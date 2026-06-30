Best Amplitude alternatives for product analytics in 2026

Amplitude is one of the most consolidated platforms in product analytics. But teams hit real walls that drive them to look for Amplitude alternatives.

The tool can only explain churn if you tracked the right event before it happened. Most teams realize what they missed after users are already gone.

That said, when looking for better options, you may end up dealing with new issues. Complete session capture can create compliance risks if privacy controls aren't built in, and some pricing climbs faster than your actual usage.

The best option depends on your goals, team, and stack. In this guide, you’ll find the best alternatives for product analytics in 2026 to compare digital experience analytics tools and find the right fit for your needs.

Key Takeaways Amplitude's core limitations: Manual instrumentation, no retroactive querying, and compliance risk from raw session capture.

The alternatives span several categories, so the right fit depends on your goals and team.

Fullstory is the strongest all-around alternative for teams that want behavioral depth without the instrumentation overhead.

Key evaluation criteria: Fullcapture vs. manual tagging, privacy controls, team accessibility, and pricing at scale.

No single tool wins for every use case — the guide breaks down who each option is actually built for.

Best Amplitude alternatives overview

Tool Best for Key features Fullstory Product and CX teams are analyzing behavioral data across web and mobile Fullcapture, friction detection, funnel analysis, heatmaps, StoryAI, anomaly detection, Guides and Surveys Mixpanel Self-serve product teams running event-based funnel analysis Event tracking, funnel analysis, cohort analysis, custom dashboards Pendo SaaS product managers building in-app guides and onboarding flows In-app guides, product analytics, feature usage tracking, surveys, user segmentation Contentsquare Enterprise marketing teams focused on zone-based page optimization Zone-based heatmaps, journey analysis, frustration scoring, session replay Heap Product teams wanting autocapture without manual instrumentation Autocapture, funnel analysis, session replay, data science integrations PostHog Engineering-led teams running open-source, self-hosted analytics Event tracking, feature flags, A/B testing, self-hosted deployment Quantum Metric Multi-brand organizations consolidating feedback across channels Real-time feedback capture, text analytics, and role-based dashboards Glassbox Regulated industries requiring compliance-grade behavioral data Session replay, struggle detection, compliance controls, funnel analysis Google Analytics 4 Teams tracking web traffic and conversions on a free plan Traffic reporting, conversion tracking, audience segmentation, basic funnels





1. Fullstory

Best for: Product and CX teams analyzing behavioral data across web and mobile

G2 Rating: 4.5/5

Fullstory is one of the most complete behavioral data platforms for analyzing how users interact with websites and apps. It offers native coverage for web and mobile analytics, with no separate SDKs to maintain. Security and compliance are a priority by design because sensitive data is masked at the source, not after.

StoryAI transforms behavioral data into actionable clarity with no engineering support required. It automatically flags friction points and optimization opportunities by providing instant session summaries and answering real-time questions on the fly. Engineered for an open AI ecosystem with an MCP connection to your preferred LLMs, while also deploying autonomous background agents that continuously analyze data and do the heavy lifting for you.

Fullstory addresses Amplitude’s biggest limitation: You don't need to know what to track or instrument it manually. Behavioral data is indexed automatically, so teams can answer questions retroactively.

Key features:

Session replay: indexed and reconstructed sessions provide qualitative context behind funnel numbers.

Fullcapture: automatic capture of user interactions, including clicks, taps, and page changes, that doesn’t need a tracking plan or upfront instrumentation.

Customer journey analytics : complete user paths across web and mobile.

User segmentation: build cohorts from any captured behavior.

Private by Default: sensitive data is excluded on the user’s device, so it doesn't reach any server.

StoryAI: ask direct questions about behavioral data and get a clear explanation back.

Guides & Surveys: Launch targeted contextual guides and surveys to capture feedback and quickly eliminate user friction.

Pros

Intuitive and user-friendly interface for analyzing user behavior.

Valuable and actionable insights to understand user behavior and improve the user experience.

Responsive and personalized customer support.

Granular data on user interactions.

Helps support teams validate feedback and solve user issues.

Cons

Significant learning curve, although customer support helps teams navigate it.

Customization options may not be enough for some teams.

Limited analysis and segmentation features.

Setup may require additional help to get the full value from the platform.

Data customizing and sharing options may feel insufficient in some cases.

Pricing

Free: 30K monthly sessions and 12 months of analytics retention. It includes access to basic analytics, Session Replay, and debugging tools for up to 10 users.

Business: It’s designed for companies that need deeper product analysis and quality insights to detect issues, measure events, or build dashboards.

Advanced: This plan includes everything in Business and adds more advanced product analytics features, such as Journeys and Conversions. It’s ideal to understand patterns at a larger scale to plan roadmaps and improve funnels.

Enterprise: Designed for specialized data science and analytics teams. The plan adds SSO, role-based permissions, and optional multi-org management.

Since Fullstory uses custom pricing, you need to schedule a demo to get a quote.

Reviews

"One of the things users particularly like is the intuitive user interface. Fullstory is designed to be easy to navigate, which means even those without a technical background can quickly get to grips with it. This accessibility is a significant advantage, as it allows teams across an organization to delve into user behavior data without needing extensive training." - Federico M., Senior Product Manager

“Fullstory is an insightful, user-friendly tool that has greatly impacted quoteline improvements at Everyday Insurance. We receive unparalleled support from the CSM team - shout out to Alana Martino-Burke for going above and beyond to help with configuration and analysis. There are always new features demonstrating that the platform is industry-forward and constantly reviewing its usability. I recommend Fullstory as a behavioral tool to improve product, optimization, compliance and QA.” - Shantelle L., Optimization Specialist

Turn behavioral data into decisions automatically with StoryAI.

2. Mixpanel

Best for: Self-serve product teams running event-based funnel analysis

G2 Rating: 4.5/5

Mixpanel is a product analytics platform focused on tracking specific user actions. It is the closest alternative for teams that need what Amplitude is used for: event-based analytics across funnels, cohorts, and retention reports.

In the Mixpanel vs. Amplitude debate, the platform comes out as a more approachable option. Designed for small teams and startups, it has an advantage in terms of setup speed and learning curve.

The platform is a reasonable option for less technical teams. However, when evaluating Fullstory vs. Mixpanel, the need to instrument events upfront remains a key limitation.

Key features

Product analytics: build funnels, retention reports, and cohorts on the event model.

Mixpanel AI: surfaces the ‘why’ behind spikes and drops.

Experiments: A/B tests and feature flags managed in the same platform.

Metric Trees: living map of KPIs and drivers.

Session Replay & Heatmaps: replays are tied to analytics to show the big picture, but also zoom into individual sessions replays.

Pros

Easy to use, especially for event tracking and quick data retrieval.

Flexibility and reliability.

Efficient real-time tracking and comprehensive documentation.

Intuitive and accessible interface for different teams.

Good reporting capabilities that facilitate effortless teamwork.

Cons

Advanced features and event management are difficult to understand.

Significant learning curve for effectively managing updates.

Cumbersome event setup process. Primarily impacts A/B testing and sequence tracking.

Too expensive and complicated to maintain A/B tests and advanced features.

Incomplete integration and disorganized event naming create data management problems.

Pricing

Mixpanel offers three tiers, priced based on event volume. Growth starts free up to 1M events. Then, pricing starts at $0.28 per 1K events with volume discounts available. Enterprise plans use custom pricing.

Free: 1M events, 5 saved reports, and 10K session replays per month.

Growth: It offers unlimited reports, 20K session replays, and cohorts.

Enterprise: Includes unlimited events, advanced analytics, comprehensive data governance and security, and premium support.

Reviews

“I find Mixpanel very easy to use and intuitive, which makes it simple for me to navigate through product analytics. I appreciate having full control over all aspects of the events we capture, which means I can see all raw events and create custom ones to fit our needs. Additionally, adding events is straightforward and quick, especially when working with R&D. I like how I can measure events that come from different paths but want to analyze as one, and the integration process is very easy.” - Ben S., Director of Product



“I think the live demos in Mixpanel are incredibly valuable. Being able to see exactly where users click and what they don't click is super helpful. I really like how Mixpanel obfuscates a lot of the information so it's not revealing any sensitive data. I also appreciate having a full holistic end-to-end understanding of what our users are using throughout each system. It's also easy to create new environments in Mixpanel, so we can have different products in different environments, such as a development environment and a production environment. This allows us to test features and ensure observability before releasing them. There are many things that I like about Mixpanel.” - Aaron K., Vice President of Product Management

3. Pendo

Best for: SaaS product managers building in-app guides and onboarding flows

G2 Rating: 4.4/5

Pendo is a no-code product experience platform that unifies product and AI agent analytics and predictions, user feedback, and in-app guides in one place.

Its biggest limitation is that everything revolves around adoption. Analytics, replay, and feedback exist to power in-app guides, so behavioral data only goes as deep as that goal requires. Session replays expire after 30 days, or 90 with extended retention.

Other Amplitude alternatives take a different approach to data capture. In a Fullstory vs. Pendo comparison, for example, you’ll see how indexing every user interaction lets teams answer questions not defined in advance.

Key features

Data Explorer: slice and filter behavioral data in seconds.

In-app guides: onboarding flows and tooltips.

Session replay: watch how users move through the product.

Surveys and NPS: feedback collected inside the app.

Integrations: connect with tools you use like Slack, Salesforce, and WordPress.

Pros

Intuitive integration without any coding.

The integration between analytics and in-app guidance works well.

Customer support responds quickly and guides you through the implementation process.

Behavior tracking and feedback collection features are useful and reliable.

The user experience is intuitive, and the initial setup is quick.

Cons

User analysis and feedback management become more difficult as usage grows.

Recovery and rollback options are limited.

Configuring the platform takes time.

Data reports are not always accurate.

The information is sometimes slow to update.

Pricing

Pendo's pricing is based on monthly active users (MAUs). It uses custom pricing, so you need to request a demo to get a quote. It offers four plans:

Free: Up to 500 MAUs. Includes product analytics, in-app guides, and NPS.

Base: Custom MAU volume. Includes product analytics and in-app guides.

Core: Custom MAU volume. Includes product analytics, in-app guides, and session replay.

Ultimate: Custom MAU volume. Includes product analytics, in-app guides, session replay, sentiment (NPS, PMF, CSAT surveys), Orchestrate, Listen, and Data Sync.

Reviews

“Pendo provides an intuitive, well-organized UI that makes it easy to handle analytics and application integrations, such as in-app messaging, in a straightforward way. It also allows you to group metadata into segments, which helps you narrow your focus and target specific customer data more precisely.” - Angelo A., Team Lead and Senior Software Engineer

“I really like the replays in Pendo. They allow us to look at specific paths and workflows. The great thing about replays is that they uncover frustration points that we might not already know about. It's not just about saying something is hard to use; if you can actually show someone, it's much more convincing. The clip feature is also helpful because we can quickly show three or four clips in a row related to the same thing.” - Katy F., Principal Product Designer

4. Contentsquare

Best for: Enterprise marketing teams focused on zone-based page optimization

G2 Rating: 4.6/5

Contentsquare is an all-in-one experience intelligence platform. The current platform was formed through the acquisitions of Hotjar, Heap, and Clicktale.

While these are very powerful modules, they retain traces of their separate origins, which causes data models to differ and workflows to feel less smooth than in other Amplitude alternatives.

If you compare Fullstory vs. Contentsquare, for example, you’ll find that implementing Contentsquare can take weeks, while Fullstory deploys with a single snippet in minutes.

Key features

Session replay: captures customer experience, and you can also get a summary that highlights key moments.

Journey analysis: customers progress from entry to exit.

Web Analytics: understand the entire customer journey and how your channels and campaigns are performing.

Errors and frustration: surface technical and non-technical errors on sites and apps.

User feedback: collect and analyze your user feedback with AI.

Pros

Useful, actionable customer journey insights.

The analytics tools are intuitive and easy to use.

Helps understand how users interact with the site.

The Journey Analysis feature is useful for identifying friction points and opportunities.

It’s easy to understand common tasks.

Cons

It lacks robust qualitative feedback features.

The most advanced tools can be overwhelming.

Initial implementation requires time and configuration.

Advanced features take time to master.

Session replays have issues like missing interactions or lost actions.

Pricing

Free: 200K monthly sessions, 1 project, replays, heatmaps and funnels, error and performance monitoring, basic surveys, and connection with LLMs.

Growth: Starts at $39 per month. From 7K monthly sessions, 13-month data access, 3 projects, zone-based heatmaps, journey analysis, impact quantification, AI assistant.

Pro: From 1M+ monthly sessions, up to 6 projects, precision filtering, retroactive analysis, AI multi-session replay summaries, revenue goals and tracking, AI analyst (add-on).

Enterprise: Custom monthly sessions, unlimited projects, experience monitoring, AI error summaries, data feeds, dedicated support and SLAs, and an AI analyst (add-on).

You’ll need to contact the sales team to get pricing for Pro and Enterprise.

Reviews

“I like how Contentsquare provides detailed behavior analysis of our targeted users on both the website and the app. The visual tools - such as heatmaps, session replays, and journey analysis - give us clear, in-depth insights into what users are doing. I also enjoy creating dashboards, and I appreciate how easy it is to build them while still keeping the level of detail we need.” - Manoj B., Assistant Manager - Digital Marketing

“I like the ease of access to data and insights that Contentsquare provides, as it means more people in the business can make data-informed decisions. The speed to insight is fast, which is really helpful. I also appreciate its configurability, as it can be set up for various business contexts.” - Rob A., Senior CRO Manager

5. Heap

Best for: Product teams wanting autocapture without manual instrumentation

G2 Rating: 4.4/5

Heap is a product analytics platform with automatic event capture. That solves Amplitude's limitation of having to define what to track before you actually need it.

The downside is that Heap is now part of Contentsquare, so its roadmap and support model are no longer independent.

Key features

Journeys: visual maps of user flows.

Sense AI: fast insights without requiring analytics experience.

Web analytics: key web metrics integrated into the broader behavior analysis.

Segments: cohorts for actionable insights.

Capture: automatic event tracking.

Pros

Easy to use.

Autocapture feature simplifies tracking and provides insights with minimal configuration.

Automated event tracking saves time for teams.

Efficient for streamlining event tracking.

Intuitive interface for non-technical teams.

Cons

Data can be inaccurate.

Difficulty reconciling metrics and navigating large amounts of data.

Slow performance in some cases.

Steep learning curve for complex features.

Limited filtering options for large data sets.

Pricing

Free: Up to 10K monthly sessions and access to core analytics charts, unlimited enrichment sources, guides integrations, SSO, and 6 months of data history.

Growth: To estimate its price, you can use the snippet on the page. All features in Free, plus an AI-powered assistant, unlimited users and reports, chart customization, CSV exports, email support and 12 months of data history.

Pro: All features in Growth, plus account analytics, engagement matrix, report alerts, session replay as an add-on, standard support.

Premier: All features in Pro, plus data warehouse integration, behavioral targeting, unlimited projects, advanced user permissions, dedicated CSM, region-specific storage.

Pro and Premier pricing is only available after scheduling a demo.

Reviews

“I like that Heap is so easy for non-technical team members to be able to create tracking events without the need for any coding knowledge or getting the engineering team involved.” - Milos D., Product Design Manager

“I like Heap because it supports learning and skill growth while I’m working on real projects. The work culture is friendly, and it encourages teamwork, continuous improvement, and collaboration across the team.” - Raghavendra P., Software Engineer

6. PostHog

Best for: Engineering-led teams running open-source, self-hosted analytics

G2 Rating: 4.5/5

PostHog is an open-source product analytics platform. That is its main feature because it allows teams to maintain full control over their data without relying on third parties.

This makes it particularly appealing to teams with strict data security requirements. However, it requires a significant engineering investment and dedicated technical teams.

Key features

Product analytics: event tracking with autocapture and direct SQL access for custom queries

Session replay: recordings for both web and mobile apps

Feature flags: roll out changes to specific cohorts before going wide

Experiments: A/B testing measured against the metrics you already track

Error tracking: exceptions and alerts living next to the behavioral data

Data warehouse: query external sources alongside PostHog's own events

Pros

Easy and quick setup.

Powerful user behavior analytics.

Session replay is useful for analyzing issues and user journeys.

All-in-one platform with analytics, session replay, feature flags, and experimentation.

Provides fast and actionable insights.

Cons

Steep learning curve for advanced features.

Can overwhelm non-technical users.

Setup and documentation can be confusing.

Filters and interface elements are not always intuitive.

Mobile and session replay features feel less mature.

Pricing

Free: No credit card required. Includes 1 project, 1-year data retention, unlimited team members, community support, and monthly free usage across PostHog products.

Pay-as-you-go: Starts free, then charges based on usage after the monthly free tier. Adding a credit card unlocks 6 projects, 7-year data retention, and email support.

Reviews

“What I like most about PostHog is how much visibility it gives into user behavior without needing multiple tools. We use it to track events, analyze funnels, understand drop-off points, and monitor product usage in one place. Session recordings and feature-level insights are especially helpful because they help us understand not only what users do, but also why they do it. It is flexible and provides a lot of value for product and growth teams.” - Mahdi H., Chief Marketing Officer

“We use PostHog daily for both web and mobile analytics. It gives us full control over event tracking, funnels, and feature flags without relying on multiple tools. I especially like the flexibility of defining custom events, running product experiments, and connecting everything directly to our data stack. It feels very developer-friendly compared to tools like Mixpanel or Amplitude.” - Juan O., Analyst

7. Quantum Metric

Best for: Multi-brand organizations consolidating feedback across channels

G2 Rating: 4.6/5

Quantum Metric is a digital analytics platform focused on user experience. Unlike Amplitude, it shifts the focus from event-based product analytics to journey issues and technical signals across web and mobile experiences.

Its enterprise-oriented approach can mean a more complex setup and slower iteration for teams. That may feel limiting when you need faster, more flexible product analysis.

Key features

Autocapture: complete interaction data across web and mobile, with no sampling.

Felix AI: session summaries generated automatically, readable in seconds.

Session replay with heatmaps: visual context for any anomaly in the numbers.

Data streaming: pushes experience data into your own warehouse.

Journey analytics: behavior connected across each step of the digital journey.

Monitoring and alerts: real-time warnings with one-click impact quantification.

Pros

Session replay helps you understand where users struggle.

Helps identify bugs and technical issues more quickly.

Shows possible fixes based on their business impact.

Strong dashboards and reports to align teams around user behavior.

Customer support is quick and responsive.

Cons

Steep learning curve for new users.

Finding specific sessions or replays can be difficult.

Some replays may fail to load or display blank screens.

Searching and filtering can be complicated.

Some users report data inaccuracy issues.

Pricing

Customer Operations: For teams focused on understanding customer behavior.

Business Operations: For teams that need to connect digital experience issues to business outcomes.

UX Operations: For UX and design teams that need to analyze user behavior.

Developer Operations: For technical teams that need to investigate errors, bugs, and performance issues affecting the experience.

Reviews

“Quantum Metric makes it easier to see exactly how users experience a site or app. The session replay and journey insights are especially helpful for spotting issues quickly, understanding customer friction, and making faster improvements that have a real impact.” - Miguel D., Senior Product Manager

“Interactive Tool is the best that I can use to see heatmap and engagement of site assets.” - Ann C., Site Merchandising Manager

8. Glassbox

Best for: Regulated industries requiring compliance-grade behavioral data

G2 Rating: 4.9/5

Glassbox is a customer intelligence and digital experience analytics platform focused on privacy and compliance. That’s why it is a strong fit for financial services and healthcare teams, where data governance is non-negotiable.

The platform focuses more on identifying friction points in critical user journeys than on broader, more flexible product analytics use cases.

Key features

Tagless data capture: collects 100% of sessions, including server-side and technical events.

Session Vault: a secure repository to keep a record of customer interactions.

Performance analytics: combine performance analytics of real user monitoring (RUM) with experience analytics.

Privacy and compliance controls: data privacy and security functions to ensure you’ll never expose sensitive information.

GIA: Glassbox's AI assistant for searching and summarizing sessions.

Rapid response: detect friction in real time and trigger the right intervention instantly.

Pros

Easy session access and replay.

Strong customer behavior insights.

Helps teams troubleshoot issues faster.

Comprehensive API and network call visibility.

AI-powered struggle detection.

Cons

Session links can be incomplete or split.

Slow performance during complex queries.

Finding relevant sessions can be difficult.

Some users find the platform not intuitive.

Short data retention period.

Pricing

Production Operation: Designed to solve customer journey-level issues. Includes 100% session replay, 2M monthly sessions, and 1 month of replay and analysis retention.

Marketing/Business: For teams focused on maximizing spend, improving conversions, and uncovering hidden friction points that limit revenue. It includes 3M monthly sessions, 10% session replay, 3 months of replay retention, and 13 months of analysis retention.

Product: Designed to minimize friction and increase user adoption. It includes 3M monthly sessions, 10% session replay, 3 months of replay retention, and 6 months of analysis retention.

Glassbox uses custom pricing for its plans, depending on the selected package, data retention period, and session volume across web or app experiences.

Reviews

“I like that Glassbox uses AI, which makes it easier for me to trust them since they have a source of information from a vast majority through AI. Despite still trying other products, I find Glassbox to be one of the best.” - Jashanpreet S., Security Guard

“I love the ease of design in Glassbox as it allows me comfort in managing everything because it handles all matters, saving me time and effort.” - Mohamed Mostafa, Freelance

9. Google Analytics 4

Best for: Teams tracking web traffic and conversions on a free plan

G2 Rating: 4.5/5

Google Analytics 4 is a free web analytics tool. It helps teams track traffic, acquisition, engagement, and conversions across websites and apps. As part of the Google ecosystem, it integrates with Google Ads, Search Console, and BigQuery.

GA4 is geared toward traffic reporting and marketing attribution, not product analysis. The level of behavioral insight is much more limited than what teams need to understand why users are struggling at the individual session level.

Key features

Predictive metrics: uses machine learning to analyze your data and estimate purchase and churn probability.

Proactive insights: automatically detects important changes, trends, and growth opportunities.

Explorations: custom reports and funnels built without preset templates.

BigQuery export: raw data is included free, which most analytics tools charge for.

Google Ads integration: audiences built in GA4 sync directly into ad campaigns.

Pros

Detailed website traffic insights.

Reliable acquisition and conversion tracking.

Granular audience segmentation.

Strong Google tool integrations.

Flexible dashboards and reports.

Cons

Steep learning curve.

Less intuitive GA4 interface.

Additional setup for advanced reports.

Data sampling and platform constraints.

Data delays in standard reports.

Pricing

Google Analytics 4: It’s free. Includes standard web and app analytics, traffic reporting, conversion tracking, audience segmentation, and integrations with Google tools.

Google Analytics 360: It’s the paid enterprise version with custom pricing. It gives larger organizations higher limits for data collection, reporting, retention, and BigQuery export. It also includes more advanced support and service-level needs.

Reviews

“What I like best about Google Analytics is its ability to provide detailed insights into website and application performance. It helps track user behavior, traffic sources, conversions, and engagement metrics in one place. The reporting capabilities are comprehensive, and the integration with other Google products makes it easier to measure marketing effectiveness and make data-driven decisions.” - Dharamveer P., Application Security Engineer

“Google Analytics has been the standard for free website analytics for the 2+ decades I've been in the industry. It has changed quite a bit over that time, but it has always provided powerful analytical tools at no cost to the user.” - Lindsey M., Marketing Director

What to look for in a product analytics platform

The main goal is to understand how your users interact with your product. To do that, a platform should help you know precisely what users do, where and why they get stuck, and what they prefer.

Fullcapture vs. manual instrumentation

Manual instrumentation means that teams have to define in advance each event they want to measure. Instead, Fullcapture collects data automatically and comprehensively, creating more opportunities for future analysis. Some platforms market "autocapture" for instrumentation, but it's different than Fullcapture because they only log discrete, click-based interaction events, whereas Fullcapture records the complete visual experience and every behavioral nuance happening between those clicks.

Retroactive querying

A good tool allows you to measure events even if you had not tracked them before. You can run queries you had not thought of before and still get precise data.

Behavioral signals, not just event counts

Knowing how many times something happened is useful, but the real insight comes from context. You can know that 60 people abandoned their carts, but repeated clicks on an unseen error on a button show you where to fix it.

Privacy and compliance by design

Protecting your users’ privacy is fundamental, especially with tools that capture behavior. Prioritize a private-by-default architecture that ensures sensitive information is never captured at the source, rather than absorbing the massive compliance liabilities of platforms that ingest raw data first and then try to mask it after the fact. A platform designed from the beginning to protect sensitive data allows you to limit what is captured and have clear controls to comply with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, or SOC 2.

Accessible to the whole team

A tool can be very powerful, but if you need analysts, data teams, or engineers to use it, you will probably waste its potential. An accessible platform allows more teams to analyze what happens and find the answers they need for their area. Ensure that your solution doesn’t create an engineering bottleneck anytime more data needs to be collected, analyzed or acted on.

Pricing that scales predictably

Most of these tools offer free plans or affordable pricing at first, but as usage grows, they become more expensive. That is why it is recommended to choose options that offer a clear and reasonable price as usage increases.

With Amplitude, for example, AI features may look free but rely on higher data volumes to work well, which can drive up costs faster than teams expect.

Native integrations with your stack

A product analytics tool becomes much more valuable when it connects with your CRM, data warehouse, customer data platform, business intelligence tools, and more. That way, data does not stay isolated, but integrates with the tools where your team already works.

How to choose the right Amplitude alternative

At this point, you know what Amplitude does, but you also know it isn’t enough for your team. To find the right tool, you can start by pinpointing what's missing, and from there, you'll know what to look for.

Engineering time

Every event you track with Amplitude software is defined in advance, and to stay ahead, you need to continually work on it. When your roadmap priorities shift, you risk dealing with blind spots you didn't get to tag.

Ask: How much engineering time can you realistically dedicate to instrumentation, and what happens to your data when priorities shift?

Retroactive analysis

The best questions surface after launch. If your analytics tool, like Amplitude, only lets you answer what you defined in advance, you'll need weeks to gather data and draw conclusions.

Ask: How often does a new product issue send your team into a cycle of instrumenting, waiting, realizing it was the wrong event, and starting over?

Privacy and compliance

With Amplitude, privacy depends on your team instrumenting which data to send and which to leave out. A mistagged event or a forgotten field can expose sensitive data, and you often find out after the fact.

Ask: How exposed are you to GDPR, CCPA, or SOC 2 risk, and does your current tool handle that at the source or after the fact?

Learning curve

Amplitude reviews mention a steep learning curve. Building custom funnels or cohorts means understanding the data model, so non-technical teams usually need an analyst to move forward.

Ask: Which teams need access to analytics, and how technical are they?

Behavioral depth

Event tracking tells you what users did, but it doesn't show you where they hesitated, or what they tried first, or why they left. Behavioral and digital experience data cover both sides.

Ask: Do you want to know what the entire behavioral context you user experienced?

Platform coverage

To understand how users actually behave, where they hesitate, or what they try before abandoning, you need another tool and the work of reconciling data across platforms.

Ask: What touchpoints and channels are most critical, and does the tool cover all of them natively?

Pricing model

With platforms that charge by event volume, the cost grows alongside product usage. Other pricing models decouple cost from engagement, making the bill more predictable as the product scales.

Ask: What's the real cost of this tool at your current and projected usage, not just the entry price?

Stop tracking events and start understanding behavior

You came here looking for an answer, and you’re leaving with a few more questions. What does your team need? What can it realistically maintain? What risks can it take on? And what is its main goal?

Your answers will pull you in different directions. GA4 works if all you’re after is free traffic reporting, and Glassbox makes sense if compliance is your only deciding factor.

Now, if your team needs behavioral depth to optimize conversion rates, private by default, and fast answers without the instrumentation overhead, Fullstory is the clear choice.