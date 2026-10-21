Before you block an AI agent, find out what it came to do

Imagine an AI agent arrives on your site ready to make a purchase on behalf of a loyal, returning customer. Without a clear understanding of what it's there to do, you risk blocking a legitimate purchase before it ever has a chance to happen.

Fullstory data scientist Logan Thomas recently demonstrated how behavioral patterns, including pointer movements and pauses, can help identify Meta's Muse. But recognizing an AI agent is only part of the picture. Understanding its behavior can help you distinguish between an agent shopping on a customer's behalf and one probing your site for vulnerabilities.

Let agent behavior guide your next move

Not all AI agents are created equal, so before you roll out the welcome mat or show them the door, take a closer look at what they're doing.

Recognize suspicious behavior

Repeated form attempts, superhuman typing speeds, and patterns of failed interactions can raise red flags. Fullstory's Suspicious Activity signals help identify these patterns so teams can investigate before deciding whether to intervene

Help the good agents get the job done

Review shopping agents' sessions to see what's working and what's preventing purchases, from broken controls and confusing instructions to steps that require a human to take over.

Keep your analytics accurate

AI agent traffic can skew conversion rates and experiment results. Segment suspected agent sessions to get a clearer picture of human behavior and measure agent performance separately.

The story continues after detection

Fullstory's Product team built a dashboard to explore Muse sessions and see:

Where agents enter your site

What they're trying to accomplish

Where they encounter errors or need human intervention

Explore the Muse dashboard to see where agents get stuck and what those obstacles could mean for potential sales.

We're still learning how much value AI agent traffic creates for businesses. To understand its impact on yours, start by reviewing suspected agent sessions and comparing their behavior and outcomes with human visitors.