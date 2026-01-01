Fullstory

Fullstory pairs automatic behavioral capture with the event metrics you already track, so a drop-off comes with the session that explains it. Teams see the friction and fix it, no ticket needed to reproduce what happened.



Pendo

Pendo can flag funnel drops and follow up with targeted polling, but the "why" isn't built in. Uncovering actual friction requires session replay, which is locked behind a paid plan. Without it, diagnosing drop-offs is just guesswork.