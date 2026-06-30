Contentsquare is a capable platform for product experience teams. But it doesn’t always mean it’s the right fit, and if you’re here, it’s probably because your team has hit its limits. Now you're looking for Contentsquare alternatives.

Maybe you’re dealing with fragmented workflows from its acquisition-built structure, or a setup that needs attention when your site changes. It may also require ongoing consultant support to get full value. And when custom variables or page events aren’t configured right, gaps in behavioral context can make it harder for AI models to identify root causes.

Ecommerce managers, digital marketers, and CX teams should know there isn’t a single best alternative, and not every option is a true replacement. This guide is here to help you to find the platform that matches your goals, team, and stack.

Key Takeaways Contentsquare's acquisition-built structure creates real friction across data models and workflows.

Alternatives range from unified behavioral platforms to specialist tools for ecommerce, feedback, and product analytics.

Fullstory is the strongest all-around alternative for ecommerce and marketing teams that need behavioral depth and revenue-connected insights.

Key evaluation criteria: setup overhead, heatmap flexibility, privacy controls, and how well a tool connects behavior to business outcomes.

The right fit depends on your team's technical level, channels, and how much you rely on outside support today.

Why teams look for Contentsquare alternatives

The need for Contentsquare alternatives doesn’t make the platform worthless. It offers a broad set of capabilities, but some teams run into friction once they start using it, such as:

Acquisition-built structure: The company merged other tools like Heap, Hotjar, and Clicktale — into the platform. While those tools are very useful, the acquisition-built structure comes with fragmentation, data gaps, and complicated settings.

Setup and maintenance overhead: SPAs and dynamic elements often need custom tagging. Also, if the site changes, it could break data instrumentation and tracking, potentially requiring manual fixes.

Limited mobile masking: Privacy coverage on mobile falls short of what regulated or privacy-conscious teams need. This is a real gap if you work in regulated industries like finance or healthcare.

Enterprise pricing and services dependency: If you want to get the full value from the tool, you often need ongoing paid support to configure it properly, interpret data, and adapt tracking over time.

Best Contentsquare alternatives overview

What is your team’s specific challenge? This table shows the best Contentsquare competitors for on-site conversion, ecommerce optimization, page-level behavioral insights, and customer feedback.

Tool Best for Key features Fullstory Ecommerce and CX teams connecting behavioral data to revenue outcomes Fullcapture, Enhanced Heatmaps, friction detection, funnel analysis, StoryAI, guides & surveys, anomaly detection Pendo SaaS product managers building in-app guides and onboarding flows In-app guides, surveys, product analytics, feature usage tracking, user segmentation Mixpanel Self-serve product teams running event-based funnel analysis Event tracking, funnel analysis, cohort analysis, custom dashboards PostHog Engineering-led teams running open-source, self-hosted analytics Event tracking, feature flags, A/B testing, self-hosted deployment Glassbox Regulated industries requiring compliance-grade behavioral data Session replay, struggle detection, compliance controls, funnel analysis Hotjar Small teams wanting simple heatmaps and feedback tools Heatmaps, session replay, surveys, feedback widgets Quantum Metric Enterprise retail and financial services teams focused on revenue impact Session replay, funnel analysis, anomaly detection, revenue quantification Microsoft Clarity Teams needing free behavioral data with minimal setup Heatmaps, session replay, click tracking, basic behavioral insights LogRocket Frontend and engineering teams are debugging errors and performance issues Session replay, error tracking, performance monitoring, product analytics Google Analytics 4 Teams tracking web traffic and conversions on a free plan Traffic reporting, conversion tracking, audience segmentation, basic funnels

1. Fullstory

Best for: Ecommerce and CX teams connecting behavioral data to revenue outcomes

G2 Rating: 4.5/5

When looking for Contentsquare alternatives, Fullstory stands out as a Contentsquare alternative from the start. It’s a behavioral data and digital experience analytics platform that automatically captures all user interactions.

This platform also has an intuitive interface and features that allow both technical and non-technical teams to get value from it. For example, with StoryAI, ecommerce managers and merchandisers can ask simple, direct questions without having to file a ticket with engineering.

Fullstory’s main advantage over Contentsquare is its unified setup. It works with a single script and a single data model. That avoids the fragmentation that comes from acquired tools.

Another direct advantage is Fullstory’s Enhanced Heatmaps. Unlike Contentsquare’s zone-based approach, Fullstory’s heatmaps configure automatically, incorporate revenue data, and are accessible to non-technical teams.

Compared to Contentsquare, Fullcapture’s larger data volume gives AI more context to find critical signals. Fullstory MCP connects behavioral intelligence to your AI stack for conversion recommendations.

Fullstory is also Private by Default, masking data at the source before it reaches its servers, including on mobile.

Key features

Fullcapture: Automatic behavioral data capture across web and mobile, no manual tagging required

Enhanced Heatmaps: Auto-configured zone hierarchy with revenue and conversion data overlaid directly on the page

Friction detection: Identifies rage clicks, dead clicks, error clicks, and thrashed cursors

Funnel analysis: Connects quantitative drop-off data to individual behavioral sessions

StoryAI: AI-powered summaries and answers that surface friction points and opportunities in plain language

Anomaly detection: Flags unusual behavioral patterns before they escalate

Guides & Surveys: A direct way to take action in the moment when issues arise for your customers & employees.

Pros

Detailed session replays with strong filtering.

Automatic data capture, no manual tagging required.

Responsive and hands-on CSM and support teams.

Granular behavioral and friction insights.

Native integrations with Slack and Medallia.

Cons

Mobile setup needs a little more effort than web.

Data volume takes a bit to navigate at first.

Pricing works better once you scale.

Customization limitations.

The learning curve takes some time.

Pricing

Free: This plan includes 30K monthly sessions and 12 months of analytics retention + access to basic analytics, Session Replay, and debugging tools for up to 10 users.

Business: Custom pricing. Offers deeper product analysis and quality insights.

Advanced: Custom pricing. Business + more advanced product analytics features like Journeys and Conversions.

Enterprise: Custom pricing. Advanced + SSO, role-based permissions, and optional multi-org management.

Reviews

“FullStory is an invaluable tool for our eCommerce and Digital Experience team. We use it daily for analytics, CX analysis, evaluating customer perception and acceptance of features, and analyzing our ongoing experimentation. … Our success manager and technical resource could not be better - they are responsive, thoughtful and fully engaged with us.” - Edward F., Digital Analytics Manager

Capture every interaction automatically, no tagging required.

2. Pendo

Best for: SaaS product managers building in-app guides and onboarding flows

G2 Rating: 4/5

More than a digital experience analytics platform, Pendo can be considered a product adoption tool. That's because it helps guide users inside the product.

To achieve this, it offers resources like in-app guides, onboarding flows, feedback, and usage data. It's an ideal choice for SaaS teams focused on feature adoption, for example. For ecommerce or page-level optimization, though, it can fall short.

Compared to Contentsquare's pricing, Pendo's plans scale fast. Some enterprise contracts reach up to $100,000 per year. In the Pendo vs Contentsquare head-to-head between both platforms, Pendo wins with in-app engagement tools. Where it falls short is page-level behavioral analysis and heatmap capabilities.

If Fullstory vs Pendo is also on your shortlist, that's a separate call worth its own look.

Key features

Guides: In-app guides, tooltips, and walkthroughs

Product analytics: product data insights about user behavior through web and mobile.

User sentiment analysis: NPS surveys and in-app user feedback

Session replay: recordings of real user sessions.

AI-powered predictions: identify churn risk by analyzing behavioral signals.

Pros

Analytics and in-app guides in one platform.

No-code setup, quick to launch.

Intuitive interface for tracking behavior and feature adoption.

Responsive support and account teams.

Guides drive adoption with little engineering effort.

Cons

The learning curve takes some time.

Feature tagging needs ongoing attention.

More flexibility and simpler reporting would make it easier to use.

Some advanced features still need engineering support.

Pricing scales up quickly with usage.

Pricing

Free: $0, no credit card required. Up to 500 MAUs (monthly active users), in-app guides, NPS.

Base: Custom pricing. Custom MAU volume, product analytics and in-app guides.

Core: Custom pricing. Custom MAU volume, product analytics, in-app guides and session replay.

Ultimate: Custom pricing. Custom MAU volume, product analytics, in-app guides, session replay, Sentiment (NPS, PMF, CSAT surveys), Orchestrate, Listen and Data Sync.

Reviews

“Pendo is an all-in-one solution for Product and Success teams. I have visibility into my user base activity in my product, session replay capability, and a product feedback portal. All of this in one platform provides a lot of value and time savings to our team.” - Ryan W., Developer

3. Mixpanel

Best for: Self-serve product teams running event-based funnel analysis

G2 Rating: 4.5/5

Mixpanel, like Pendo, fits more like a product analytics category than a digital experience platform. If you care more about funnel and retention data than behavioral insights, this platform is a good option.

It stands out as a Contentsquare alternative for its better product analytics and self-serve setup, without long implementation cycles. Where it falls short is heatmaps, page-level behavioral data, and e-commerce optimization.

You also need to keep in mind that you only get the data you instrument. If you don't track it, it doesn't exist. That’s where Mixpanel vs. Fullstory becomes relevant. Fullcapture automatically captures all events, so you don’t have to define everything upfront.

Key features

Product analytics: measure how users experience your product and optimize every touchpoint.

Session replay: analyze user journeys through recordings of real sessions.

Mixpanel Agent: use prompts to run analysis, build reports and create cohorts.

Mobile analytics: analyze and refine mobile app experiences.

Data Warehouse connectors: self-serve access to product and backend data.

Pros

Event-based tracking with intuitive funnel and retention analysis.

Self-serve analytics, no SQL required.

Clean UI and fast performance on large datasets.

Real-time data updates and dashboards.

Comprehensive documentation smooths onboarding.

Cons

The learning curve takes some time, especially for non-technical users.

Initial event setup needs careful planning upfront.

Event naming and governance can get messy as teams grow.

New event tracking still leans on engineering support.

Pricing scales up quickly as event volume grows.

Pricing

Free: 1M monthly events, up to 5 saved reports and 10K monthly session replays.

Growth: 1M monthly events free and $0.28 per 1K events after. Unlimited reports, 20K monthly session replays free, cohorts, and more.

Enterprise: Custom pricing. Unlimited monthly events. Advanced analytics, comprehensive data governance and security, and premium support.

Reviews

“I find Mixpanel very easy to use and intuitive, which makes it simple for me to navigate through product analytics. I appreciate having full control over all aspects of the events we capture, which means I can view all raw events and create custom ones to meet our needs. Additionally, adding events is straightforward and quick, especially when working with R&D. I like how I can measure events that come from different paths but want to analyze as one, and the integration process is very easy.” - Ben S., Director of Product

4. PostHog

Best for: Engineering-led teams running open-source, self-hosted analytics

G2 Rating: 4.5/5

Of all the tools on the list, PostHog offers the most control over your data because it's an open-source platform. But that's also why it's not the best fit for Contentsquare's typical audience, especially given the technical knowledge it requires.

PostHog is excellent at technical depth and data control, but it's more limited when it comes to behavioral analytics, which is what marketing and ecommerce teams are actually looking for. In that case, the Fullstory vs Contentsquare comparison may be more useful.

One more thing to keep in mind. Self-hosting PostHog requires engineering work to keep the setup running, scalable, and secure.

Key features

Data sources and import (ELT): connect external databases, SaaS tools, and ad platforms to sync data in PostHog warehouse.

PostHog AI: query all your data to answer questions using your complete business context.

No-code experiments: run A/B tests, multivariate tests, and other experiments without writing code.

Graphs and trends: plot events over time with advanced filtering.

Heatmaps: visualise how users interact with elements on your website or app.

Pros

All-in-one platform combining analytics, session replays, feature flags, and experiments.

Generous free tier and transparent usage-based pricing.

Session replays integrated natively with analytics data.

Open-source option with full data ownership.

Developer-friendly with quick setup and a clean SDK.

Cons

Feature-rich interface that takes time to navigate.

Built primarily for developers, less accessible to non-technical users.

Some features feel incomplete, like webhook control and experiment configuration.

Slow performance with large datasets.

Initial setup gets complex for advanced features and self-hosting.

Pricing

Free: No credit card required. Monthly free tier, community support, 1 project, 1-year data retention, unlimited team members.

Pay-as-you-go: Generous monthly free tier, then usage-based pricing, email support, 6 projects, 7-year data retention, unlimited team members.

Reviews

“PostHog is one of the most useful tools for understanding what users actually do inside a product. I really like that analytics, funnels, session recordings, feature flags, experiments, surveys, and dashboards are all connected in one place, rather than being split across several different tools. The session replay feature is especially valuable because it lets us observe real user behavior, spot friction points, and better understand where and why users drop off. It also makes product and marketing decisions much easier, since we can tie user actions to clear data instead of relying on guesswork. Overall, PostHog provides a very complete view of the customer journey and helps teams iterate and improve the product faster.” - Amirhossein A., Co-Founder

5. Glassbox

Best for: Regulated industries requiring compliance-grade behavioral data

G2 Rating: 4.9/5

In financial services and retail, Glassbox appears to be Contentsquare's direct competitor. It stands out for the depth of its mobile analytics and its native compliance controls, making it especially well-suited for industries with strict regulations.

However, against Contentsquare, it loses strength as a digital experience platform. Also, unlike all the other tools, Glassbox doesn't have free plans or publish its pricing.

Key features

Real-time session capture: session replay with full technical detail

AI assistant: understand customer behavior and find relevant information, such as struggle detection.

Heatmaps and interaction maps: see a complete view of customer engagement.

Customer journey analytics: user behavioral maps, AI-driven insights and built-in revenue impact metrics.

Funnel analysis: measure conversions and their impact.

Pros

Captures 100% of sessions across web and mobile.

AI-powered struggle detection flags friction automatically.

High-fidelity session replay with API and network detail.

Intuitive interface, easy to navigate for most users.

Customer journey maps and interaction heatmaps in one platform.

Cons

Setup and navigation aren't intuitive for everyone.

Limited data retention, often capped at 30 to 90 days.

Reports lack customization and filtering flexibility.

Onboarding and training resources fall short for new users.

Search and filtering can return irrelevant or incomplete results.

Pricing

Production Operation: Custom pricing. 100% session replay, 2M monthly sessions and 1 month of replay and analysis retention.

Marketing/Business: Custom pricing. 3M monthly sessions, 10% session replay, 3 months of replay retention, and 13 months of analysis retention.

Product: Custom pricing. 3M monthly sessions, 10% session replay, 3 months of replay retention, and 6 months of analysis retention.

Reviews

“I love that Glassbox doesn't just show me what users do – it finds why they get stuck. The AI struggle detection is like having a sixth sense for friction points. No endless tags. No guessing. Just actionable insight. The AI struggle detection saves me hours of guessing. Instead of watching dozens of session replays, I get a clear alert: 'Users are stuck here.' It's like having a team member who never sleeps, constantly flagging what's broken. That means I fix problems before sponsors complain or ticket sales drop. Valuable? Absolutely.” - Basma K., Project Manager

6. Hotjar

Best for: Small teams wanting simple heatmaps and feedback tools

G2 Rating: 4.3/5

Technically, Hotjar isn't an alternative or a competitor to the Contentsquare company. So if your team is evaluating it as an option, you should know that they merged and it's no longer an independent option.

As a platform, Hotjar is better suited to small teams. It offers a simple setup, accessible pricing, and a clear, simple interface for its heatmaps and feedback.

Compared to Contentsquare, it's more accessible, but now they're part of the same product family, so that difference fades.

Key features

Heatmaps: visualize user behavior and compare it across paths.

Session replays: enhanced with AI summaries and error detection.

Surveys and feedback tools: AI-powered research across your website and product.

Funnel and conversion analysis: connect the numbers with the user behavior behind them.

Pros

Quick setup with no developer required.

Clear heatmaps that visualize clicks, scrolls, and movement.

High-quality session recordings paired with click tracking.

Built-in surveys and feedback widgets capture user voice in-product.

Intuitive interface accessible to non-technical teams.

Cons

Restrictive recording limits, even on paid plans.

Analytics depth falls short for advanced segmentation.

Filtering options feel basic on high-traffic sites.

Tracking script can slow down page load.

Pricing per feature adds up as needs grow.

Pricing

Free: 200K monthly sessions, 1 project, replays, heatmaps and funnels, error and performance monitoring, basic surveys, and connection with LLMs.

Growth: Starts at $39/month (annually). 7K monthly sessions, 13-month data access, 3 projects, zone-based heatmaps, journey analysis, impact quantification, AI assistant.

Pro: Custom pricing. 1M+ monthly sessions, up to 6 projects, precision filtering, retroactive analysis, AI multi-session replay summaries, revenue goals and tracking, AI analyst (add-on).

Enterprise: Custom pricing. Custom monthly sessions, unlimited projects, experience monitoring, AI error summaries, data feeds, dedicated support and SLAs, AI analyst (add-on).

Reviews

“Hotjar helps us understand how users interact with our website and find and fix UX issues that with using only Google Analytics previously we missed. Seeing how people actually move through our pages helps us quickly spot where they get stuck or drop off. The visual data gives qualitative insights that using only numbers can’t provide.” - Gabor F., Marketing Manager

7. Quantum Metric

Best for: Enterprise retail and financial services teams focused on revenue impact

G2 Rating: 4.6/5

Quantum Metric stands out in the enterprise segment for its focus on calculating the cost of UX issues. Retail and financial services teams can get the most out of this platform, especially for measuring business outcomes and justifying actions to executives.

It isn't known for being accessible, as it runs a sales-led model with high prices. Compared to Contentsquare, both share pricing and positioning, but Quantum Metric has stronger capabilities for measuring revenue and detecting anomalies.

Key features

Session replay: understand the reasons behind customer behaviors with real-time playback

FelixAI: an autonomous insight engine that analyzes your digital experience and quantifies its impact.

Heatmaps and interaction analysis: associate page-level engagement with business outcomes and user sessions.

User analytics: customer journey insights and user behavior across all channels.

Autocapture: one-time JS tag or SDK deployment to start capturing real-time customer behavior data instantly across your digital properties.

Pros

Session replay pinpoints exact friction points and errors.

Event logging speeds up diagnosis without team escalations.

Captures behavioral data other tools miss.

Outstanding customer support.

Easy setup and intuitive interface.

Cons

Learning curve to unlock full capabilities.

Training content feels outdated at times.

Session search struggles with specific identifiers.

Watching replays at scale takes time.

Replays are occasionally unavailable within the retention window.

Pricing

Customer Operations: Custom pricing. Focused on understanding customer behavior.

Business Operations: Custom pricing. For teams that need to connect digital experience issues to business outcomes.

UX Operations: Custom pricing. Built for UX and design teams that need to analyze user behavior and improve digital experiences.

Developer Operations: Custom pricing. For technical teams.

Reviews

“Quantum Metric truly allows us to identify what went wrong, rather than just guessing based on logs. It has also been extremely useful in uncovering UX issues and making our analytics more statistically meaningful. Thanks to Quantum Metric, we have been able to better prioritize improvements to our UX and product overall.” - Arpan K., Quality Engineer

8. Microsoft Clarity

Best for: Teams needing free behavioral data with minimal setup

G2 Rating: 4.5/5

Do you have a small team, a limited budget, or want to get familiar with these tools? Microsoft Clarity is the free option most similar to Contentsquare.

While it isn't a platform that offers much depth or privacy controls, it's a reasonable starting point because it offers several features on a completely free plan. Head-to-head with Contentsquare, it's mainly limited to journey analysis, advanced segmentation, and compliance-grade data handling.

Its advantage is its accessibility and native integration with the Microsoft ecosystem, such as Power BI and Microsoft Advertising.

Key features

Session recordings: watch real user sessions on your site and get AI-powered insights.

Heatmaps: visualize what grabs your users’ attention and what doesn't work.

AI visibility: track when your content is cited by AI, which queries drive them, and which pages perform best.

Brand agents: AI assistant that represents your brand and guides shoppers on your website.

Pros

Completely free with no data limits.

Quick setup via GTM or code snippet.

Session recordings and heatmaps in one platform.

Native Google Analytics integration.

Copilot AI generates session insights in plain language.

Cons

Reporting and filtering options stay basic.

No A/B testing or goal-based funnel analysis.

Occasional recording glitches and dashboard lag.

Limited third-party integrations beyond GA.

Dashboard interface can feel cluttered at first.

Pricing

Free forever, 2M+ sites and apps globally, GDPR & CCPA ready.

Reviews

“I like the heatmaps and the recent agentic AI that was launched by Microsoft Clarity. The AI helps my brand to drive sales and answer customer questions on the website. Also, the initial setup of Microsoft Clarity is very easy.” - Prahlad K., Head of Operations

9. LogRocket

Best for: Frontend and engineering teams debugging errors and performance issues

G2 Rating: 4.6/5

Similar to PostHog, LogRocket is a tool designed primarily for technical teams, combining features like session replay with error tracking and performance monitoring. Its technical complexity makes it a better fit for engineering teams than for the ecommerce or marketing teams that usually turn to Contentsquare.

Given its feature set, you could say it closes the gap between product analytics and frontend debugging. That makes it especially useful when UX issues need to be traced back to their technical causes.

Compared to Contentsquare, it's stronger on error tracking and developer workflows. That said, it falls short on features like heatmaps, journey analysis, and ecommerce optimization.

Key features

Session replay: with logs and network requests

Galileo AI: for issue detection and summaries.

AI Error Tracking: Identify, prioritize, and resolve high-impact issues.

Product analytics: quantify and visualize the user experience.

Workflow integrations: connect with your existing tools like Jira, GitHub, Datadog, Intercom, and more.

Pros

Session replay synced with console logs and network requests.

Easy installation across web and mobile frameworks.

Galileo AI proactively surfaces issues.

Detailed user behavior tracking.

Intuitive interface for engineers and support teams.

Cons

Session recording can be unreliable.

Search and filtering feel cluttered.

Pricing scales up quickly with volume.

Replays occasionally lag or fail to load.

Learning curve for advanced features.

Pricing

Free plan available. 1K sessions, 1 month of data retention.

Core: Starting at $69/month. Pixel-Perfect session replay, JavaScript error reporting, monthly commitment, 14 day trial.

Professional: Starting at $295/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Reviews

“I like how easy it is to get started to understand the platform flows. I work as a software engineer, and my most common use case is to track and evaluate how the user got into a bug or issue in our platform. We combine it with Sentry to have a pretty clear picture of the bug. Session Replay works smoothly even for long sessions, having what the user saw and the api calls on the same view is really useful to have the most important things to do my work efficiently” - Oscar B., Software Engineer

10. Google Analytics 4

Best for: Teams tracking web traffic and conversions on a free plan

G2 Rating: 4.5/5

If you're more interested in traffic and conversion, GA4 is your answer. Beyond being a free platform, it integrates with the entire Google ecosystem, so if your business already uses Google Ads or BigQuery, you can save a lot of time.

That said, it isn't a replacement for in-depth behavior analysis or on-site experience evaluation. This tool covers traffic metrics well, but it doesn't have the capacity of platforms like Contentsquare to explain user behavior or identify friction points on the page.

Key features

Predictive features: use Google machine learning to predict future user actions.

Real-time reports: monitor website and app activity in real time.

Acquisition reports: understand where users come from and evaluate your marketing performance.

Funnel exploration: visualize the steps users take before completing key actions.

BigQuery export: export data to BigQuery for deeper analysis.

Pros

Free with deep insights on traffic and user behavior.

Native integration with Google Ads, Search Console, and BigQuery.

Real-time tracking and customizable dashboards.

Event-based model in GA4 captures the full user journey.

AI-powered insights and predictive analytics.

Cons

Steep learning curve, especially after GA4 transition.

Some reports are buried under multiple menus.

Data delays of 24-48 hours in standard reports.

Data sampling and consent restrictions reduce accuracy.

Setting up custom events requires technical setup.

Pricing

GA4 is free.

Reviews

“It's a free software that allows me to track user data so I'm able to make more informed marketing decisions. I like how I'm able to integrate it into Google Ads and create audiences that help boost performance. I also like the support you get from Google on the setup and optimizations.” - Darrell C., Digital Marketing Consultant

How to evaluate digital experience analytics platforms

Now that you know the main Contentsquare alternatives, you probably already have a sense of which one best fits your team. Here are some useful questions to ask during the sales demo:

Ask if all features use the same data model.

When heatmaps, journey analysis, and session data come from separate systems, the results may not align. This can create problems for AI agents and lead to less reliable insights, including hallucinations.

Ask what happens when your site changes.

Platforms made for modern sites will give you a clear answer. This is very important, especially if you use SPAs, dynamic content, or structural updates, because otherwise your site may require ongoing maintenance.

Ask about mobile privacy masking.

Don’t settle for a general compliance claim. Ask for a specific demo of how privacy masking works on mobile, where many platforms fall short.

Ask if non-technical teams can get answers on their own.

Your ecommerce, marketing, or CX teams should be able to use the platform without needing to file engineering tickets.

Ask how the roadmap addresses unification.

If the platform has an acquisition history, ask how it plans to unify products and data models and improve workflows over time.

Making the most of your digital experience platform

The next step is making sure your team uses it where it can deliver the most value. A platform like this is a significant investment, and without adoption, it becomes an expensive, ignored dashboard.

Start with checkout flows, product pages, and lead forms that provide behavioral data with direct revenue impact and quick wins. Bring ecommerce managers and merchandisers into the tool early since they have the most context on what’s working. Set up alerts around key conversion points from day one to catch friction before it affects revenue. Use ecommerce and CRM integrations to connect behavioral data with revenue and campaign reporting. Add behavioral insight reviews to your team's routines to use data for ongoing decisions, rather than one-time audits.

Stop stitching tools together. Start seeing the full picture.

The license fee is not the real cost of a fragmented platform. You also have to account for consultant hours, broken tracking after updates, and unanswered questions, since data lives across different modules.

For e-commerce teams, the problem is even bigger. If you can’t connect what users do on the page with what that behavior means for revenue, it becomes much harder to understand and reduce cart abandonment.

Fullstory closes that gap with one platform that brings behavioral insights, conversion rate data, and revenue context together from day one. For e-commerce and marketing teams looking for Contentsquare alternatives without the extra overhead, Fullstory is the clear choice.