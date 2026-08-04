5 reasons to stop watching session replays (why agents do it better)

Agentic Session Review (ASR) is the new normal for gathering session intelligence. Here's why handing the watching to an agent beats doing it with your own eyes every time.

Every product team knows the moment. A funnel that converted fine last week is suddenly leaking 15% at checkout. You know what happened. You have no idea why.

You pour your fifth espresso of the day, open session replay, and start watching. One session. Ten. Fifty. Somewhere around session forty, the sun has gone down, your eyes have glazed over, and the session that actually mattered scrolled past while you were doomscrolling.

For two decades, that was the job. Session replay was built for human eyes, because only a person could look at a screen and instantly clock what felt off: the button that renders a hair too small, the spinner that never resolves, the error toast that flashes for half a second. Events could not catch that. Eyes could.

The watching had to be done by you. Not anymore.

Fullstory built Agentic Session Review (ASR) to give AI agents the one thing that used to require a person: the ability to actually see a session, not just read a summary of it. Available now through the Fullstory MCP beta, ASR lets an agent investigate a session directly, moving through the visual, structural, and network detail the way you would, minus the coffee.

And here is the uncomfortable part for those of us who took quiet pride in our session-watching stamina. Once an agent can see what you see, everything else about watching sessions is a job a human is worse at. Not a little worse. Categorically worse.



Here are five reasons why.

1. They see what happens between the clicks

Most "AI session summaries" on the market are not watching anything. They stitch a narrative together from instrumented events and guess at what happened in the gaps. It is the difference between watching your favorite show and reading its closed-caption transcript. You get the plot. You miss the picture.

Think of the last time a friend or family member ran a marathon. You probably logged in and saw they were right on pace at 5k. At 10k they slowed down. But why? You cannot see the grimace as the blister sets in, and you cannot tell whether the walk at mile 13 is fatigue, a medical event, or a shoelace. Session summaries just invent a story to fill the gap. “Runner slowed down because they didn’t train hard enough”. That’s harsh. And wrong. That is what event-based summaries do.

ASR works the other way. Because Fullstory captures the full session automatically with Fullcapture, an agent can navigate a semantic accessibility tree, request pixel-level screenshots at any timestamp, and pull network and console logs for the exact moment something broke. It sees the loading spinner the event log never recorded. It acts on ground truth, not a story it invented.

2. They never get session fatigue

Your attention is a depleting resource. Session five gets your full focus. Session fifty gets whatever is left after two meetings and lunch. An agent applies the identical scrutiny to session 5,000 that it applied to session one. No boredom, no drift, no "close enough." When the standard for catching a revenue-impacting bug is consistency across thousands of sessions, the tireless reviewer wins every time.

3. They investigate at a scale you cannot staff

A human team is capped by the number of sessions it has hours to watch. An agent is not. When your monitoring flags an anomaly, an agent can review every affected session to decide, quickly, whether it is a false alarm or a real issue spreading across your user base. That is the reactive loop working as designed: monitor, detect, fix, before the ticket queue ever fills up. You are not choosing which 30 sessions to spot-check. You are reviewing all of them.

4. They compress hours of root cause into moments

The reason teams hesitate to ship a fix is that root-causing it by hand takes hours, and nobody wants to ship on a hunch. ASR collapses that. The agent finds the session, isolates the failure, and surfaces the cause on demand, so the delay between "something is wrong" and "here is exactly what and where" stops being measured in afternoons.

5. They hand engineers evidence, not vague repro steps

Here is where the whole thing pays off. Instead of a product manager filing a Jira ticket with "steps to reproduce: unclear," the agent extracts the stack trace and the exact UI state in the moment before the failure. It cross-references sessions, deduplicates the same bug reported five different ways, and sizes the blast radius across your user base. Engineers stop hunting for the root cause and start fixing it. That is the difference between a report and a resolution.

"But won't feeding whole sessions to an AI melt the context window?"

It would, if you did it the naive way. ASR does not. It uses a "zoom, switch, layer" model that works like Google Maps. The agent starts with a context-efficient session map to get oriented (zoom), calls a specific timestamp for the actual pixels and accessibility tree when it needs detail (switch), then turns on network traffic and console logs for the precise moment of failure (layer). It never loads the whole planet at full resolution. It goes straight to the corner that matters.

The takeaway

Session replay was built for human eyes. ASR is built for AI, and that is not a downgrade in judgment, it is an upgrade in reach. The perception gap that made a human necessary is closed. What is left is scale, speed, consistency, and evidence, and on every one of those an agent beats a person watching sessions one coffee at a time.

The teams that pull ahead over the next few years will be the ones that let behavioral intelligence do the watching, so their people can do the deciding. Your eyes will thank you.

Agentic Session Review runs through Fullstory MCP, so the AI tools your team already uses, like Claude Code and Cursor, can investigate real sessions on demand. It's in beta for existing customers, and you can get access here.

