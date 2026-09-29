Fullstory Drives H1 Growth with 100%+ Multi-Product ARR Expansion, Establishing Itself As Foundational Behavioral Data Engine for AI

Atlanta, GA – September 29, 2026 – Fullstory, the digital experience intelligence company, today announced strong first-half FY27 momentum, marked by rapid enterprise account expansion and multi-product ARR growth exceeding 100% YoY. Powered by key innovations, including Fullstory MCP–whose call volume has more than doubled every month since its launch, StoryAI Agents, and Agentic Session Review, the company continues to establish itself as the foundational behavioral data engine for AI. Highlights from H1 also include major customer ROI wins and expanded ecosystem partnerships with Anthropic, OpenAI, Google Gemini, Snowflake, and Fin.

Financial Momentum

Fullstory continues to see double-digit growth across large accounts, its fastest-growing customer segment over the last three fiscal years. In the first half of 2026, Fullstory secured key wins across retail, financial services, technology, and hospitality, including multiple Fortune 100 brands. Fullstory's multi-product ARR is growing by more than 100% YoY, driven specifically by the adoption of its AI products, highlighting increased adoption of Fullstory as a platform rather than a point solution.

Product Innovation

Fullstory continued its pace of innovation, announcing Fullstory MCP and StoryAI Agents, and launching its Guides and Surveys offering, the result of its November 2025 acquisition of the digital adoption platform Usetiful.

Fullstory MCP: Equips AI tools already deployed across teams—including Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini—with live behavioral context to drive confident, automated action, enabling AI to investigate sessions at scale and proactively resolve user friction. In Q2, weekly MCP tool calls grew 10x and have more than doubled every month since its launch.

StoryAI Agents: Autonomous intelligence agents (including Expert and 24/7 agents) that replace manual data retrieval to proactively find, quantify, and prioritize user experience issues, moving organizations from discovery to execution in seconds.

Workflow Intelligence: Leverages browser-based data capture to provide end-to-end visibility into internal processes, pinpoint automation opportunities, identify process stalls, and calculate precise ROI by measuring time and effort savings per employee.

Mobile & Cross-Platform Expansion: Enhanced mobile capture with auto-generated selectors and expanded support for cross-platform frameworks, including Flutter and Compose Multi-Platform (CMP).

Introducing: Agentic Session Review

Fullstory announced the launch of its new tool in July 2026, introducing a new category it calls Agentic Session Review (ASR) — behavioral capture and delivery built specifically for AI agents as the primary user, rather than for humans manually working through a timeline.

Agentic Session Review: AI coding agents (Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Devin, or a custom harness) open a real production session directly from the terminal, read a semantic event map, zoom into the moments that matter, investigate the experience data, and compare state across timestamps to explain exactly what went wrong — without a human needing to scrub through a replay.

Agent-Native Toolset: Purpose-built MCP tools (review-open, review-zoom, review-snapshot, review-close, and more) provide agents with progressive disclosure of session data, allowing them to reason directly over structured behavioral truth rather than watching linear playback.

Ecosystem Integrations: Session URLs can be attached to signals from tools like Sentry, Datadog, Segment, LangSmith, Intercom, Linear, LaunchDarkly, and others, giving agents a direct path from a flagged issue directly into the session that explains it.

Customer Successes

Fullstory announced its customer award winners, which included brands from across the globe: Lowe's–Data Strategist; Itau–Digital Trust; Intuit–Fastest Time to Value; DAZN–Transformation Leader; Papa John's–Transformation Leader; Marriott–Commerce Visionary; Target–Commerce Visionary; LATAM Airlines–Product-Led Growth Pioneer; and Taco Bell–Product-Led Growth Pioneer, among others.

Fullstory customers continued to demonstrate the power of intelligent digital experiences across industries:

Auto manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) made its digital experience a core pillar of brand trust, driving its mobile app scores from 1.2 stars to an industry-leading 4.8. By using Fullstory behavioral data, JLR identified critical friction in their "conversational carousel" (users were only scrolling a single tile), enabling them to redesign, personalize, and simplify the journey before scaling. They successfully decoupled software updates from physical vehicle cycles by using the vehicle as a software edge node and the cloud as a system of record.

A well-known international hospitality brand shifted from reactive troubleshooting to proactive discovery using StoryAI Opportunities. This brand identified $17M in friction within the first 3 months of deployment, including a critical redemption-flow console error that was resolved within 48 hours of discovery. They also found that 12% of search page traffic was bot-driven and applied automated bot filtering to ensure conversion rates reflect real customers. They scaled platform usage to over 320 active users, establishing a reliable single source of truth. "Fullstory has been night and day compared to our previous platform,” said the Sr. Director, Digital Experimentation & Analytics, “I can sleep better at night knowing that the AI is working day and night to find friction, and I can log in in the morning and see if there's anything we've missed."

A Fortune 500 financial institution used Fullstory behavioral data to identify critical friction points in its online banking enrollment process, resulting in a 10.8% increase in conversion rates. They also avoided a $1M investment with poor ROI in a loan conversion module by using robust analytics to validate the module's performance and pivot. Furthermore, they successfully validated fraud claims using session replay with UIDs and boosted password change conversion rates by 51.7% by identifying and clarifying unclear password requirements through user segmentation and session analysis.

Fullstory’s MCP has been adopted as an additional lever for customers to access behavioral insights faster than ever before:

"If an issue arises on our platform, we can now proactively detect–and often resolve–that issue before the customer even reaches out," said Richard Coombes, vice president of technology at Equals. "Being able to use Fullstory MCP to quickly process data from all our systems and recognize frustration signals has proven to be a key differentiator for us."

"Fullstory has always been incredible for showing us exactly what a user experienced, but the Fullstory MCP takes it to the next level by bringing that depth directly into our development environment,” said Zac Sheffer, CEO of the Last Unicorn. “It automatically delivers complete background history and reproducible testing context to our engineers, dramatically lowering the effort needed to resolve customer issues."

Strategic Alliances & Ecosystem Partnerships

Fullstory’s rapid upmarket expansion is supported by deep integrations across major cloud platforms and the AI ecosystem. In July 2026, Fullstory was elevated to a Snowflake Select Partner, enabling enterprise clients to seamlessly transact Fullstory’s behavioral intelligence solutions directly on the Snowflake Marketplace. Additionally, Fullstory is now live in the Anthropic Marketplace, OpenAI Directory, Cursor Marketplace, and Google Gemini Enterprise, offering direct access for teams looking to leverage high-fidelity digital experience data wherever they work.

Demonstrating its commitment to collaborative AI innovation, Fullstory was also named Intercom (now Fin)’s Technology Partner of the Year in February 2026, celebrating the highly successful integration of Fullstory’s session insights with Intercom’s AI-powered customer engagement tools to proactively resolve customer issues.

Fullstory also announced its partner award winners. Winners included Fin–Technology Partner of the Year; Snowflake–Cloud Partner of the Year; NTT Data–Rising Star Partner of the Year; and LeanConvert–Global Solution Partner of the Year, among others.

Industry Recognition, Accolades & Analyst Mentions

Fullstory received various mentions from prominent analyst firms, including Gartner’s Hype Cycles for Chief Product Officers, User Experience, and Government Technologies, as well as the Market Guide for Product Analytics.

"Our sustained upmarket momentum and triple-digit growth in multi-product ARR are a clear validation of our strategy," said Scott Voigt, co-founder and CEO of Fullstory. "In the era of agentic AI, enterprises are realizing that their systems are only as smart as the data feeding them. Fullstory is no longer just a platform you log into; we are the foundational behavioral data engine for the AI ecosystem. By delivering structured, high-fidelity user context directly into platforms like Snowflake, Claude, and Gemini, we are empowering companies to move past simple observation and build truly proactive, intelligent digital experiences."

To learn more about Fullstory, go to www.fullstory.com.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is the digital experience intelligence company built for the AI era. By automatically capturing every digital interaction, Fullstory transforms unstructured behavioral data into actionable intelligence that drives smarter decisions and better outcomes. Context-rich foundational data powers autonomous agents that predict and guide customer and employee needs, personalize experiences in real time, and fix friction before it impacts revenue. Fullstory gives enterprises the behavioral intelligence to continuously improve every digital journey. Trusted by thousands of global brands and headquartered in Atlanta with teams across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC, Fullstory turns digital behavior into lasting competitive advantage.

Fullstory Media Relations

Alexandra King

Director of Communications

pr@fullstory.com