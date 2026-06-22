StoryAI Agents: Expert analysis & 24/7 monitoring, built on behavioral data

Most teams using Fullstory have gotten good at finding problems. Session replay, opportunities, funnel analysis—these tools surface what’s going wrong. The work that follows, figuring out why, confirming the scope, routing the finding to the right person, doing it again after the next release, has always landed back on a human.

StoryAI Agents is built to take on that work. Where StoryAI gave you faster answers, Agents complete entire jobs. They investigate issues, monitor releases, analyze funnel performance, and watch for high-value behavioral moments across every session, without waiting to be asked.

→ StoryAI Agents was one of three products we announced at our Summer Release Event. See what else is new.

Built on Fullcapture

What makes agents reliable is the data underneath them. StoryAI Agents work from Fullstory’s complete behavioral record—every click, scroll, network call, DOM change, and error, captured automatically without manual tagging or sampling. Every output links back to session replays, so findings can be verified rather than taken on faith.

Expert Agents: on-demand investigation

Expert Agents are purpose-built for the jobs Fullstory users have always come to the product to do. The difference is they do the investigative work for you.

Issue Investigator takes a problem description—a reported bug, a pasted support email, anything—and digs in autonomously. It finds the affected sessions, identifies what happened, and returns a diagnosis with suggested next steps. What previously took a cycle of ticket logging, session hunting, and cross-referencing is compressed to minutes.

In practice: a product team noticed friction spikes on a spring homepage campaign. Issue Investigator traced the dead clicks to a surge in network errors on the product detail page, and identified the cause: images were pointing to the wrong URL rather than the CDN. The finding went straight to the team’s Slack channel.

Conversion Optimizer analyzes your most important user outcomes and uses behavioral evidence to identify where and why users are dropping off. It produces optimization recommendations grounded in what users actually did, not inferred from aggregate patterns.

Release Analyzer assesses the behavioral impact of a specific code release. Rather than manually monitoring dashboards after a deploy, you can ask Release Analyzer to evaluate what changed for users and flag any regressions.

Session Finder locates sessions matching a natural language description. Instead of building a segment from scratch, you describe what you’re looking for and the agent finds the relevant sessions.

24/7 Monitoring Agents: always-on coverage

Expert Agents run when you ask them to. Monitoring Agents run continuously, watching your data and alerting your team when something needs attention.

These agents are configured with a specific job to do and a delivery channel to report to. When the condition they’re watching for is met, they send the finding wherever your team works—Slack, email, or another connected tool.

A few of the agents available:

Release Health Monitor continuously watches for errors and behavioral regressions after each deploy, so issues surface immediately rather than when customers start reporting them.

Conversions Optimizer tracks drops in a configured funnel and flags anomalies as they develop.

VIP Frustration detects when a high-value user hits a defined level of friction, summarizes their session, and sends it to the support team to follow up. The support agent receives the behavioral context before the customer has to explain anything.

The monitoring agents cover both aggregate trends—conversion rates, error rates, engagement metrics—and individual session-level behavioral triggers. A spike in aggregate data might warrant attention. A VIP user rage-clicking through a broken flow almost certainly does.

StoryAI Home

StoryAI Agents live inside a new hub in the Fullstory UI called StoryAI Home. Expert Agents are available on demand from a central interface. Monitoring Agents are configured, tracked, and managed there as well, with a live dashboard showing their activity and the insights they’ve surfaced over time.

Early access

StoryAI Agents is now in early access. Talk to your account team to learn more.

→ StoryAI Agents was one of three products we announced at our Summer Release Event. See what else is new.