its fastest growth in three years, with its upmarket business continuing to outpace overall company growth, underscoring its value to large enterprises. The company also expanded its platform capabilities and global reach with the strategic acquisition of Usetiful in November 2025.

Product Innovation: The Power of StoryAI

StoryAI has emerged as a major catalyst for customer efficiency and company growth, making it Fullstory’s highest-performing new product in history.

StoryAI Efficiency: Customers leveraging StoryAI Summaries are actioning insights an average of 3.8x faster than non-AI users. This efficiency gap allows users to find the signal faster by skipping the noise.

Rapid Adoption: StoryAI saw the highest adoption of any Fullstory product after its core Analytics offering, with over 50% of new accounts in Q4 adding the capability. It is also the fastest-growing expansion add-on in company history, expanding 8x over the last 3 quarters.

Enhanced Capabilities: Fullstory continued to invest in AI with the introduction of StoryAI Premium, which features new capabilities such as Opportunities and Ask StoryAI.

Intelligent Experience Platform Expansion

Guides and Surveys: The launch of Guides and Surveys was announced on February 19, following strong early momentum, and generating significant demand even before launch. Unlike some of its competitors, Fullstory’s granular behavioral data helps customers be more targeted and intentional with in-app guidance and user surveys than generic or even metadata-based logic.

Customer Successes

Leading brands worldwide deepened their reliance on Fullstory to drive business results, with new customer success stories highlighting significant ROI:

The company also added and showcased major logos, including PepsiCo, The Farmers Dog, Shopify, Mastercard, BNY, and Kogan.

Strategic Partnerships and Industry Recognition

Fullstory solidified its ecosystem position through key partnerships and industry accolades:

“StoryAI went from zero to our fastest-growing expansion product ever because it solves a real problem: enterprises are drowning in noise,” said Scott Voigt, CEO of Fullstory. “When you can cut triage time by 3.8x using verified behavioral data instead of guesswork, teams don't hesitate. Behavioral data is the only foundation that actually holds.”

To learn more about Fullstory, visit www.fullstory.com.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is the leading behavioral data company that helps technology leaders make smarter, faster decisions by integrating rich behavioral signals into their analytics stack. Its patented technology automatically captures every digital interaction and transforms it into high-fidelity, actionable insights at scale. With agentic AI, Fullstory empowers enterprises to anticipate the needs of both customers and employees, personalize experiences in real-time, streamline workflows, and drive meaningful business outcomes. From boosting efficiency and conversion to increasing loyalty and revenue, Fullstory turns digital behavior into a competitive advantage. Headquartered in Atlanta with teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Fullstory is trusted by the world’s most innovative organizations to transform behavioral data into business impact.



Fullstory Media Relations

Alexandra King

Director of Communications

pr@fullstory.com