App performance metrics and the hidden tax of analytics tools

Mobile teams obsess over app performance metrics—and for good reason. Load time, startup speed, crash rates, and frame drops are the difference between an app users open every day and an app they delete after the first session.

Unfortunately, the very tools teams use to measure mobile app performance sometimes make it worse.

This post breaks down why most analytics tools hurt app performance, which app performance metrics product and engineering teams should track, and how to choose a tool that captures the data you need without taxing the app it's measuring.

The hidden tax of heavy mobile analytics SDKs

A heavy analytics SDK can slow down your app's startup time, increase memory usage, drain battery life, and lead to more crashes. Individually, these issues may seem minor, but they compound quickly.

A bulky SDK can add 300-500ms to loading times, raise the app size by 1-2MB, and create extra data calls that slow things down, particularly on slower networks. If your app takes too long to load, users may uninstall it before they even get a chance to try it.

Additionally, aggressive tracking methods can cause lag and dropped frames. When the frame rate falls below 60 frames per second, users will notice stuttering, which can lead to application not responding (ANR) events and further frustrate them.

Core app performance metrics to track

App startup and load time

Load time refers to how long it takes for an app to launch or display a specific screen, including cold starts (when the app is fully closed), warm starts (when the app is in the background), and hot starts (when the app was recently active). Comparing load times before and after pushing app updates helps identify any performance regressions.

UI responsiveness and smoothness

Response time measures how quickly the app processes user inputs and loads pages. Tracking input delays, dropped frames, freezes, and user behaviors like rage taps or dead taps can reveal frustration points.

Crash rate and app not responding rate

Crash rate is the percentage of user sessions ending unexpectedly due to errors. Average crash-free session rates are very high—around 99.95% for Android and 99.87% for iOS. Falling below these can lead to lower app store ratings and increased user churn.

Network performance and bandwidth usage

Network metrics include API latency (time for a request to reach the server and get a response), network latency (delays in sending/receiving data), network throughput (amount of data transferred per second), and error rates (failed requests or system errors). If your app experiences slow load times or network delays, these metrics help identify bottlenecks that need investigation.

Memory, CPU, and battery impact

Monitoring how much device memory (RAM) your app uses, how heavily it taxes the CPU, and how much battery it consumes is vital, especially on devices with limited resources. High CPU usage can cause battery drain and overheating. Keeping these resource uses low ensures better overall app performance and user satisfaction.

Performance and engagement metrics that heavy SDKs distort

Active users and stickiness

Daily, weekly, and monthly active users show how many people use your app and how often they return. The stickiness ratio, which divides daily active users by monthly active users, helps you understand user loyalty. A ratio above 20% is generally considered good.

Session length, interval, and task completion

Understanding how long users spend in your app and how often they return helps you gauge user experience. Short sessions may indicate frustration, while longer ones might suggest users are struggling to complete tasks. By combining these metrics with task completion rates and time to first value (TTFV)—the duration it takes a new user to experience the app's core benefit—you can pinpoint areas where users succeed or face challenges.

Retention, churn, and uninstalls

Retention tracks the percentage of users who keep using the app after installation, often measured at Day 1, 7, and 30. High churn rates indicate users aren’t finding enough value. Understanding churn helps pinpoint issues with usability or satisfaction.

How to evaluate the performance impact of any mobile analytics SDK

Set a performance baseline

Start by measuring key app metrics like startup time, time to first interaction, crash rate, and resource use (network, CPU, memory, battery) on a range of devices—everything from new flagship models to older phones. Test under various network conditions like Wi-Fi and slower mobile connections to see how the app performs in real-world situations.

Compare versions with and without the SDK

Create nearly identical app builds, one with the analytics SDK and one without. Track differences in startup speed, screen load times, crashes, network traffic, and CPU use during critical flows like onboarding and checkout. This helps isolate the SDK’s impact.

Monitor ongoing performance

Use real-time monitoring to catch any regressions in app behavior as you release updates. Early alerts about crashes or slowdowns allow your team fix issues before a large number of users are impacted.

Define acceptable limits

Set clear thresholds for how much the SDK can affect your app, such as a small increase in startup time or maintaining a high crash-free rate. Use these limits to guide optimization efforts and keep your app running smoothly without wasting resources.

Fullstory captures rich behavioral data without the heavy tax

Stop watching users abandon your app without being able to do anything about it. With Fullstory for Mobile Apps, you can gather the behavioral insights you need without compromising on performance.

Lightweight SDK and performance-focused design

Fullstory for Mobile Apps is engineered to have minimal impact on your app’s performance. Its compact SDK (around 100kb/minute) efficiently logs user interactions like taps, swipes, and gestures without streaming heavy image files, reducing bandwidth and CPU usage.

No manual instrumentation overhead

Fullcapture logs and indexes user behavior without forcing teams to predefine every selector or scatter custom events through the codebase. Fewer tracking calls mean fewer bugs, simpler testing, and less risk around app quality.

Privacy-first session replay that respects app health

Fullstory is Private by Default; it evaluates and redacts sensitive data on-device. Screenshot-free session replay reconstructs views from draw instructions, which supports privacy and helps monitor performance without unnecessary payload.

→ Ready to see how Fullstory can help you ship mobile experiences that convert? Request a demo to learn more.