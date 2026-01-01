Fullstory

Fullstory automatically captures complete behavioral data alongside traditional event metrics to reveal the exact reason behind user actions. With that context, teams can diagnose friction and act immediately, no missing sessions and no reproduction steps required.



LogRocket

Galileo AI only flags what got recorded. At higher volumes, Conditional Recording decides which sessions are captured before Galileo ever sees them, so the friction point a team is chasing may never have been recorded in the first place.