The Fullstory Team

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Our team of data and user experience experts shares tips and best practices. We are committed to introducing our audience to important topics surrounding analytics, behavioral data, user experience, product development, culture, engineering and more.

More by The Fullstory Team

fs-mcp-prompts
Engineering5 min read
Prompts and use cases to get the most out of Fullstory MCP

Learn how to structure prompts for the Fullstory MCP to turn hours of manual bug investigation into seconds of automated, behavior-driven triage.

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heatmaps
Insights3 min read
Introducing a new approach to visual analytics

Fullstory's heatmaps already give teams a clear view of how users move through a page. Learn how we’re taking that foundation further.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Flutter Blog
3 min read
Stop debugging shadows in your Flutter app

Stop guessing what your users are seeing. Our expanded Early Access for Flutter gives teams the truth behind user behavior, faster than ever before.

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[Blog] What is conversion rate optimization?
14 min read
E-commerce conversion rate optimization: Turn more visitors into buyers

Learn how ecommerce product managers can improve conversion rates using behavioral data, funnel analysis, session re

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Harnessing Finserv Data
Insights4 min read
Redefining trust in financial services: From reactive defense to proactive intelligence

Learn how financial organizations can build trust by using behavioral insights to shift from reacting to problems to preventing them.

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Retail AI
Insights3 min read
Retail transformation: Win the AI revolution with intelligent experiences

Discover how AI is transforming retail by predicting customer needs, eliminating invisible friction points, enabling transactional agents, and more.

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onboarding
Insights5 min read
The role of AI in driving product adoption in SaaS

Learn how AI-driven autonomous insights help teams move from reactive dashboards to proactive optimization and fix friction before it impacts revenue.

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customer feedback
Deep Dives12 min read
Customer feedback: How to collect it, analyze it, and turn insight into action

Learn how to collect customer feedback, connect it to behavior, and close the loop to improve CX, retention, and product decisions.

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Fullstory vs Quantum Metric
6 min read
Fullstory vs. Quantum Metric: A breakdown for enterprise teams

Fullstory versus Quantum Metric, which platform offers true autocapture and the fastest answers with less manual effort?

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