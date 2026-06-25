The mobile-shaped hole in your analytics

Many organizations still treat mobile analytics as a nice-to-have or something to get to eventually. But more and more, customers depend on mobile, which means mobile data should play a key role in informing product decisions, conversion analysis, and AI initiatives.

If you’re only tracking web analytics, you’re missing out on crucial context.

A customer journey broken in half

Customer journeys rarely happen on only one device. A hotel guest browses hotels on the web while sitting at a laptop, then switches to the mobile app to book. A traveler researches flights on a laptop, but books, checks in, changes seats, and accesses boarding passes through the mobile app. A shopper browses a catalog in a desktop tab, then uses the mobile app to find the item in-store later that day.

Without a unified record across both web and mobile, teams see multiple sessions that look unrelated when really they were all touchpoints in a single journey. Every downstream analysis ends up operating on a partial input. A funnel that ends on the web looks like abandonment, but was actually a successful switch to the app. A drop in mobile engagement reads as a churn signal when it's really a customer who finished their task on the web.

The story you believe about your customers’ experience, the information you base your decisions on, is incomplete.

A customer journey not seen at all

The cross-surface case is the most visible version of the mobile gap. Another version is increasingly common: the customer journey doesn't begin on the web at all.

The trend really started in emerging markets. In Latin America, parts of Africa, and across much of Asia, the personal computer wasn't a common household device the same way it was in other parts of the world. Mobile networks expanded faster than home broadband infrastructure. Smartphones became the dominant on-ramp to the internet for these markets, who crossed the threshold of digital purchase on a screen the size of their palm.

The leading apps in those markets reflect that. Try booking a taxi with ComfortDelGro—the yellow cab of Singapore—on a laptop, for example, and you’ll simply be redirected to download the mobile app, because the business decided they don’t need a web booking flow.

That same trend is emerging in the U.S. and European markets, although with a bit of a lag. The high-intent moments that used to anchor on the web, like booking, planning, and transacting, are increasingly anchoring on the phone. Customers still research on the web, but the surface they commit on is increasingly the phone. If your analytics only sees the research, you're watching the half of the customer relationship that didn't end in revenue.

A big gap on a tiny screen

Here's the paradox: the mobile-shaped hole in your analytics is undeniably massive, but the device at the center of it is tiny.

The entire customer journey you're missing is happening on a screen barely larger than your palm. In that limited real estate, there’s no room for ambiguity. Every tap, scroll, and hesitation carries a signal. Because the interface is so compressed, friction that might go unnoticed on a sprawling desktop layout becomes an immediate obstacle on mobile.

And the constraints don't stop at the screen; the device running all of this draws less power than half of a single LED bulb in your home. It may be operating on a data plan that runs out or switching between wifi and a patchy cell signal mid-session. The phone is doing an extraordinary amount with remarkably little—a fraction of the energy, a fraction of the bandwidth, a fraction of the screen—and yet it's become the surface where your highest-intent customers make their most consequential decisions.

Which raises the question: how do you capture data that is rich enough to be meaningful from a device that has so little to spare?

The most intimate device you own

There's one more dimension to mobile that has no real equivalent on the web: proximity.

Your phone is the most intimate digital asset you possess. It's with you when you wake up and when you go to sleep. It knows your location, your routines, your contacts, and increasingly, your financial life. The apps on it tend to hold more sensitive information than anything sitting in a browser tab. And because of that, users bring a different set of expectations to mobile. There's an implicit understanding that what happens in an app stays closer to you than what happens on a website.

That’s a legitimate expectation, and mobile analytics tools should be designed with it in mind.

The goal of mobile analytics isn't to harvest everything. It's to capture what's meaningful while leaving what's sensitive alone. Done well, analytics runs through a fine sieve—preserving the quality of behavioral signal, the clarity of the journey, the richness of the interaction data—while filtering out anything that touches personal or sensitive information. The result is data that is useful without being invasive, rich enough to make confident decisions on, and responsible enough to deserve the trust your users extend when they open your app.

See the complete picture with Fullstory

Filling the mobile-shaped hole in your analytics means capturing mobile data in a way that lets it sit within the same analytics platform as your web data, so the cross-surface journey is visible end-to-end.

Fullstory's mobile capture is built for exactly that. The output is structured the same way the web output is structured, which means every analytics tool, warehouse pipeline, and dashboard you already use for web data works the same way for mobile data. The session you watch can be a web session replay, a mobile session replay, or both, and the customer is recognized as one customer across the two surfaces. The single pane of glass that most teams have been trying to build for years is the default.

→ Ready to get started with Fullstory for Mobile Apps? Learn more here.