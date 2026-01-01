FULLSTORY VS LOGROCKET

Curated is another word for incomplete.

Some tools only capture what their rules flag, leaving gaps. Fullstory captures everything automatically, so all the context is there when you need it.

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Why customers choose Fullstory over LogRocket

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  • checkmarkCaptures every user interaction automatically from day one, with nothing to configure and nothing to sample
  • checkmarkOne lightweight snippet adapts instantly to product changes, so engineers never spend time writing or maintaining capture rules
  • checkmarkStoryAI and Agentic Session Review work retroactively across 100% of your behavioral data, so you can ask new questions today about sessions from months ago
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  • x-iconAs traffic grows, Conditional Recording forces a choice between full visibility and lower cost, and whatever falls outside the rules was never captured
  • x-iconPII protection depends on developers manually configuring sanitizer functions for every request and response, so a missed field means exposed data
  • x-iconGalileo AI and full product analytics sit behind the Professional tier, which locks teams into an annual contract with no month-to-month option

Powering leading digital experiences

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  • JetBlue logo
  • Adobe logo
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  • KeyBank logo
  • Mammut logo
  • Sprout Social logo
  • iHerb logo
  • Papa John's logo
  • Newell Brands logo
  • The Farmer's Dog logo
  • Bill logo
  • CarMax logo
  • FreshBooks logo
  • Grammarly logo
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Intelligent digital experiences. Powered by human context.

See what actually happened, not just what got flagged

Checkout funnel analytics dashboard showing conversion drop-off with session summary highlighting dead click on submit button.

Fullstory

Fullstory automatically captures complete behavioral data alongside traditional event metrics to reveal the exact reason behind user actions. With that context, teams can diagnose friction and act immediately, no missing sessions and no reproduction steps required.


LogRocket

Galileo AI only flags what got recorded. At higher volumes, Conditional Recording decides which sessions are captured before Galileo ever sees them, so the friction point a team is chasing may never have been recorded in the first place.

One snippet. No rules to tune.

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Fullstory

Fullstory uses a single, lightweight script to automatically capture every digital interaction, adapting instantly to site or app updates. Developers focus on building features, not managing tags.


LogRocket

LogRocket captures every session until volume grows and Conditional Recording decides what gets retained. Teams must configure and continually tune the rules to manage their session recording strategy. Set the wrong rule, and the data you needed is gone.

AI that understands your users

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Fullstory

AI is only as good as the data feeding it. Fullstory's StoryAI and Agentic Session Review are built on Fullcapture, an auto-captured stream of semantic signals and behavioral context. These AI models pinpoint the true reason behind user behavior rather than flagging surface-level anomalies.


LogRocket

LogRocket's AI is trained to recommend sessions based on the recording rules you've configured. Anything outside those conditions never enters the model, so its recommendations are only as complete as your rule-tuning.

Learn how Fullstory can accelerate your business

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Background
5-star rating

"We need something more robust than LogRocket"

We think that at our phase in business, we think that we need something more robust than LogRocket.

Product Manager, FinOps SaaS

5-star rating

"With LogRocket, we had issues."

With LogRocket, we had issues. It was just killing our network latency. Every single request was half a second to one second slower.

Software Engineer, Fintech

Fullstory vs. LogRocket at a glance

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Enterprise-grade intelligent digital experience company

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AI-first session replay and product analytics platform

Designed forDesigned forProduct teams, UX researchers, engineering, CX leadersDesigned forFront-end engineers and developers
Primary UsePrimary UseAutomatically capture every user interaction & behavioral context across web and mobile to diagnose UX friction and optimize conversion.Primary UseSession replay and AI-assisted issue triage built for debugging, with product analytics available as you move up in tier.
Data Capture MethodsData Capture MethodsFullcapture automatically captures interactions, so teams can analyze retroactively, see frustration signals, and understand context.Data Capture MethodsCaptures sessions up to plan volume; Conditional Recording limits what's captured as traffic grows, trading completeness for cost control.
AI InsightsAI InsightsStoryAI surfaces funnel drop-offs, session summaries, and hidden opportunities proactively.AI InsightsGalileo AI recommends sessions it flags as high-impact and generates natural-language issue summaries.
MCP & Agent SupportMCP & Agent SupportOfficial MCP server surfaces sessions, segments, and behavioral metrics to AI agents. Agentic Session Review removes the need to watch individual replays.MCP & Agent SupportPublic MCP/API access on paid tiers, but it's raw data access. No agentic session review, someone still has to watch replays or build the analysis layer.
Privacy ModelPrivacy ModelPrivate by Default: Sensitive PII is masked client-side automatically, before any data leaves the browser.Privacy ModelAJAX recording can pull request and response headers containing sensitive data; privacy controls require code.
Deployment OptionsDeployment OptionsOne snippet. Data flows immediately. Designed for minimal ongoing engineering; teams can layer in custom events as needed.Deployment OptionsSDK installs in hours, but recording rules need ongoing tuning as volume grows. Self-hosted available on Enterprise.
Pricing & PlansPricing & PlansFullstory Free (30K sessions/mo) + Business, Advanced, Enterprise tiersPricing & PlansFree (1,000 sessions/mo, 1-month retention); Galileo AI and full analytics require an annual contract.
MobileMobileNative iOS and Android SDK with Fullcapture, no instrumentation required; available on paid plans.MobileiOS, Android, React Native, Flutter, Ionic, and Expo SDKs, lower-fidelity mobile session replay than web.
SetupSetupHours (one-time install, no ongoing tuning required).SetupHours for SDK install; ongoing tuning is needed to control what's captured and redacted.

Frequently asked questions

Can Fullstory replace LogRocket?

Background

Get a walkthrough

With LogRocket, you see what its rules flag. With Fullstory, you see everything, including what you didn't know to look for.