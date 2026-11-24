A year ago, I wrote that brands would soon need a way to tell human visitors from AI agents, and that this identification would prove pivotal when it came time to measure success.

I still believe identification matters. But a year of watching agents evolve has changed where I think it belongs in the story. It isn't the destination. It's the on-ramp.

The detection arms race.

Right now, most teams answer "human or agent?" by inference. They look at IP ranges, viewport sizes, browser versions, pointer movement and typing cadence. For a while, that works. But every one of those signals is something an agent can change, and agents are changing them. Pointer movement now follows human-looking curves. Traffic comes from a widening range of IP addresses as agents scale across more servers. Screen sizes and browser versions vary from one session to the next.

Several of these signals are also ones nearly every analytics tool collects, which means no one holds a lasting edge in reading them.

That doesn't make detection by inference useless. It makes it perishable. Any approach that depends on agents looking different from humans is a bet against how agents are being built, which is to look more like humans with each release.

Standards will solve agent identification.

The durable answer won't come from better guessing. It will come from industry standards.

That shift is already underway. On November 13, Sierra and Meta released version 1.0 of the Personal Agent Protocol, known as Poppy. It covers what happens when an agent arrives at a company's site: the agent says who it is and finds out what it's allowed to do. Poppy is on for everyone who uses Meta's Muse agent, which looks for it first on every site it visits, and Shopify has enabled it for every merchant on its platform. It complements the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) that Google introduced in January, which handles the shopping itself, from product discovery to checkout. In the same few weeks, Cloudflare proposed an identity framework for agent access and the Linux Foundation took on Agent Name Service, a DNS-based identity standard.

Adoption won't be uniform, and some agents will still work through a site's front end without announcing anything. But as declaring identity becomes the default for the major agents and platforms, identification starts to look like plumbing: necessary, standardized and increasingly invisible. Either way, the conclusion is the same: knowing whether a visitor is an agent only gets you so far.

Then the real question arrives.

Once there is broad agreement on who is visiting, a more important question comes into focus: did the visit work?

Consider an agent sent to "find a dress for a semiformal wedding in Vermont in June." Knowing it's an agent tells you almost nothing about whether it found one. Did it get past the size selector? Did a promotional modal block the add-to-cart button? Did it retry the same step four times and then abandon the session? Did the checkout form assume a human would hover or scroll? Those answers decide whether the brand makes the sale, and none of them live in a header.

Here's the thing: friction doesn't care who is experiencing it. A dead click is a dead click, whether a person or an agent made it. A rage loop, an abandoned flow, a step that takes a dozen attempts: all of it is observable behavior, and all of it can be measured and fixed. Once identity is a largely solved problem, the value shifts to what that behavior reveals.

Observation beats inference.

This is where behavioral data earns its place. Inferring identity is a guess built on thin signals. Observing behavior is evidence.

I've argued that AI is only as good as the data layer beneath it, and the same logic applies here. If you capture only the events someone thought to define in advance, you will miss the failure modes no one predicted, and agents will find plenty of them. They move through a site in ways its designers never pictured. Comprehensive capture means the dead end shows up whether or not anyone anticipated it.

It also keeps your options open. When behavior is captured in full, teams can go back and ask new questions of past sessions. Visits you couldn't confidently label last quarter can be reclassified as identity signals and standards mature, without having had to predict that need in advance.

What to do now.

None of this means brands should ignore agent identification today. It means they should hold it loosely and put their weight on what lasts.

Segment where you can, but treat it as provisional. Separate agents from humans using the best signals available, and don't build strategy on a signal agents can erode. Measure agent outcomes with the same rigor as human ones. Task completion, frustration, abandonment and conversion matter whoever is on the other end. Capture comprehensively now. The richer the record today, the more you can re-cut it as standards and signals improve. Fix friction once, for both audiences. Clear language, structured product data and navigation that works help people and agents alike.

Agent identification will stop being the differentiator. When every site can tell who is visiting, the brands that win will be the ones that can see what happened next and act on it.