Fullstory makes your Snowflake work harder.
Fill the biggest gap in your data with complete, query-ready behavioral data, so your models predict better, your workflows run themselves, and your dashboards finally explain why.
Turn your warehouse into a system of action.
Smarter predictive AI
Give data scientists every hesitation, rage click, and repeat visit as model features, for sharper churn, lifetime value, and recommendation models.
Unified data, automated workflows
Join behavioral data with transactions, CRM, and feedback in Snowflake, then trigger the right next step automatically instead of stitching data by hand.
Friction you can put a price on
Run SQL across every session to measure what broken funnels and slow pages cost, and prioritize the fixes worth the most.
What you can build with Fullstory in Snowflake
Predict churn before it happens
Train models on shifts in engagement and signs of frustration to flag at-risk customers while there’s still time to act.
Route bugs to the right team automatically
Combine customer feedback with behavioral data to find the bug behind a bad review and open a ticket for engineering.
Attribute spend to real intent
Connect ad clicks, on-site behavior, and CRM conversions in one full-funnel attribution model.
Catch demand you’re missing
Turn signals like repeated searches for out-of-stock items into a table your merchandising team can act on.
Additional resources
Connect Fullstory to Snowflake and start querying behavioral data.
How teams use Fullstory data across their warehouse and AI stack.
Fullstory and LeanConvert’s AI-powered solution helps gambling operators detect and address high-risk behavior in real time.