FULLSTORY VS LOGROCKET
Curated is another word for incomplete.
Some tools only capture what their rules flag, leaving gaps. Fullstory captures everything automatically, so all the context is there when you need it.
Why customers choose Fullstory over LogRocket
- Captures every user interaction automatically from day one, with nothing to configure and nothing to sample
- One lightweight snippet adapts instantly to product changes, so engineers never spend time writing or maintaining capture rules
- StoryAI and Agentic Session Review work retroactively across 100% of your behavioral data, so you can ask new questions today about sessions from months ago
- As traffic grows, Conditional Recording forces a choice between full visibility and lower cost, and whatever falls outside the rules was never captured
- PII protection depends on developers manually configuring sanitizer functions for every request and response, so a missed field means exposed data
- Galileo AI and full product analytics sit behind the Professional tier, which locks teams into an annual contract with no month-to-month option
Powering leading digital experiences
Intelligent digital experiences. Powered by human context.
See what actually happened, not just what got flagged
Fullstory
Fullstory automatically captures complete behavioral data alongside traditional event metrics to reveal the exact reason behind user actions. With that context, teams can diagnose friction and act immediately, no missing sessions and no reproduction steps required.
LogRocket
Galileo AI only flags what got recorded. At higher volumes, Conditional Recording decides which sessions are captured before Galileo ever sees them, so the friction point a team is chasing may never have been recorded in the first place.
One snippet. No rules to tune.
Fullstory
Fullstory uses a single, lightweight script to automatically capture every digital interaction, adapting instantly to site or app updates. Developers focus on building features, not managing tags.
LogRocket
LogRocket captures every session until volume grows and Conditional Recording decides what gets retained. Teams must configure and continually tune the rules to manage their session recording strategy. Set the wrong rule, and the data you needed is gone.
AI that understands your users
Fullstory
AI is only as good as the data feeding it. Fullstory's StoryAI and Agentic Session Review are built on Fullcapture, an auto-captured stream of semantic signals and behavioral context. These AI models pinpoint the true reason behind user behavior rather than flagging surface-level anomalies.
LogRocket
LogRocket's AI is trained to recommend sessions based on the recording rules you've configured. Anything outside those conditions never enters the model, so its recommendations are only as complete as your rule-tuning.
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"We need something more robust than LogRocket"
We think that at our phase in business, we think that we need something more robust than LogRocket.
Product Manager, FinOps SaaS
"With LogRocket, we had issues."
With LogRocket, we had issues. It was just killing our network latency. Every single request was half a second to one second slower.
Software Engineer, Fintech
Fullstory vs. LogRocket at a glance
Enterprise-grade intelligent digital experience company
AI-first session replay and product analytics platform
|Designed for
|Designed forProduct teams, UX researchers, engineering, CX leaders
|Designed forFront-end engineers and developers
|Primary Use
|Primary UseAutomatically capture every user interaction & behavioral context across web and mobile to diagnose UX friction and optimize conversion.
|Primary UseSession replay and AI-assisted issue triage built for debugging, with product analytics available as you move up in tier.
|Data Capture Methods
|Data Capture MethodsFullcapture automatically captures interactions, so teams can analyze retroactively, see frustration signals, and understand context.
|Data Capture MethodsCaptures sessions up to plan volume; Conditional Recording limits what's captured as traffic grows, trading completeness for cost control.
|AI Insights
|AI InsightsStoryAI surfaces funnel drop-offs, session summaries, and hidden opportunities proactively.
|AI InsightsGalileo AI recommends sessions it flags as high-impact and generates natural-language issue summaries.
|MCP & Agent Support
|MCP & Agent SupportOfficial MCP server surfaces sessions, segments, and behavioral metrics to AI agents. Agentic Session Review removes the need to watch individual replays.
|MCP & Agent SupportPublic MCP/API access on paid tiers, but it's raw data access. No agentic session review, someone still has to watch replays or build the analysis layer.
|Privacy Model
|Privacy ModelPrivate by Default: Sensitive PII is masked client-side automatically, before any data leaves the browser.
|Privacy ModelAJAX recording can pull request and response headers containing sensitive data; privacy controls require code.
|Deployment Options
|Deployment OptionsOne snippet. Data flows immediately. Designed for minimal ongoing engineering; teams can layer in custom events as needed.
|Deployment OptionsSDK installs in hours, but recording rules need ongoing tuning as volume grows. Self-hosted available on Enterprise.
|Pricing & Plans
|Pricing & PlansFullstory Free (30K sessions/mo) + Business, Advanced, Enterprise tiers
|Pricing & PlansFree (1,000 sessions/mo, 1-month retention); Galileo AI and full analytics require an annual contract.
|Mobile
|MobileNative iOS and Android SDK with Fullcapture, no instrumentation required; available on paid plans.
|MobileiOS, Android, React Native, Flutter, Ionic, and Expo SDKs, lower-fidelity mobile session replay than web.
|Setup
|SetupHours (one-time install, no ongoing tuning required).
|SetupHours for SDK install; ongoing tuning is needed to control what's captured and redacted.
Frequently asked questions
Can Fullstory replace LogRocket?
Does Fullstory require tagging?
What happens if I want to track custom events in Fullstory?
Does Fullstory work for mobile apps?
Does Fullstory integrate with data warehouses?
What are some alternatives to LogRocket?
How does Fullstory pricing compare to LogRocket?
What is the difference between Fullstory and LogRocket?
Get a walkthrough
With LogRocket, you see what its rules flag. With Fullstory, you see everything, including what you didn't know to look for.