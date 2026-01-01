Fullstory vs. Pendo
Pendo drives adoption. Fullstory drives action.
Pendo only tracks what you've manually tagged, and session replay doesn't start recording until you turn it on, so anything before that is gone for good. Fullstory's Fullcapture records every session automatically from day one, so you see the full behavioral picture without setup, and StoryAI turns that insight into action in real time.
Why customers choose Fullstory over Pendo
- Captures every session automatically from day one. No tagging plan, no CSS selectors, no waiting for data to backfill.
- Pairs product & behavioral data with the session behind them, so teams stop arguing over what a chart means
- Adapts to every site update automatically. Data stays clean with no engineering bottlenecks.
- Nothing is tracked until it's manually tagged with CSS selectors or the visual tagger, meaning only that one element is covered going forward.
- Session replay is a paid add-on that isn't included until the Core tier, and it only records from the moment it's turned on.
- Every redesign means retagging elements before Pendo can see them again
Powering leading digital experiences
Intelligent digital experiences. Powered by human context.
See why users drop off, not just where
Fullstory
Fullstory pairs automatic behavioral capture with the event metrics you already track, so a drop-off comes with the session that explains it. Teams see the friction and fix it, no ticket needed to reproduce what happened.
Pendo
Pendo can flag funnel drops and follow up with targeted polling, but the "why" isn't built in. Uncovering actual friction requires session replay, which is locked behind a paid plan. Without it, diagnosing drop-offs is just guesswork.
One snippet, zero maintenance overhead
Fullstory
One lightweight snippet captures every interaction on your site or app and keeps working through redesigns. Engineers spend zero time maintaining tags.
Pendo
The snippet installs in under an hour, but tracking any specific feature means tagging it by CSS selector first. Those selectors are brittle: redesigns and dynamic class names, common in React and Angular apps, break them regularly, and guides can fail silently until someone notices and retags.
AI that understands your users
Fullstory
StoryAI runs on a complete, auto-captured stream of behavior, not just the events someone remembered to define. That's the difference between an AI that flags an anomaly and one that explains why it happened.
Pendo
Pendo's AI features focus on assisting guide creation and summarizing NPS feedback themes. Like the rest of the platform, they work from tagged events, so gaps in tagging become gaps in what the AI can analyze.
There's no visibility into what users are actually doing in the application.
We don't use Pendo much for analytics. It's more about publishing guides and collecting feature requests. There's no visibility into what users are actually doing in the application.
Sr. Product Manager, Financial Services
We're not able to track customers the way we want to.
We've also had a lot of issues with getting [Pendo] to work. Issues with customer service, not being able to help us with things. And we're not able to track customers the way we want to.
Director of User Experience, Cybersecurity
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Fullstory vs. Pendo at a glance
Intelligent digital experience company using complete behavioral capture to find friction and fix it in real time
Software experience platform combining product analytics, in-app guidance, and user feedback
|Designed for
|Designed forProduct teams, UX researchers, engineering, CX leaders
|Designed forProduct-led SaaS teams tracking feature usage and messaging users
|Primary Use
|Primary UseAutomatically capture every user interaction & behavioral context across web and mobile to diagnose UX friction and optimize conversion: no tagging required
|Primary UseEvent-tagged product analytics paired with in-app guides and feedback surveys; a feature has to be tagged by CSS selector before Pendo can track it
|Data Capture Methods
|Data Capture MethodsFullcapture automatically captures interactions, so teams can analyze retroactively, see frustration signals, and understand context.
|Data Capture MethodsAuto-captures raw clicks; CSS selector or visual tagging labels them as a Feature. Session replay records only forward from activation.
|AI Insights
|AI InsightsStoryAI proactively surfaces funnel drop-offs, session summaries, and hidden opportunities.
|AI InsightsPendo AI assists with guide creation and NPS themes, working from tagged data only.
|MCP & Agent Support
|MCP & Agent SupportThe Official MCP server surfaces sessions, segments, and metrics to AI agents; Agentic Session Review replaces the need to watch replays.
|MCP & Agent SupportPendo MCP connects AI tools and coding agents to Pendo's product data; Leo answers questions and drafts guide content.
|Privacy Model
|Privacy ModelPrivate by Default: Sensitive PII is securely masked client-side before transmission.
|Privacy ModelSOC2, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA compliant, with encryption and client-side replay masking.
|Deployment Options
|Deployment OptionsOne snippet. Data flows immediately. Designed for minimal ongoing engineering; teams can layer in custom events as needed.
|Deployment OptionsSDK implementation plus an upfront event taxonomy and instrumentation strategy; tags can break on redesigns.
|Pricing & Plans
|Pricing & PlansBusiness, Advanced, and Enterprise tiers built for org-wide rollouts (Free available at 30K sessions/mo to test drive)
|Pricing & PlansNo published pricing. Free (500 MAU cap), Base, Core, and Ultimate sold on request; replay starts at Core.
|Mobile
|MobileNative iOS and Android SDK with Fullcapture, no instrumentation required; available on paid plans
|MobileNative iOS/Android SDKs, with mobile guide events and replay image blocking added recently
|Setup
|SetupHours (one-time install, no instrumentation)
|SetupUnder an hour to install; tagging is ongoing
Frequently asked questions
Can Fullstory replace Pendo?
Does Fullstory require tagging?
What happens if I want to track custom events in Fullstory?
Does Fullstory work for mobile apps?
Does Fullstory integrate with data warehouses?
Does Fullstory offer in-app guides like Pendo?
Is session replay included in every Fullstory plan?
Get a walkthrough
Pendo shows you what you tagged. Fullstory shows you everything, tagged or not.