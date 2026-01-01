Give Fin human context to resolve in the moment.
Fullstory shows Fin what each customer just did and where they got stuck, so Fin resolves more conversations on the first reply.
Fin reads the question. Fullstory shows the struggle.
Answers that fit the moment
Fin gets a real-time read on the customer’s recent activity, friction points, and likely intent, so it solves the real problem, not just the one the customer managed to describe.
Resolve more on the first reply
When Fin knows what went wrong, it can fix it. Behavioral context helps Fin close more conversations on its own and frees your team for the moments that need a person.
Context you control
Choose what Fin learns about each session and refine it without code, so answers stay accurate as your product changes.
Help Fin resolve more
Rescue a stuck checkout
Fin sees where a shopper got stuck in checkout and helps them finish the order in the same conversation.
Skip the clarifying questions
Fin already knows which page the customer was on and what they tried, so it goes straight to the answer.
Guide people through tricky features
Fin sees the feature a user was struggling with and walks them through the exact steps.
Get started without engineering
Connect Fullstory to Fin and choose what context it receives, with no code to write.
How Ninety.io made Fin more personable
“We all experience AI fatigue; AI interactions can feel less friendly. They lack the conversational warmth of a human touch. This is something we didn't realize we were missing. Fullstory adds a layer that makes Fin a more personable and friendly experience for our clients.”
Additional resources
Connect Fin to Fullstory session summaries in a few steps.
Fix your AI's blind spot with behavioral data to truly know the problem, not guess it.
How Fullstory’s MCP server gives AI agents like Fin real-time session context.