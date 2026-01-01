Go from report to replay to action in minutes.
Connect Fullstory behavioral data with Adobe Experience Cloud so teams see not just what happened, but why.
Close the loop between the report and the fix.
Richer data, sharper strategy
Jump from an Adobe Analytics or CJA view straight to the Fullstory sessions behind a spike or a drop. Aggregate metrics finally get the qualitative evidence that explains them.
Faster resolution
Move from identifying a problem in Adobe to solving it by jumping to the exact Fullstory replay, in minutes rather than days of guesswork.
Smarter targeting and testing
Enrich Adobe Experience Platform with behavioral and frustration signals to power higher-fidelity cohorts, personalization, and measurement.
Accelerate your Adobe solutions
Diagnose funnel drop-offs
Spot a conversion dip in Adobe Analytics, then watch the exact sessions to find the friction causing abandonment.
Build higher-signal A/B tests
Create Adobe Target cohorts from real behavior, then validate variants by observing how users actually respond.
Trigger help in the moment
Stream frustration signals to Adobe Journey Optimizer to launch a helpful journey while the user is still active.
Enrich customer profiles
Feed behavioral and frustration data into AEP for smarter segmentation, targeting, and measurement.
Additional resources
Meta’s Muse AI agent is shopping on your site. Fullstory’s new dashboard shows what it buys, where it goes, and when humans take over.
Get started with Fullstory MCP to transform complex analytics into natural conversations and real-time product insights.