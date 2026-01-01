Fullstory

StoryAI agents proactively surface frustration signals, drop-offs, and funnel anomalies, complete with quantifiable business impact, embedded directly within the platform or via MCP. Teams get the reason behind user behavior without starting from scratch.

Quantum Metric

Felix AI, built on Google Cloud's Gemini models, focuses on summarizing sessions and quantifying the impact of known issues. Its insight is limited to what's already been identified, leaving gaps in coverage for anything outside that scope.