It’s easy to spot desire paths in the real world. Walk across almost any college campus or city park, and you’ll see a worn trail cutting across the lawn where people skipped the paved walkway. Those trails are proof that people will take the most direct route to where they're going, whether or not anyone designed it.

Digital products have desire paths too. Users export reports to spreadsheets, search for features that sit one click away in the nav, and edit URLs to skip steps. Each workaround is a form of user friction, the gap between how you built the experience and how people actually use it. For years, these alternate paths were nearly invisible. But behavioral data has changed that, and AI now surfaces those patterns at scale.

Here's how to find the desire paths in your product and decide which ones you can use for a better user experience.

Key Takeaways Desire paths are the unplanned routes that users take when a designed flow doesn’t match what they’re trying to do.

In digital products, desire paths show up as workarounds and friction signals like rage clicks, U-turns, and repeated searches.

Tagged-event analytics misses desire paths because it only measures the paths you designed.

User flow analysis, powered by behavioral data and AI, makes desire paths visible, so teams can prioritize and pave the ones that matter.

What is a desire path?

A desire path is an unplanned trail that forms when people repeatedly choose their own route over the one designed for them. They’re also called desire lines, social trails, or cow paths. (Fun fact: Fullstory's original code name was CowPaths.) Whatever the name, a desire path shows where people actually want to go, which isn't always where planners expected.

Some planners wait to see where those trails form before they pour concrete. Michigan State University's campus planners estimate that about three-quarters of the sidewalks on the older north campus started as unplanned dirt trails. Walt Disney took a similar view at Disneyland. According to in Designing Disney, when gardeners asked for a fence to keep guests out of a trampled flower bed, Walt told them to pave it instead. His reasoning: Guests who make their own path usually have a good reason.

Desire paths are hard evidence of what people need, and the smartest designers treat them as a free set of instructions.

What are desire paths in UX and product design?

In UX and product design, a desire path is any workaround users invent when an interface doesn't match how they actually work. The designed user path says one thing, and real behavior says another. In enterprise products, desire paths usually look like this:

Exporting data to spreadsheets to build a view the product doesn't offer

Using search to reach a page instead of clicking through the navigation

Looping with the back button to compare options or recover lost context

Editing URLs directly to skip steps or jump to a filtered view

Repurposing a feature, like tracking status in a notes field because there's no status field

Each workaround typically points to a specific pain point, such as a user experience path that's too long, a missing feature, an existing feature doing a job it wasn't designed for, or navigation that doesn't reflect how people think about the product.

Some of the best-known paved desire paths came from early users of Twitter (now X). With no built-in way to group posts by topic, users started putting a pound sign in front of keywords. Twitter made hashtags clickable in 2009. Retweets followed the same arc: People copied posts by hand and added "RT" until Twitter built a native retweet button that same year.

Enterprise teams can pave paths the same way. If users export the same report to a spreadsheet every week, that's a case for a native dashboard. If they keep searching for the same settings page, the path belongs in the main navigation.

Why desire paths are hard to see in digital products

On a campus lawn, a desire path shows itself clearly. In a digital product, users can't wear a trail into the interface, so their detours leave no visible mark.

Most analytics setups make this worse: Funnels and tagged events only report on the paths you designed, and desire paths happen off of those paths by definition. You can't report a route nobody thought to tag, and standard website pathing reports share the same blind spot. They only show the steps you defined, not the detours between them.

In a digital product, behavioral data is the worn grass. It records every click, scroll, search, and hesitation, including the ones nobody planned for. For example, say hundreds of users on an insurance portal open the claims page, hit the back button, search "claim status," and land on a page buried three levels deep in the nav. No funnel was built to track that loop, but in behavioral data it shows up as clearly as a trail across a lawn.

Catch the paths your tags miss.

Steps to finding desire paths with user flow analysis

Finding a desire path takes two kinds of work: spotting where users leave the designed route and understanding why. The first three steps below use user flow analysis to spot the detours. The last two show which ones affect the most users and confirm why people take them.

Compare intended journeys with user path visualization

Start with the journey you designed, then lay real user paths on top of it. Journey maps and funnels show where the two diverge (the step where users leave the designed flow and where they go instead). Our guide to customer journey maps covers how to build the baseline journey you'll compare against.

For example, a banking app might expect users to find statements through Accounts, then Account details, then Statements. User path visualization shows many users opening the help center and searching "statements" instead. That divergence is the desire path.

Watch for friction signals

A shopper taps a product image three times, expecting a larger view that never opens. Another bounces between the cart and the shipping page, looking for a cost that shows up too late.

Desire paths often start with moments like these. Friction signals like rage clicks, dead clicks, error clicks, thrashed cursors (when a user erratically moves their mouse), and U-turns mark the moments users give up on the designed route.

Look for workaround behavior

Every Monday, a SaaS admin exports the full user list and reformats it in a spreadsheet. That export is a desire path, and a saved report view would pave it.

Repeated searches for something already in the navigation, copying and pasting between screens, frequent exports, and support contacts to finish a digital task all signal that users have found their own route.

Let AI run user behavior path analysis at scale

For products with millions of interactions, one-by-one session review doesn't scale. StoryAI Opportunities surfaces friction patterns automatically from Fullcapture data and ranks them by estimated revenue impact. StoryAI Summaries condense session behavior into short explanations of what happened. Together, they show which desire paths affect the most users without hours of manual review.

For example, instead of watching hundreds of checkout sessions, a team can start from a pattern flagged by StoryAI Opportunities. Each opportunity groups real sessions that share the same friction, so it reflects actual user behavior rather than one representative session. One might show that users who apply a promo code often drop off at payment. From there, the team reads summaries of a handful of those sessions to confirm what's happening.

Validate with session replay and in-app surveys

Simple logic dictates that patterns show what users do, and context explains why. Session replay shows the moments around a pattern, while an in-app survey through Guides and Surveys asks users directly what they were trying to do.

For example, if users keep editing URLs to reach a filtered view, a one-question survey on that page can confirm whether they need a saved filter or a better default.

How to pave a desire path

Once you spot a desire path, the work is only half done. To pave it well, you need an understanding of user data and an intuitive interpretation of how the workaround works. Here's a process for what to do once you've found a preferred path:

Quantify the path. Count the users and sessions that follow it, how often it recurs, which screens it starts on, and where it appears to end.

Prioritize it. Use those numbers to weigh the path's volume against its value (the outcome it leads to) and its risk (what could break if you change it).

Decide whether to pave, guide, or block. Pave high-volume, high-value paths by building them into the product. Guide users when the designed path is right but hard to find. Block paths that create risk (like workarounds that skip a required compliance step).

Ship the change. Start with the smallest change that tests your assumption.

Measure the result. Compare completion rates, time to complete, and friction signals before and after.

You don't always need a full engineering sprint to pave a path. With Fullstory Guides and Surveys, product teams can add an in-app guide or hotspot that points users to a feature that already exists but is hard to find. If users keep hunting for a setting, for example, a short in-app onboarding flow can walk them to it while the longer-term fix (like moving that setting into the main navigation) waits on the roadmap.

Discover how Lottoland paved a registration workaround and cut errors by 63%

Lottoland is an online lottery and gaming operator. When rolling out Chroma, its new web experience, the registration funnel initially looked healthy.

Fullstory's behavioral data told a different story: Nearly all the drop-off happened at step one.

The reason was a classic desire path. Some players already had an account without realizing it. Others had trouble logging in and created a new account as a workaround, taking their own route back into the product instead of the designed one.

Instead of fencing that path off, Lottoland paved it. The team introduced "passwordless" login on Chroma UK to let players sign in with a one-time passcode. This login type is faster on mobile and makes account recovery easier. And it cuts reliance on passwords that can be reused or forgotten.

The results: Acting on the step-one insight cut registration error rates on Chroma by 63%. Passwordless login, along with fixes to early friction in the new flow, lifted login conversion 8%. Fullstory showed the team the detour. Today, StoryAI Opportunities can surface a pattern like this automatically, so teams can find the next desire path sooner.

Find and pave desire paths with Fullstory

Every well-traveled desire path in your product is a group of users showing you a better way to work. As a behavioral data platform, Fullstory captures the interactions that make desire paths visible, and StoryAI surfaces the ones that matter most. With Fullstory Analytics and Guides and Surveys, teams can measure those paths and point users in the right direction while longer-term fixes get built.