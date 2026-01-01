Fullstory vs. Quantum Metric
Your roadmap shouldn't depend on your tagging plan
Quantum Metric makes every new question a new tag to manage. Fullstory captures everything automatically from day one, with full retroactive access and no instrumentation.
Why customers choose Fullstory over Quantum Metric
- Analyze past user journeys instantly. Ask new questions of historical data without prior planning.
- StoryAI proactively surfaces frustration signals and quantifies business impact, doing the analysis before you have to ask.
- Automatically adapts to site updates, preserving clean data without stealing engineering time.
- Uses custom, event-based tracking. If it wasn't tagged ahead of time, that data was never captured.
- Felix Agentic quantifies impact automatically, but requires extensive event tagged in advance.
- Frequent script updates require ongoing review, trapping developers in a maintenance cycle, slowing time to action.
Powering leading digital experiences
Intelligent digital experiences. Powered by human context.
See why users drop off, not just where
Fullstory
StoryAI agents proactively surface frustration signals, drop-offs, and funnel anomalies, complete with quantifiable business impact, embedded directly within the platform or via MCP. Teams get the reason behind user behavior without starting from scratch.
Quantum Metric
Felix AI, built on Google Cloud's Gemini models, focuses on summarizing sessions and quantifying the impact of known issues. Its insight is limited to what's already been identified, leaving gaps in coverage for anything outside that scope.
One snippet, zero maintenance overhead
Fullstory
Fullstory uses Fullcapture to automatically record every interaction from a single snippet or SDK, adapting instantly to site or app updates. Teams never re-instrument, and engineering time stays focused on building rather than maintaining tags.
Quantum Metric
Quantum Metric relies on custom, event-based tracking that requires an ongoing tag management strategy. Frequent script updates demand additional review for performance and security, creating a continuous maintenance cycle.
Ask tomorrow's questions of yesterday's data
Fullstory
Fullcapture records every interaction from day one, so teams can ask a brand-new question and look straight back at historical behavior. No tags set up in advance, no waiting for data to pile up. The unknown unknowns are already there.
Quantum Metric
Event-based tracking only holds what was configured before the fact. A new question means new tags, then a wait for data to accumulate, so the unmeasured past stays a blind spot.
“Nobody wants to use it, nobody likes to use it."
"One of the issues that we have with Quantum Metric is, you know, nobody wants to use it, nobody likes to use it."
Marketing Manager, Fintech
“[Quantum Metric] had to do everything... it was really long lead time."
“If we wanted to change, we wanted to retarget an element, we would have to wait for them to go in and say we want to target this button instead of this one, or a class name change, something as simple as that.”
Software Developer, Ecommerce & Retail
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Fullstory vs. Quantum Metric at a glance
Enterprise-grade intelligent digital experience platform
Configurable, event-based digital experience analytics platform
|Designed for
|Designed forProduct teams, UX researchers, engineering, CX leaders
|Designed forEnterprise teams who prefer a service-led implementation model with dedicated vendor support
|Primary use
|Primary useAutomatically capture every user interaction and behavioral context across web and mobile to diagnose UX friction and optimize conversion, no tagging required
|Primary useEvent-based tracking configured to align data collection with evolving sites and apps
|Data capture methods
|Data capture methodsFullcapture automatically captures interactions, so teams can analyze retroactively, see frustration signals, and understand context
|Data capture methodsConfigurable, event-based tracking requiring an ongoing tag management strategy, often involving third-party services or dedicated internal resources
|AI insights
|AI insightsStoryAI surfaces funnel drop-offs, session summaries, and hidden opportunities proactively.
|AI insightsFelix Agentic proactively monitors KPIs, summarizes sessions, and quantifies impact, but only across events configured in advance.
|MCP & agent support
|MCP & agent supportOfficial MCP server surfaces sessions, segments, and behavioral metrics to AI agents and coding tools. Agentic Session Review removes the time required to watch individual session replays.
|MCP & agent supportMCP is currently unavailable to all customers. Felix Agentic enables background AI agents and skills, but are inherently limited to only analyze event data configured in advance.
|Privacy model
|Privacy modelPrivate by Default: Sensitive PII is securely masked client-side before transmission.
|Privacy modelBlocks sensitive fields by default and pseudonymizes PII with a customer-held encryption key.
|Deployment options
|Deployment optionsOne snippet or SDK. Data flows immediately, with no re-instrumentation required as sites and apps change
|Deployment optionsEvent-based tracking requiring an upfront strategy for tag implementation and ongoing management as products evolve
|Pricing & plans
|Pricing & plansFullstoryFree (30K sessions/mo) + Business, Advanced, Enterprise tiers
|Pricing & plansCustom quote-based pricing. No free tier or self-serve plan.
|Mobile
|MobileNative iOS and Android SDK with Fullcapture, no instrumentation required; available on paid plans
|MobileNative iOS, Android, Flutter, and React Native SDKs; custom events still configured in Quantum Metric's UI.
|Setup
|SetupHours (one-time install, no instrumentation)
|SetupService-led implementation model; frequent script updates require additional review for performance and security
Frequently asked questions
Can Fullstory replace Quantum Metric?
Does Fullstory require tagging?
What happens if I want to track custom events in Fullstory?
Does Fullstory work for mobile apps?
Does Fullstory integrate with data warehouses?
Get a walkthrough
With Quantum Metric, you only get what you configured in advance. With Fullstory, you get everything, including what you didn't know to plan for.