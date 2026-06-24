Workflow Intelligence: See how work happens, find where AI fits

Companies are building AI agents on top of documentation that describes how work is supposed to happen. The actual behavior, the tool-switching, the workarounds, the rework, lives nowhere. It doesn’t show up in Salesforce. It doesn’t show up in Zendesk. It happens in the browser, between systems, and it’s been invisible until now.

Workflow Intelligence captures that behavioral record and uses it to identify where AI automation will actually make a difference, not based on how a process was designed, but on how it’s being lived.

Workflow Intelligence is now in early access as part of Fullstory Workforce.

→ MCP was one of three products we announced at our Summer Release Event. See what else is new.

Three questions most teams can’t answer

The decision to invest in AI automation is rarely the hard part. Knowing where to focus and being confident enough to fund it is where most leaders get stuck. Workflow Intelligence is built to answer three questions that tend to block that decision:

Which workflows have the highest cost and human effort?

Without a reliable measure of where time is actually going, there’s no basis for prioritizing what to automate first.

How are those workflows actually being performed?

Documentation describes the ideal process. What employees actually do across their tools is usually different, and often significantly so.

Which parts of those workflows are suited for AI automation?

Not every step in a process is a good candidate. Identifying the right targets requires seeing the full picture of how work moves, not just what’s logged inside a single system.

What Workflow Intelligence captures

Fullstory deploys directly in the browser, which means it sees everything employees do across their tech stack: the tabs, the tool-switching, the time spent waiting, the repeated steps. Whether your teams are working in Salesforce, Zendesk, ServiceNow, or any other browser-based application, Workflow Intelligence captures the complete picture of how work moves through those systems and creates a digital twin of every workflow.

This is the behavioral data that traditional process mining tools miss. They see log data inside a single system. They don’t see what happens in between.

Total active time

One of the first things Workflow Intelligence surfaces is total active time: a true measure of the human effort associated with any given process, across every tool and every relevant employee. Think of it as the ceiling on what automation could give you back. It’s the starting point for making the right investment, and it’s a number most organizations have never had before.

From there, Workflow Intelligence aggregates and visualizes the workflows, quantifying the paths employees take through a process. Bottlenecks, rework loops, tool-switching, and deviations from the expected process all become visible and measurable.

Finding where to automate

That behavioral record can then be fed directly into an AI tool of your choice via Fullstory’s MCP connector. An automation analysis skill analyzes the data to find where employees are spending time on manual processes, quantifies the impact, and produces a ranked report of automation opportunities with implementation blueprints and success criteria.

Every recommendation is grounded in the behavioral data that produced it. Each opportunity links back to the metrics and session replays used to identify it, so teams can verify the findings before committing to an implementation.

Proving what AI is doing

The same view used to find automation opportunities becomes the scorecard after implementation. When an automation ships, you can see how the rework loops shrink and the handle time metrics drop throughout that workflow. Now, the ROI is visible and trackable over time.

For ops, support, and CX leaders tasked with proving the concrete returns of their AI investments, this delivers the ground-truth visibility they’ve been missing.

Early access

Workflow Intelligence is now in early access as part of Fullstory Workforce. Talk to your account team to learn more.

→ Learn more about Workflow Intelligence here.