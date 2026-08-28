Insights19 min read

The best Mixpanel alternatives for behavioral analytics

The Fullstory Team

Expert group of contributors

Last updated: 08/28/2026

Table of Contents
  • Why teams look for Mixpanel alternatives
  • Best Mixpanel alternatives overview
  • How to put behavioral data to work
  • See the why behind every metric with Fullstory
  • Mixpanel alternatives FAQ
  • Featured
  • Return to top
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Article summary

Mixpanel only tracks what you set up to track. If your team needs the fuller picture of user behavior, here are the best alternatives.

Mixpanel is one of the strongest and most well-built event analytics platforms, but rising costs and up-front tagging send teams looking at alternatives. The bill scales with tracked users and event volume, so growth turns into a bigger invoice. The platform only measures what you tag, and the questions you didn't plan for go unanswered. For example, conversion rate optimization usually means bringing in a second tool.

The Mixpanel competitors aren't all the same, and not every one of these is a true replacement. This guide helps product, engineering, and data teams sort through these Mixpanel alternatives and find the one that fits their goals, team, and stack.  

Key Takeaways

  • Mixpanel is great at event-based product analytics, with strong funnels, retention, and cohort analysis, but some teams outgrow it and look for Mixpanel alternatives.

  • Pricing and the event model are the two main reasons teams leave. The first climbs with your tracked users and event volume, while the second only captures what you tag in advance, so you can't recover behavior you didn't plan to track.

  • To evaluate the right alternative for your team, look at how data gets captured, how pricing scales, and whether non-technical teams can get answers on their own.

  • Among the options, Fullstory stands out for teams that need behavioral depth because it captures every interaction automatically and retroactively, with no manual tagging.

Why teams look for Mixpanel alternatives

Even teams that like Mixpanel hit the same limits as they scale. Its pricing ties to monthly tracked users or event volume. That means your costs climb as growth takes off, and a launch or traffic spike can catch billing by surprise.

But that’s only the surface. The deeper issue is the event model itself. You have to define and instrument every event before it fires, so anything you didn't tag is gone for good, even with session replay added on. And when you finally do want to connect a trend to the behavior behind it, you end up pulling data across tools and reconciling separate datasets to see the full picture.

On top of all that, the upkeep compounds. As more teams instrument more events, your naming conventions and taxonomy become harder to manage, and event governance becomes a job in its own right.

Best Mixpanel alternatives overview

The best Mixpanel alternatives depend on what you need most, whether that's behavioral depth, mature product analytics, self-hosted control, or a free starting point.

Tool
G2 rating
Best for
Key features

Fullstory

4.5/5

Enterprise teams that need behavioral depth alongside product analytics

Fullcapture, StoryAI, friction detection, funnel analysis, session replay

Amplitude

4.5/5

Product teams prioritizing retention, funnel analytics, and experimentation at scale

Event tracking, funnel analysis, cohort analysis, experimentation

Contentsquare

4.6/5

Enterprise teams needing journey analytics at scale

Journey analysis, zone-based heatmaps, friction detection, AI insights

Heap

4.4/5

Teams that want auto-capture without manual instrumentation

Auto-capture, retroactive analysis, funnel, and path analysis

PostHog

4.5/5

Engineering teams that want open-source, self-hosted analytics

Event tracking, feature flags, A/B testing, session replay

Hotjar

4.3/5

Teams that want lightweight heatmaps and session replay alongside analytics

Heatmaps, session replay, surveys, feedback widgets

Pendo

4.4/5

Teams focused on product adoption and in-app guidance

In-app guides, NPS surveys, feature usage tracking, roadmapping

Matomo

4.2/5

Teams that want privacy-first, GDPR-compliant web and product analytics

Event tracking, heatmaps, session recordings, self-hosted option

LogRocket

4.6/5

Frontend teams debugging errors and performance issues

Session replay, error tracking, performance monitoring, product analytics

Google Analytics 4

4.5/5

Teams that need free, marketing-oriented event tracking

Event tracking, audience reporting, Google Ads integration

1. Fullstory

fullstory

Best for: Enterprise teams that need behavioral depth alongside product analytics.

G2 rating: 4.5/5

Fullstory is a behavioral data platform that automatically captures every user interaction across web and mobile. Its main difference from Mixpanel is Fullcapture. Instead of instrumenting each event up front, Fullstory indexes everything as it happens, so teams can answer questions retroactively, even about behavior they never tagged. 

StoryAI then turns that data into plain-language answers with no query to write, and Private by Default masks sensitive data on the user's device before it reaches Fullstory's servers, including on mobile. That makes Fullstory a strong Mixpanel alternative for teams that want product analytics and session-level context in one platform.

Key features:

  • Fullcapture: automatic behavioral data capture across web and mobile, no manual tagging required

  • StoryAI: AI-powered summaries and answers that surface friction points and opportunities in plain language

  • Friction detection: identifies rage clicks, dead clicks, error clicks, and thrashed cursors

  • Funnel analysis: connects quantitative drop-off data to individual behavioral sessions

  • Session replay: high-fidelity playback without screenshot-based rendering

  • Anomaly detection: flags unusual behavioral patterns before they escalate

Pros

  • Automatic behavioral data capture, no manual tagging, no gaps from uninstrumented events

  • StoryAI surfaces answers in plain language without SQL or engineering support

  • Session-level context connects funnel data to what actually happened on screen.

  • Private by Default masks sensitive data at the source, including on mobile

  • Unified platform, one data model, no reconciling a second tool's dataset

Cons

  • Mobile setup takes more configuration effort than web

  • Large data volumes can feel like a lot to navigate in early rollout

  • Pricing fits better once a team has scaled into it

Pricing

  • Free: 30K monthly sessions, 12 months of data retention, basic analytics, session replay, up to 10 users.

  • Business: Custom pricing. Deeper product analysis and quality insights.

  • Advanced: Custom pricing. Business + Journeys and Conversions.

  • Enterprise: Custom pricing. Advanced + SSO, role-based permissions, multi-org management.

Reviews

“FullStory is an invaluable tool for our eCommerce and Digital Experience team. We use it daily for analytics, CX analysis, evaluating customer perception and acceptance of features, and analyzing our ongoing experimentation.

This is an extremely rare SAS solution which allows you to both work simply with big picture ideas, and also subtle nuances only visible under microscope.

Our FullStory representatives are outstanding. Our success manager and technical resource could not be better — they are responsive, thoughtful and fully engaged with us.”

— Edward F., Digital Analytics Manager, Enterprise

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2. Amplitude

amplitude

Best for: Product teams prioritizing retention, funnel analytics, and experimentation at scale.

G2 rating: 4.5/5

Amplitude is Mixpanel's closest analytical peer and one of the most established alternatives to Mixpanel. It runs on the same event-based model, with strong funnels, retention curves, and cohort analysis, plus native experimentation and session replay of its own. 

Its limitation is also the same as Mixpanel's. Analysis stays tied to the events you instrument up front, so there's no retroactive capture of behavior you didn't plan to track.

Key features:

  • Funnel and retention analysis

  • Cohort analysis and behavioral segmentation

  • Native experimentation and A/B testing

  • Data warehouse connectors

Pros

  • Powerful funnel/retention/cohort analysis

  • Native experimentation removes the need for a separate A/B tool

  • Strong ecosystem integrations

  • Good fit for cross-functional teams

Cons

  • Event-based, no retroactive capture

  • Data retention is capped at one year on the lower tiers

Pricing

  • Free: 2 million events per month, 10K monthly session replays, basic product analytics, cohort syncs.

  • Plus: Starts at $0. Scales to 70 million events, with heatmaps, 20 behavioral cohorts, and 2 years of data retention.

  • Growth: Custom pricing. Unlimited MTUs or events, advanced behavioral exploration, 20K monthly session replays, SSO.

  • Enterprise: Custom pricing. Growth + unlimited projects, 50K monthly session replays, advanced user management with RBAC.

Reviews

“I'm a software engineer, not a PM - but Amplitude helped me think like one on a recent project. Structured events turned “is anyone using this?” into something I could measure. I stopped guessing what to fix or improve next and started deciding based on usage and failure patterns. That's what I like best: it bridges engineering and product without a separate analytics stack.”

- Stratulat R., Software Engineer

3. Contentsquare

contentsquare

Best for: Enterprise teams needing journey analytics at scale.

G2 rating: 4.6/5

Contentsquare is a large enterprise Mixpanel alternative in a different category. It's a digital experience platform that focuses on journey analytics at scale rather than event-based product analytics.

The platform grew largely through acquisition, folding in Heap, Hotjar, and Clicktale. It brings heatmaps, session replay, and journey analytics into one suite, but that same structure is the main trade-off, since it can mean reconciling data across tools that started as separate products.

Key features:

  • Zone-based heatmaps and journey analysis

  • Session replay and friction detection

  • AI-powered insights

  • Ecommerce optimization tools

Pros

  • Broad enterprise feature set

  • Strong in ecommerce and retail

  • Large ecosystem with dedicated support

Cons

  • Acquisition-built fragmentation across data models

  • Setup and maintenance overhead

  • Often needs paid consultant support

Pricing

  • Free: 200K monthly sessions, 1 project, replays, heatmaps, funnels, error and performance monitoring.

  • Growth: Starts at $39 per month. From 7K monthly sessions, with 13 months of data access, journey analysis, and zone-based heatmaps.

  • Pro: Custom pricing. From 1M monthly sessions, with retroactive precision filtering and revenue goal tracking.

  • Enterprise: Custom pricing. Pro + custom session volumes, unlimited projects, dedicated support and SLAs.

Reviews

“I like how Contentsquare provides detailed behavior analysis of our targeted users on both the website and the app. The visual tools - such as heatmaps, session replays, and journey analysis - give us clear, in-depth insights into what users are doing. I also enjoy creating dashboards, and I appreciate how easy it is to build them while still keeping the level of detail we need.”

- Manoj B., Assistant Manager

4. Heap

heap

Best for: Teams that want auto-capture without manual instrumentation.

G2 rating: 4.4/5

Heap is the most direct Mixpanel alternative for teams stuck on upfront instrumentation. You install it once, and it captures interactions automatically and retroactively, so you can analyze behavior you never defined as an event. 

Contentsquare acquired Heap in 2023, which adds some roadmap uncertainty to factor in the long term. It closes the retroactive data gap, but doesn't go as deep on session-level context or AI analysis as a platform built around behavioral data from the start.

Key features:

  • Automatic event capture and retroactive analysis

  • Funnel and path analysis

  • Cohort analysis

  • Basic session replay

Pros

  • Retroactive analysis without manual tagging

  • Accessible onboarding for non-technical teams

Cons

  • Roadmap independence is uncertain post-acquisition

  • AI capabilities are less developed than StoryAI

  • Session-level context is limited 

Pricing

  • Free: Up to 10K monthly sessions, 6 months of data history, core analytics charts, SSO.

  • Growth: Usage-based pricing, estimated after you install the tracking snippet. Adds unlimited users and reports, CSV exports, 12 months of data history.

  • Pro: Custom session pricing. Account analytics, engagement matrix, report alerts, session replay as an add-on.

  • Premier: Custom session pricing. Pro + data warehouse integration, behavioral targeting, unlimited projects, region-specific storage.

Reviews

“Heap's automatic event tracking is its strongest feature. It significantly reduces the need for manual instrumentation, which saves time for product and design teams. The interface is intuitive, and building funnels, retention reports, and user journey analyses is straightforward even without heavy engineering support. 

Heap is particularly useful for understanding real user behavior across web applications.”

- Deep G., Web Designer

5. PostHog

posthog

Best for: Engineering teams that want open-source, self-hosted analytics.

G2 rating: 4.5/5

PostHog is an open-source Mixpanel alternative for engineering teams. You can run it on your own infrastructure and keep your data in-house. That makes it a fit for teams with strict data residency needs. 

It also packs a broader toolset than Mixpanel, adding error tracking, surveys, a data warehouse, and a CDP to the core analytics stack. The breadth pays off, but self-hosting takes real engineering investment.

Key features:

  • Open-source, self-hosted deployment option

  • Event tracking, feature flags, A/B testing

  • Session replay

  • Heatmaps

Pros

  • Full data ownership with an open-source, self-hosted option

  • All-in-one platform combining analytics, session replay, flags, and experiments

  • Generous free tier with transparent usage-based pricing

  • Developer-friendly with a clean SDK

Cons

  • Built primarily for developers, less accessible to non-technical teams

  • Self-hosting requires ongoing engineering investment to maintain and scale

  • Some features feel incomplete compared to mature enterprise platforms

  • Not a fit for teams that need in-app guides or behavioral depth without heavy setup

Pricing

  • Free: No credit card required, 1 project, 1 year of data retention, unlimited team members, community support.

  • Pay-as-you-go: Usage-based pricing above the free tier, with 6 projects, 7 years of data retention, and email support.

Reviews

“What I like most about PostHog is the level of visibility it gives us into real user behavior, while still staying very developer-friendly.

Session recordings, funnels, feature flags, and the event exploration tools are especially valuable. 

They make it straightforward to debug issues, validate experiments, and see how users interact with new features, without needing a massive analytics setup.”
-Natanael G., Sr Software Engineer

6. Hotjar

hotjar

Best for: Teams that want lightweight heatmaps and session replay alongside analytics.

G2 rating: 4.3/5

Hotjar, now part of Contentsquare, is a lightweight Mixpanel alternative for teams that want quick visual feedback without a heavy setup. It installs fast and stays accessible to non-technical teams, with heatmaps, session replay, and on-page surveys. It's thin on funnels, cohorts, and retention, so teams usually pair it with a product analytics tool rather than replace one outright.

Key features:

  • Heatmaps

  • Session replay

  • On-page surveys and feedback widgets

  • Basic funnel tracking

Pros

  • Fast setup

  • Affordable entry point

  • Useful qualitative layer for UX and marketing teams

Cons

  • Limited product analytics depth

  • Not built for enterprise scale or complex funnels

  • Often used alongside another analytics tool rather than instead of one

Pricing

  • Free: 35 sessions per day, heatmaps, session replay, 20 survey responses per month, 2 integrations.

  • Growth: Starts at $39 per month. From 7K monthly sessions, with 13 months of data access, journey analysis, and zone-based heatmaps.

  • Pro: Custom pricing. From 1M monthly sessions, with retroactive precision filtering and revenue goal tracking.

  • Enterprise: Custom pricing. Pro + custom session volumes, unlimited projects, dedicated support and SLAs.

Reviews

“Hotjar is an excellent tool for startups and is very user-friendly. It offers comprehensive user experience management, making it an ideal solution for companies looking to explore advanced UX measurement and testing. 

In the end, the ease of installation and use, along with a fully customizable and advanced interface, make it a straightforward add for most organizations. Implementation is straightforward, and once in place, it can be a powerful tool in your arsenal.”

- Eric M., Senior Solutions Consultant

7. Pendo

pendo

Best for: Teams focused on product adoption and in-app guidance.

G2 rating: 4.4/5

Most teams weigh Pendo alongside Mixpanel rather than instead of it. Pendo is a product adoption platform for guiding users through an interface, with onboarding guides, tooltips, and NPS surveys.

On the analytics side, it's lighter, better suited to teams that care more about adoption than deep funnel and cohort analysis.

Key features:

  • In-app guides and walkthroughs

  • NPS and in-app surveys; feature usage tracking

  • Roadmapping tools

Pros

  • Strong in-app guide/survey tooling

  • Feature usage ties directly to adoption workflows

  • Good for product-led growth teams

Cons

  • Manual event tagging, similar gap as Mixpanel

  • Less analytical depth on funnels/cohorts

  • Enterprise pricing scales quickly with MAU

Pricing

  • Base: Custom pricing based on MAU volume. Product analytics and in-app guides.

  • Core: Custom pricing. Base + session replay.

  • Ultimate: Custom pricing. Core + NPS, PMF and CSAT surveys, Orchestrate, Listen, and Data Sync.

Reviews

“I use Pendo to check customer satisfaction scores and draw insights from them, which I find quite useful. It's great for seeing the way users engage with our platform easily, and helps me analyze how users interact with the product, including the percentage of users accessing certain parts. 

I also use Pendo as an intercept tool for surveys, which is handy. Additionally, Pendo has really helped with onboarding by directing us to specific bottlenecks and reducing friction.”

- Gonzalo M. G., UX Researcher

8. Matomo

matomo

Best for: Teams that want privacy-first, GDPR-compliant web and product analytics.

G2 rating: 4.2/5

Matomo is an open-source, privacy-first analytics platform, and its self-hosted option gives teams full control over where their data lives. That makes it a natural pick when compliance or data residency is the deciding factor rather than analytical firepower. 

It covers the core analytics well but goes less deeply than Mixpanel on cohorts and advanced funnels, so it suits teams that prioritize ownership over depth.

Key features:

  • Event tracking

  • Heatmaps

  • Session recordings

  • Self-hosted or cloud deployment

  • No data sampling

Pros

  • Full data ownership with self-hosted option

  • GDPR-friendly by design

  • No data sampling, even at high volume

Cons

  • Less advanced cohort/funnel analysis than Mixpanel

  • Self-hosted setup takes engineering effort

  • UI less polished than newer competitors

Pricing

  • Free: Matomo Community is free forever and self-hosted, with unlimited users and hits.

  • Cloud Business: From ~$29 per month for 50K monthly hits, 30 sites, 30 team members, 24 months of raw data retention.

  • Cloud Enterprise: Custom pricing.

Reviews

“Being open source is surely a good advantage over picking another proprietary on-premises solution. No worries on being GDPR compliant since you will manage every aspect of analytics data gathering.”

- Giovanni S., Project Manager

9. LogRocket

logrocket

Best for: Frontend teams debugging errors and performance issues.

G2 rating: 4.6/5

LogRocket is a developer-focused tool that pairs session replay with error tracking and performance monitoring. That mix pulls in a different buyer than Mixpanel's usual PM and analyst crowd, since it's aimed at engineers tracing a bug back to what the user actually did. 

The trade-off is product analytics depth, so teams lean on it for technical debugging rather than funnel and cohort analysis.

Key features:

  • Session replay synced with console logs/network requests

  • JS error tracking and performance monitoring

  • Galileo AI issue detection; product analytics

Pros

  • Session replay synced with logs

  • Galileo AI surfaces issues proactively

  • Useful shared context for engineering and support

Cons

  • Its developer focus makes it less approachable for PMs and non-technical teams

  • It runs shallower on funnels and cohorts than Mixpanel

  • Pricing scales quickly with session volume

Pricing

  • Free: 1K sessions per month, with unlimited analytics, error, and log events.

  • Core: Pricing scales with sessions captured, starting at $176 per month for 25K monthly sessions. Adds heatmaps, path analysis, conversion funnels, and SSO.

  • Pro: Core + Galileo AI, with session summaries, issue detection, funnel and heatmap insights, and RBAC. Included at no additional cost above 100K monthly sessions.

  • Enterprise: Custom pricing. Pro + unlimited seats, streaming data export, self-hosted deployment.

Reviews

“I use the session replay and the network usage constantly. I'm a software developer, and so this really helps me debug my software. It's really useful to see the user details and scrub through the times and see how they interacted with the app. 

Usually a customer reports an issue, and then I have their email. I immediately go to [LogRocket] and type in their email and then pull up their relevant session.”

- Alexander F., Software Engineer

10. Google Analytics 4

ga4

Best for: Teams that need free, marketing-oriented event tracking.

G2 rating: 4.5/5

Google Analytics 4 is the free option most teams already run. It's tightly integrated with Google Ads and strong on traffic metrics like bounce rate, which makes it a reasonable place to start. 

But it wasn't made for product-specific analysis, so it falls short on cohort and behavioral segmentation and offers no native session replay or heatmaps. For Mixpanel power users, GA4 works better as a complement than a true replacement.

Key features:

  • Event-based tracking

  • Audience and funnel reporting

  • Native Google Ads integration

  • Free, generous usage limits

Pros

  • Free for most businesses

  • Native Google Ads integration

  • Widely adopted, easy to hire for

Cons

  • Built for marketing analytics, not deep product analytics

  • It offers no session replay, heatmaps, or friction detection

  • Weaker group/account-level (B2B) analytics than Mixpanel

Pricing

  • Free: Standard properties cost nothing to run, with data retention capped at 14 months, explorations sampled above 10 million events per query, and BigQuery export limited to 1 million events per day.

  • Analytics 360: Custom pricing. Higher collection and reporting limits, up to 50 months of retention, unsampled explorations, and billions of daily BigQuery events.

Reviews

“Google Analytics has been the standard for free website analytics for the 2+ decades I've been in the industry. It has changed quite a bit over that time, but it has always provided powerful analytical tools at no cost to the user.”

- Lindsey M., Marketing Director

How to evaluate a Mixpanel alternative

Now that you know what some good alternatives to Mixpanel are, the choice comes down to a few questions:

  • Does the platform capture data automatically, or does it need manual tagging?
    If an event was never tagged, automatic capture still lets you analyze that behavior retroactively. Event-based tools only show what you set up in advance.

  • How does pricing scale with volume?
    Cost usually ties to events, sessions, or tracked users, so model it at twice your current volume. That's where event- and session-based pricing tends to surprise teams.

  • Does it connect quantitative data to real sessions?
    A funnel shows you where users drop off, but not why. Look for a live demonstration that ties a specific drop-off to a real session.

  • Can non-technical teams get answers on their own?
    PMs, analysts, and CX leads should reach insights without routing every request through engineering. If answers depend on someone writing a query, that becomes a bottleneck.

  • What can the AI do?
    Some AI only reports on predefined metrics. What matters is whether it can surface answers about behavior it wasn't pre-configured to track.

  • What's the full cost of ownership?
    Look past the subscription to implementation time, ongoing maintenance, and whether reaching full value requires paid professional services.

How to put behavioral data to work

Start by mapping the flows where behavioral data has the clearest revenue impact, like onboarding, activation, key feature adoption, and conversion. Get PMs and analysts direct access while the rollout is still underway. The teams closest to the roadmap are the ones who turn insights into decisions.

Once those flows are mapped, anomaly alerts can surface friction like form abandonment or rage clicks before it affects retention or revenue. Connect behavioral data to your warehouse and BI tools so those signals show up in the reporting. Then review the findings on a schedule. That way you can turn them into input for sprint planning instead of one-time audits.

behavioral-data-add

See the why behind every metric with Fullstory

An events-only stack tells you what happened in aggregate, but not which step to fix first or why users hesitated. 

Fullstory works differently; it captures behavioral data automatically and retroactively, then connects it to the session-level context behind each metric. That's the foundation of intelligent digital experiences, where the product adapts to real behavior instead of guesswork.

StoryAI answers questions in plain language, so teams trace a drop-off to the behavior that caused it without having to plan every event. And because Fullstory is Private by Default, sensitive data stays masked from the start.

If your team wants that depth without the manual setup, Fullstory is where to look next.

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Our team of data and user experience experts shares tips and best practices. We are committed to introducing our audience to important topics surrounding analytics, behavioral data, user experience, product development, culture, engineering and more.

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