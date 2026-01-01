Fullstory vs. Mixpanel

Track less, know more

Mixpanel works from a tracking plan: every new question needs its own event, built and tested by engineering before data flows. Fullstory's Fullcapture records everything automatically, so you can look back on yesterday without re-instrumenting.

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Why customers choose Fullstory over Mixpanel

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  • checkmarkAnalyzes past user journeys instantly. Ask new questions of historical data with no prior planning required.
  • checkmarkCombines quantitative metrics with qualitative context, so every team works from the same truth.
  • checkmarkAdapts automatically to site updates, keeping data clean without pulling engineers off their roadmap.
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  • x-iconUntracked events are gone for good. Answering a new question means building it first, then waiting for data to flow.
  • x-iconHigh-level charts show that users dropped off, leaving teams to debate why.
  • x-iconCode updates break tracking plans, trapping developers in a cycle of fixing broken data.

Powering leading digital experiences

  • Pizza Hut logo
  • JetBlue logo
  • Adobe logo
  • Carvana logo
  • KeyBank logo
  • Mammut logo
  • Sprout Social logo
  • iHerb logo
  • Papa John's logo
  • Newell Brands logo
  • The Farmer's Dog logo
  • Bill logo
  • CarMax logo
  • FreshBooks logo
  • Grammarly logo
  • ServiceTitan logo
  • Duolingo logo
  • TBC Bank logo
  • Caesars logo
  • Zipcar logo
  • Fanatics logo
  • Patagonia logo
  • Vivid Seats logo
  • taco-bell-logo

Intelligent digital experiences. Powered by human context.

See why users drop off, not just where

Checkout funnel analytics dashboard showing conversion drop-off with session summary highlighting dead click on submit button.

Fullstory

Fullstory automatically captures complete behavioral data alongside traditional event metrics to reveal the exact reason behind user actions. That session context lets teams diagnose friction and act immediately, with no reproduction steps required.

Mixpanel

Mixpanel works from a tracking plan built around expected outcomes, so questions outside that plan aren't answerable until a new event is defined, built, and tested.

One snippet, zero maintenance overhead

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Fullstory

Fullstory uses a single, lightweight snippet to automatically capture every digital interaction, adapting instantly to site or app updates. Developers focus on building features, not managing tags.

Mixpanel

Mixpanel's event model requires teams to define events upfront. When a new question comes up, engineers implement and test the event before data starts flowing.

AI that understands your users

Session replay interface showing SUV filter selection and price range filter of $25,000 to $30,000 with timestamps.

Fullstory

AI is only as good as the data feeding it. Fullstory supplies an auto-captured stream of semantic signals and behavioral context, letting AI models pinpoint the true reason behind user behavior rather than flagging surface-level anomalies.

Mixpanel

Mixpanel's AI agents can query event data, retrieve cohort definitions, and generate charts in natural language, but they can only work with the events that were defined in the tracking plan.

Learn how Fullstory can accelerate your business

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Background
5-star rating

“[Mixpanel] is a bit of a headache that we have to tell our devs to create new events”

“We are on Mixpanel at the moment. It's true that it's a bit of a headache that we have to tell our devs to create new events, and it's a lot of back and forth with them.”

COO, B2B SaaS

5-star rating

“We only see user-level behavior.”

“[Mixpanel] is not working for us. We only see user level behavior. And so we don't see a company summary of all the users in a company and what their behavior is doing.”

General Manager, Supply Chain

Fullstory vs. Mixpanel at a glance

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Enterprise-grade intelligent digital experience platform

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Product analytics platform built on an event tracking model

Designed forDesigned forProduct teams, UX researchers, engineering, CX leadersDesigned forTeams with a well-defined tracking plan and dedicated engineering resources for instrumentation
Primary usePrimary useAutomatically capture every user interaction and behavioral context across web and mobile to diagnose UX friction and optimize conversion, no tagging requiredPrimary useEvent-based analytics for teams who already know what they want to measure
Data capture methodsData capture methodsFullcapture automatically captures interactions, so teams can analyze retroactively, see frustration signals, and understand context.Data capture methodsRequires defining events in a tracking plan, then engineering implements and tests each one before data flows
AI insightsAI insightsStoryAI surfaces funnel drop-offs, session summaries, and hidden opportunities proactively.AI insightsAI agents query event data, retrieve cohort definitions, generate charts, and explore schemas via natural language, working from whatever events were defined in advance
MCP & agent supportMCP & agent supportOfficial MCP server surfaces sessions, segments, and behavioral metrics to AI agents and coding tools. Agentic Session Review removes the time required to watch individual session replays.MCP & agent supportOfficial MCP server (beta) and Mixpanel Agent let AI agents query event data, cohorts, and charts in natural language, but only across the events defined in the tracking plan.
Privacy modelPrivacy modelPrivate by Default: Sensitive PII is securely masked client-side before transmission.Privacy modelGovernance-led: data privacy and masking rules are managed during tracking setup.
Deployment optionsDeployment optionsOne snippet. Data flows immediately. Designed for minimal ongoing engineering; teams can layer in custom events as needed.Deployment optionsSDK implementation paired with an upfront event taxonomy and instrumentation strategy
Pricing & plansPricing & plansFullstory Free (30K sessions/mo) + Business, Advanced, Enterprise tiersPricing & plansFree plan (1M events/mo) + event/MTU-based paid tiers.
MobileMobileNative iOS and Android SDK with Fullcapture, no instrumentation required; available on paid plansMobileNative iOS/Android SDKs requiring manual event mapping and tracking plans.
SetupSetupHours (one-time install, no instrumentation)SetupDays to weeks: requires mapping the data taxonomy and hardcoding events.

Frequently asked questions

Can Fullstory replace Mixpanel?

Background

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With Mixpanel, you only get what you tagged. With Fullstory, you get everything, including what you didn't know to plan for.