Fullstory vs. Pendo

Pendo drives adoption. Fullstory drives action.

Pendo only tracks what you've manually tagged, and session replay doesn't start recording until you turn it on, so anything before that is gone for good. Fullstory's Fullcapture records every session automatically from day one, so you see the full behavioral picture without setup, and StoryAI turns that insight into action in real time.

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Why customers choose Fullstory over Pendo

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  • checkmarkCaptures every session automatically from day one. No tagging plan, no CSS selectors, no waiting for data to backfill.
  • checkmarkPairs product & behavioral data with the session behind them, so teams stop arguing over what a chart means
  • checkmarkAdapts to every site update automatically. Data stays clean with no engineering bottlenecks.
fs-compare-logo-pendo
  • x-iconNothing is tracked until it's manually tagged with CSS selectors or the visual tagger, meaning only that one element is covered going forward.
  • x-iconSession replay is a paid add-on that isn't included until the Core tier, and it only records from the moment it's turned on.
  • x-iconEvery redesign means retagging elements before Pendo can see them again

Powering leading digital experiences

  • Pizza Hut logo
  • JetBlue logo
  • Adobe logo
  • KeyBank logo
  • Mammut logo
  • Sprout Social logo
  • iHerb logo
  • Papa John's logo
  • Newell Brands logo
  • The Farmer's Dog logo
  • Bill logo
  • CarMax logo
  • FreshBooks logo
  • Grammarly logo
  • ServiceTitan logo
  • Duolingo logo
  • TBC Bank logo
  • Caesars logo
  • Zipcar logo
  • Fanatics logo
  • Patagonia logo
  • Vivid Seats logo
  • taco-bell-logo

Intelligent digital experiences. Powered by human context.

See why users drop off, not just where

Checkout funnel analytics dashboard showing conversion drop-off with session summary highlighting dead click on submit button.

Fullstory

Fullstory pairs automatic behavioral capture with the event metrics you already track, so a drop-off comes with the session that explains it. Teams see the friction and fix it, no ticket needed to reproduce what happened.


Pendo

Pendo can flag funnel drops and follow up with targeted polling, but the "why" isn't built in. Uncovering actual friction requires session replay, which is locked behind a paid plan. Without it, diagnosing drop-offs is just guesswork.

One snippet, zero maintenance overhead

Code snippet showing HTML head section with meta tags and a colorful banner instructing to paste Fullstory snippet.

Fullstory

One lightweight snippet captures every interaction on your site or app and keeps working through redesigns. Engineers spend zero time maintaining tags.


Pendo

The snippet installs in under an hour, but tracking any specific feature means tagging it by CSS selector first. Those selectors are brittle: redesigns and dynamic class names, common in React and Angular apps, break them regularly, and guides can fail silently until someone notices and retags.

AI that understands your users

Session replay interface showing SUV filter selection and price range filter of $25,000 to $30,000 with timestamps.

Fullstory

StoryAI runs on a complete, auto-captured stream of behavior, not just the events someone remembered to define. That's the difference between an AI that flags an anomaly and one that explains why it happened.


Pendo

Pendo's AI features focus on assisting guide creation and summarizing NPS feedback themes. Like the rest of the platform, they work from tagged events, so gaps in tagging become gaps in what the AI can analyze.

Learn how Fullstory can accelerate your business

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Background
5-star rating

There's no visibility into what users are actually doing in the application.

We don't use Pendo much for analytics. It's more about publishing guides and collecting feature requests. There's no visibility into what users are actually doing in the application.

Sr. Product Manager, Financial Services

5-star rating

We're not able to track customers the way we want to.

We've also had a lot of issues with getting [Pendo] to work. Issues with customer service, not being able to help us with things. And we're not able to track customers the way we want to.

Director of User Experience, Cybersecurity

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Fullstory vs. Pendo at a glance

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Intelligent digital experience company using complete behavioral capture to find friction and fix it in real time

fs-compare-logo-pendo

Software experience platform combining product analytics, in-app guidance, and user feedback

Designed forDesigned forProduct teams, UX researchers, engineering, CX leadersDesigned forProduct-led SaaS teams tracking feature usage and messaging users
Primary UsePrimary UseAutomatically capture every user interaction & behavioral context across web and mobile to diagnose UX friction and optimize conversion: no tagging requiredPrimary UseEvent-tagged product analytics paired with in-app guides and feedback surveys; a feature has to be tagged by CSS selector before Pendo can track it
Data Capture MethodsData Capture MethodsFullcapture automatically captures interactions, so teams can analyze retroactively, see frustration signals, and understand context.Data Capture MethodsAuto-captures raw clicks; CSS selector or visual tagging labels them as a Feature. Session replay records only forward from activation.
AI InsightsAI InsightsStoryAI proactively surfaces funnel drop-offs, session summaries, and hidden opportunities.AI InsightsPendo AI assists with guide creation and NPS themes, working from tagged data only.
MCP & Agent SupportMCP & Agent SupportThe Official MCP server surfaces sessions, segments, and metrics to AI agents; Agentic Session Review replaces the need to watch replays.MCP & Agent SupportPendo MCP connects AI tools and coding agents to Pendo's product data; Leo answers questions and drafts guide content.
Privacy ModelPrivacy ModelPrivate by Default: Sensitive PII is securely masked client-side before transmission.Privacy ModelSOC2, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA compliant, with encryption and client-side replay masking.
Deployment OptionsDeployment OptionsOne snippet. Data flows immediately. Designed for minimal ongoing engineering; teams can layer in custom events as needed.Deployment OptionsSDK implementation plus an upfront event taxonomy and instrumentation strategy; tags can break on redesigns.
Pricing & PlansPricing & PlansBusiness, Advanced, and Enterprise tiers built for org-wide rollouts (Free available at 30K sessions/mo to test drive)Pricing & PlansNo published pricing. Free (500 MAU cap), Base, Core, and Ultimate sold on request; replay starts at Core.
MobileMobileNative iOS and Android SDK with Fullcapture, no instrumentation required; available on paid plansMobileNative iOS/Android SDKs, with mobile guide events and replay image blocking added recently
SetupSetupHours (one-time install, no instrumentation)SetupUnder an hour to install; tagging is ongoing

Frequently asked questions

Can Fullstory replace Pendo?

Background

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Pendo shows you what you tagged. Fullstory shows you everything, tagged or not.