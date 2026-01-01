The Fullstory Team
Expert group of contributors , null
Our team of data and user experience experts shares tips and best practices. We are committed to introducing our audience to important topics surrounding analytics, behavioral data, user experience, product development, culture, engineering and more.
More by The Fullstory Team
Learn how to structure prompts for the Fullstory MCP to turn hours of manual bug investigation into seconds of automated, behavior-driven triage.
Fullstory's heatmaps already give teams a clear view of how users move through a page. Learn how we’re taking that foundation further.�
Stop guessing what your users are seeing. Our expanded Early Access for Flutter gives teams the truth behind user behavior, faster than ever before.
Learn how ecommerce product managers can improve conversion rates using behavioral data, funnel analysis, session re
Learn how financial organizations can build trust by using behavioral insights to shift from reacting to problems to preventing them.
Discover how AI is transforming retail by predicting customer needs, eliminating invisible friction points, enabling transactional agents, and more.
Learn how AI-driven autonomous insights help teams move from reactive dashboards to proactive optimization and fix friction before it impacts revenue.
Learn how to collect customer feedback, connect it to behavior, and close the loop to improve CX, retention, and product decisions.
Fullstory versus Quantum Metric, which platform offers true autocapture and the fastest answers with less manual effort?